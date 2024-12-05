All 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits and how to get them

Looking for a full list of all 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits? There are hundreds upon hundreds of different clothing items to collect and craft in Infinity Nikki, perhaps the most ambitious and high-quality open-world dress-up game we've come across. Many of these clothing items are parts of overall sets called Outfits, and with a total of 46 different full Outfits in the game, there's no shortage of stats and challenges to sort through if you want to own them all.

Some Outfits in Infinity Nikki will be unlocked automatically as you progress through the main storyline, but others you'll need to go searching for. They may be hidden inside treasure chests, or locked behind Styling Challenges. Several of them will need to be pulled from Resonance Banners if you want to own them. We'll go over all these and more in our guide to all 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits below, complete with stats, parts, abilities, and instructions on how to get every single Outfit in the game. We've even listed all the best Outfits for each stat: Elegant, Fresh, Sweet, Sexy, and Cool.

In this guide:

All Infinity Nikki Outfits

Below is the full list of all the full Outfits in Infinity Nikki, complete with their rarity level and primary stat information. If you want to take a proper look at each of the Outfits, scroll past the table to the sections below, or click the links inside the table to jump ahead to view that particular Outfit and its stats.

Wishful Aurosa (5-Star)

Wishful Aurosa Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Miracle Outfit

Miracle Outfit Quality: 5-Star

5-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 2209

2209 Fresh: 290

290 Sweet: 1105

1105 Sexy: 361

361 Cool: 355

How to get the Wishful Aurosa Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Blossoming Stars (5-Star)

Blossoming Stars Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 5-Star

5-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Fresh

Fresh Elegant: 1256

1256 Fresh: 2526

2526 Sweet: 354

354 Sexy: 394

394 Cool: 316

How to get the Blossoming Stars Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Flutter Storm (5-Star)

Flutter Storm Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 5-Star

5-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Sexy

Sexy Elegant: 1256

1256 Fresh: 343

343 Sweet: 335

335 Sexy: 2539

2539 Cool: 370

How to get the Flutter Storm Outfit: Pull from the Butterfly Dream Limited-Time Banner.

Whispers of Waves (5-Star)

Whispers of Waves Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 5-Star

5-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Sexy

Sexy Elegant: 346

346 Fresh: 1258

1258 Sweet: 346

346 Sexy: 2521

2521 Cool: 375

How to get the Whispers of Waves Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Fairytale Swan (5-Star)

Fairytale Swan Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 5-Star

5-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 2556

2556 Fresh: 291

291 Sweet: 385

385 Sexy: 1275

1275 Cool: 339

How to get the Fairytale Swan Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Crystal Poems (5-Star)

Crystal Poems Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Purification)

Ability Outfit (Purification) Quality: 5-Star

5-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 369

369 Fresh: 1314

1314 Sweet: 2659

2659 Sexy: 372

372 Cool: 386

How to get the Crystal Poems Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Blooming Dreams (5-Star)

Blooming Dreams Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floating)

Ability Outfit (Floating) Quality: 5-Star

5-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 336

336 Fresh: 1323

1323 Sweet: 2636

2636 Sexy: 353

353 Cool: 367

How to get the Blooming Dreams Outfit: Pull from the Blooming Fantasy Limited-Time Banner.

Rebirth Wish (4-Star)

Rebirth Wish Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 990

990 Fresh: 280

280 Sweet: 1984

1984 Sexy: 272

272 Cool: 253

How to get the Rebirth Wish Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 8.

Hometown Breeze (4-Star)

Hometown Breeze Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Fresh

Fresh Elegant: 278

278 Fresh: 1880

1880 Sweet: 934

934 Sexy: 258

258 Cool: 294

How to get the Hometown Breeze Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 16.

Starwish Echoes (4-Star)

Starwish Echoes Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Sexy

Sexy Elegant: 248

248 Fresh: 904

904 Sweet: 249

249 Sexy: 1791

1791 Cool: 250

How to get the Starwish Echoes Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 24.

Far and Away (4-Star)

Far and Away Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 786

786 Fresh: 208

208 Sweet: 1559

1559 Sexy: 207

207 Cool: 210

How to get the Far and Away Outfit: Automatically unlocked as a result of the playerbase passing the Pre-Register Milestone.

Starlet Burst (4-Star)

Starlet Burst Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Shrinking)

Ability Outfit (Shrinking) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 189

189 Fresh: 226

226 Sweet: 1557

1557 Sexy: 765

765 Cool: 232

How to get the Starlet Burst Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Rippling Serenity (4-Star)

Rippling Serenity Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Fishing)

Ability Outfit (Fishing) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 218

218 Fresh: 230

230 Sweet: 662

662 Sexy: 246

246 Cool: 1671

How to get the Rippling Serenity Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Afternoon Shine (4-Star)

Afternoon Shine Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Bug Catching)

Ability Outfit (Bug Catching) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 208

208 Fresh: 178

178 Sweet: 1477

1477 Sexy: 210

210 Cool: 733

How to get the Afternoon Shine Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Wind of Purity (4-Star)

Wind of Purity Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Purification)

Ability Outfit (Purification) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 1502

1502 Fresh: 749

749 Sweet: 223

223 Sexy: 232

232 Cool: 207

How to get the Wind of Purity Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Shark Mirage (4-Star)

Shark Mirage Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Fishing)

Ability Outfit (Fishing) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 239

239 Fresh: 939

939 Sweet: 283

283 Sexy: 293

293 Cool: 1895

How to get the Shark Mirage Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Forest's Fluttering (4-Star)

Forest's Fluttering Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Bug Catching)

Ability Outfit (Bug Catching) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Fresh

Fresh Elegant: 312

312 Fresh: 2192

2192 Sweet: 316

316 Sexy: 282

282 Cool: 1083

How to get the Forest's Fluttering Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Bye-Bye Dust (4-Star)

Bye-Bye Dust Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming)

Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 693

693 Fresh: 190

190 Sweet: 1394

1394 Sexy: 173

173 Cool: 189

How to get the Bye-Bye Dust Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Breezy Tea Time (4-Star)

Breezy Tea Time Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming)

Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 1879

1879 Fresh: 245

245 Sweet: 261

261 Sexy: 966

966 Cool: 292

How to get the Breezy Tea Time Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Sweet Jazz Nights (4-Star)

Sweet Jazz Nights Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 942

942 Fresh: 273

273 Sweet: 1915

1915 Sexy: 241

241 Cool: 273

How to get the Sweet Jazz Nights Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Scaly Dream (4-Star)

Scaly Dream Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 963

963 Fresh: 264

264 Sweet: 243

243 Sexy: 284

284 Cool: 1962

How to get the Scaly Dream Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Fully Charged (4-Star)

Fully Charged Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Electrician)

Ability Outfit (Electrician) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 219

219 Fresh: 779

779 Sweet: 203

203 Sexy: 240

240 Cool: 1524

How to get the Fully Charged Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Starlit Celebration (4-Star)

Starlit Celebration Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 246

246 Fresh: 809

809 Sweet: 1652

1652 Sexy: 196

196 Cool: 232

How to get the Starlit Celebration Outfit: Obtained from the Heartfelt Wish event.

Bubbly Voyage (4-Star)

Bubbly Voyage Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floating)

Ability Outfit (Floating) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 205

205 Fresh: 770

770 Sweet: 1531

1531 Sexy: 236

236 Cool: 231

How to get the Bubbly Voyage Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Floral Memory (4-Star)

Floral Memory Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floral Gliding)

Ability Outfit (Floral Gliding) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Fresh

Fresh Elegant: 777

777 Fresh: 1536

1536 Sweet: 215

215 Sexy: 230

230 Cool: 214

How to get the Floral Memory Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Symphony Of Strings (4-Star)

Symphony Of Strings Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Violinist)

Ability Outfit (Violinist) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 763

763 Fresh: 188

188 Sweet: 1474

1474 Sexy: 172

172 Cool: 209

How to get the Symphony Of Strings Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Flowing Colors (4-Star)

Flowing Colors Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Whimsicality)

Ability Outfit (Whimsicality) Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Fresh

Fresh Elegant: 292

292 Fresh: 1942

1942 Sweet: 981

981 Sexy: 274

274 Cool: 291

How to get the Flowing Colors Outfit: Pull from the Butterfly Dream Limited-Time Banner.

Moment Capturer (4-Star)

Moment Capturer Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 247

247 Fresh: 314

314 Sweet: 1039

1039 Sexy: 299

299 Cool: 2084

How to get the Moment Capturer Outfit: Pull from the Blooming Fantasy Limited-Time Banner.

Moonlight Oath (4-Star)

Moonlight Oath Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 4-Star

4-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 2661

2661 Fresh: 369

369 Sweet: 376

376 Sexy: 341

341 Cool: 368

How to get the Moonlight Oath Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Bibcoon Realm (3-Star)

Bibcoon Realm Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Sexy

Sexy Elegant: 216

216 Fresh: 209

209 Sweet: 781

781 Sexy: 1582

1582 Cool: 205

How to get the Bibcoon Realm Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Bright Days (3-Star)

Bright Days Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Fresh

Fresh Elegant: 196

196 Fresh: 1367

1367 Sweet: 193

193 Sexy: 682

682 Cool: 212

How to get the Bright Days Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Quirky Idea (3-Star)

Quirky Idea Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 248

248 Fresh: 201

201 Sweet: 793

793 Sexy: 186

186 Cool: 1569

How to get the Quirky Idea Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Sweet Honey (3-Star)

Sweet Honey Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 1273

1273 Fresh: 652

652 Sweet: 167

167 Sexy: 193

193 Cool: 217

How to get the Sweet Honey Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Monster Girl (3-Star)

Monster Girl Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 215

215 Fresh: 193

193 Sweet: 210

210 Sexy: 724

724 Cool: 1459

How to get the Monster Girl Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Cozy Adventure (3-Star)

Cozy Adventure Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 215

215 Fresh: 784

784 Sweet: 189

189 Sexy: 206

206 Cool: 1557

How to get the Cozy Adventure Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Chic Elegance (3-Star)

Chic Elegance Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 10

10 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 1547

1547 Fresh: 206

206 Sweet: 230

230 Sexy: 195

195 Cool: 774

How to get the Chic Elegance Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.

School Days (3-Star)

School Days Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 181

181 Fresh: 630

630 Sweet: 1254

1254 Sexy: 169

169 Cool: 169

How to get the School Days Outfit: World travel mementos.

Refined Grace (3-Star)

Refined Grace Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 230

230 Fresh: 209

209 Sweet: 211

211 Sexy: 207

207 Cool: 1594

How to get the Refined Grace Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

Departing Blossom (3-Star)

Departing Blossom Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Fresh

Fresh Elegant: 623

623 Fresh: 1233

1233 Sweet: 160

160 Sexy: 196

196 Cool: 189

How to get the Departing Blossom Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

Searching For Dreams (3-Star)

Searching For Dreams Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 6

6 Primary Stat: Sexy

Sexy Elegant: 161

161 Fresh: 155

155 Sweet: 682

682 Sexy: 1328

1328 Cool: 175

How to get the Searching For Dreams Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

A Beautiful Day (3-Star)

A Beautiful Day Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 6

6 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 1179

1179 Fresh: 184

184 Sweet: 585

585 Sexy: 160

160 Cool: 142

How to get the A Beautiful Day Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

Guard's Resolve (3-Star)

Guard's Resolve Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 6

6 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 194

194 Fresh: 738

738 Sweet: 216

216 Sexy: 187

187 Cool: 1423

How to get the Guard's Resolve Outfit: Progress the main quest.

Carnival Ode (3-Star)

Carnival Ode Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 7

7 Primary Stat: Cool

Cool Elegant: 163

163 Fresh: 183

183 Sweet: 164

164 Sexy: 611

611 Cool: 1229

How to get the Carnival Ode Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.

Scarlet Dream (3-Star)

Scarlet Dream Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 6

6 Primary Stat: Sweet

Sweet Elegant: 147

147 Fresh: 164

164 Sweet: 1220

1220 Sexy: 616

616 Cool: 205

How to get the Scarlet Dream Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.

First Love (3-Star)

First Love Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 8

8 Primary Stat: Sexy

Sexy Elegant: 188

188 Fresh: 199

199 Sweet: 690

690 Sexy: 1378

1378 Cool: 220

How to get the First Love Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Whimsical Picnic (3-Star)

Whimsical Picnic Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit

Stylish Outfit Quality: 3-Star

3-Star Parts In Set: 9

9 Primary Stat: Elegant

Elegant Elegant: 1489

1489 Fresh: 746

746 Sweet: 193

193 Sexy: 200

200 Cool: 220

How to get the Whimsical Picnic Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Hopefully this compendium of Infinity Nikki Outfits has helped you out. Consider checking out our other guides while you're here, including our Infinity Nikki codes page, our guide on all 366 Whimstar locations, and our primers on how to invite friends and how to save Outfits.