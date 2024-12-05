Skip to main content

All 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits and how to get them

A full list of all the Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Nikki in Infinity Nikki poses in front of the camera in a flowing blue dress against a backdrop of mountains and blue sky.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
Looking for a full list of all 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits? There are hundreds upon hundreds of different clothing items to collect and craft in Infinity Nikki, perhaps the most ambitious and high-quality open-world dress-up game we've come across. Many of these clothing items are parts of overall sets called Outfits, and with a total of 46 different full Outfits in the game, there's no shortage of stats and challenges to sort through if you want to own them all.

Some Outfits in Infinity Nikki will be unlocked automatically as you progress through the main storyline, but others you'll need to go searching for. They may be hidden inside treasure chests, or locked behind Styling Challenges. Several of them will need to be pulled from Resonance Banners if you want to own them. We'll go over all these and more in our guide to all 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits below, complete with stats, parts, abilities, and instructions on how to get every single Outfit in the game. We've even listed all the best Outfits for each stat: Elegant, Fresh, Sweet, Sexy, and Cool.

In this guide:

All Infinity Nikki Outfits

Below is the full list of all the full Outfits in Infinity Nikki, complete with their rarity level and primary stat information. If you want to take a proper look at each of the Outfits, scroll past the table to the sections below, or click the links inside the table to jump ahead to view that particular Outfit and its stats.

Outfit Quality Type Parts Best Stat
Wishful Aurosa 5-Star Miracle 8 Elegant
Blossoming Stars 5-Star Stylish 9 Fresh
Flutter Storm 5-Star Stylish 9 Sexy
Whispers of Waves 5-Star Stylish 9 Sexy
Fairytale Swan 5-Star Stylish 9 Elegant
Crystal Poems 5-Star Purification 10 Sweet
Blooming Dreams 5-Star Floating 10 Sweet
Rebirth Wish 4-Star Stylish 8 Sweet
Hometown Breeze 4-Star Stylish 8 Fresh
Starwish Echoes 4-Star Stylish 7 Sexy
Far and Away 4-Star Stylish 8 Sweet
Starlet Burst 4-Star Shrinking 8 Sweet
Rippling Serenity 4-Star Fishing 9 Cool
Afternoon Shine 4-Star Bug Catching 8 Sweet
Wind of Purity 4-Star Purification 8 Elegant
Shark Mirage 4-Star Fishing 9 Cool
Forest's Fluttering 4-Star Bug Catching 10 Fresh
Bye-Bye Dust 4-Star Animal Grooming 7 Sweet
Breezy Tea Time 4-Star Animal Grooming 8 Elegant
Sweet Jazz Nights 4-Star Stylish 8 Sweet
Scaly Dream 4-Star Stylish 9 Cool
Fully Charged 4-Star Electrician 8 Cool
Starlit Celebration 4-Star Stylish 9 Sweet
Bubbly Voyage 4-Star Floating 8 Sweet
Floral Memory 4-Star Floral Gliding 8 Fresh
Symphony Of Strings 4-Star Violinist 7 Sweet
Flowing Colors 4-Star Whimsicality 9 Fresh
Moment Capturer 4-Star Stylish 10 Cool
Moonlight Oath 4-Star Stylish 10 Elegant
Bibcoon Realm 3-Star Stylish 9 Sexy
Bright Days 3-Star Stylish 9 Fresh
Quirky Idea 3-Star Stylish 10 Cool
Sweet Honey 3-Star Stylish 7 Elegant
Monster Girl 3-Star Stylish 10 Cool
Cozy Adventure 3-Star Stylish 9 Cool
Chic Elegance 3-Star Stylish 10 Elegant
School Days 3-Star Stylish 7 Sweet
Refined Grace 3-Star Stylish 7 Cool
Departing Blossom 3-Star Stylish 7 Fresh
Searching For Dreams 3-Star Stylish 6 Sexy
A Beautiful Day 3-Star Stylish 6 Elegant
Guard's Resolve 3-Star Stylish 6 Cool
Carnival Ode 3-Star Stylish 7 Cool
Scarlet Dream 3-Star Stylish 6 Sweet
First Love 3-Star Stylish 8 Sexy
Whimsical Picnic 3-Star Stylish 9 Elegant

Wishful Aurosa (5-Star)

A portrait of the Wishful Aurosa Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Wishful Aurosa Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Miracle Outfit
  • Quality: 5-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 2209
  • Fresh: 290
  • Sweet: 1105
  • Sexy: 361
  • Cool: 355

How to get the Wishful Aurosa Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Blossoming Stars (5-Star)

A portrait of the Blossoming Stars Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Blossoming Stars Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 5-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Fresh
  • Elegant: 1256
  • Fresh: 2526
  • Sweet: 354
  • Sexy: 394
  • Cool: 316

How to get the Blossoming Stars Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Flutter Storm (5-Star)

A portrait of the Flutter Storm Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Flutter Storm Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 5-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Sexy
  • Elegant: 1256
  • Fresh: 343
  • Sweet: 335
  • Sexy: 2539
  • Cool: 370

How to get the Flutter Storm Outfit: Pull from the Butterfly Dream Limited-Time Banner.

Whispers of Waves (5-Star)

A portrait of the Whispers Of Waves Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Whispers of Waves Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 5-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Sexy
  • Elegant: 346
  • Fresh: 1258
  • Sweet: 346
  • Sexy: 2521
  • Cool: 375

How to get the Whispers of Waves Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Fairytale Swan (5-Star)

A portrait of the Fairytale Swan Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Fairytale Swan Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 5-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 2556
  • Fresh: 291
  • Sweet: 385
  • Sexy: 1275
  • Cool: 339

How to get the Fairytale Swan Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Crystal Poems (5-Star)

A portrait of the Crystal Poems Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Crystal Poems Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Purification)
  • Quality: 5-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 369
  • Fresh: 1314
  • Sweet: 2659
  • Sexy: 372
  • Cool: 386

How to get the Crystal Poems Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Blooming Dreams (5-Star)

A portrait of the Blooming Dreams Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Blooming Dreams Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floating)
  • Quality: 5-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 336
  • Fresh: 1323
  • Sweet: 2636
  • Sexy: 353
  • Cool: 367

How to get the Blooming Dreams Outfit: Pull from the Blooming Fantasy Limited-Time Banner.

Rebirth Wish (4-Star)

A portrait of the Rebirth Wish Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Rebirth Wish Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 990
  • Fresh: 280
  • Sweet: 1984
  • Sexy: 272
  • Cool: 253

How to get the Rebirth Wish Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 8.

Hometown Breeze (4-Star)

A portrait of the Hometown Breeze Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Hometown Breeze Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Fresh
  • Elegant: 278
  • Fresh: 1880
  • Sweet: 934
  • Sexy: 258
  • Cool: 294

How to get the Hometown Breeze Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 16.

Starwish Echoes (4-Star)

A portrait of the Starwish Echoes Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Starwish Echoes Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Sexy
  • Elegant: 248
  • Fresh: 904
  • Sweet: 249
  • Sexy: 1791
  • Cool: 250

How to get the Starwish Echoes Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 24.

Far and Away (4-Star)

A portrait of the Far And Away Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Far and Away Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 786
  • Fresh: 208
  • Sweet: 1559
  • Sexy: 207
  • Cool: 210

How to get the Far and Away Outfit: Automatically unlocked as a result of the playerbase passing the Pre-Register Milestone.

Starlet Burst (4-Star)

A portrait of the Starlet Burst Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Starlet Burst Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Shrinking)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 189
  • Fresh: 226
  • Sweet: 1557
  • Sexy: 765
  • Cool: 232

How to get the Starlet Burst Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Rippling Serenity (4-Star)

A portrait of the Rippling Serenity Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Rippling Serenity Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Fishing)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 218
  • Fresh: 230
  • Sweet: 662
  • Sexy: 246
  • Cool: 1671

How to get the Rippling Serenity Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Afternoon Shine (4-Star)

A portrait of the Afternoon Shine Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Afternoon Shine Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Bug Catching)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 208
  • Fresh: 178
  • Sweet: 1477
  • Sexy: 210
  • Cool: 733

How to get the Afternoon Shine Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Wind of Purity (4-Star)

A portrait of the Wind Of Purity Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Wind of Purity Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Purification)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 1502
  • Fresh: 749
  • Sweet: 223
  • Sexy: 232
  • Cool: 207

How to get the Wind of Purity Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Shark Mirage (4-Star)

A portrait of the Shark Mirage Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Shark Mirage Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Fishing)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 239
  • Fresh: 939
  • Sweet: 283
  • Sexy: 293
  • Cool: 1895

How to get the Shark Mirage Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Forest's Fluttering (4-Star)

A portrait of the Forest's Fluttering Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Forest's Fluttering Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Bug Catching)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Fresh
  • Elegant: 312
  • Fresh: 2192
  • Sweet: 316
  • Sexy: 282
  • Cool: 1083

How to get the Forest's Fluttering Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Bye-Bye Dust (4-Star)

A portrait of the Bye Bye Dust Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Bye-Bye Dust Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 693
  • Fresh: 190
  • Sweet: 1394
  • Sexy: 173
  • Cool: 189

How to get the Bye-Bye Dust Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Breezy Tea Time (4-Star)

A portrait of the Breezy Tea Time Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Breezy Tea Time Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 1879
  • Fresh: 245
  • Sweet: 261
  • Sexy: 966
  • Cool: 292

How to get the Breezy Tea Time Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Sweet Jazz Nights (4-Star)

A portrait of the Sweet Jazz Nights Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Sweet Jazz Nights Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 942
  • Fresh: 273
  • Sweet: 1915
  • Sexy: 241
  • Cool: 273

How to get the Sweet Jazz Nights Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.

Scaly Dream (4-Star)

A portrait of the Scaly Dream Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Scaly Dream Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 963
  • Fresh: 264
  • Sweet: 243
  • Sexy: 284
  • Cool: 1962

How to get the Scaly Dream Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Fully Charged (4-Star)

A portrait of the Fully Charged Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Fully Charged Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Electrician)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 219
  • Fresh: 779
  • Sweet: 203
  • Sexy: 240
  • Cool: 1524

How to get the Fully Charged Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Starlit Celebration (4-Star)

A portrait of the Starlit Celebration Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Starlit Celebration Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 246
  • Fresh: 809
  • Sweet: 1652
  • Sexy: 196
  • Cool: 232

How to get the Starlit Celebration Outfit: Obtained from the Heartfelt Wish event.

Bubbly Voyage (4-Star)

A portrait of the Bubbly Voyage Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Bubbly Voyage Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floating)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 205
  • Fresh: 770
  • Sweet: 1531
  • Sexy: 236
  • Cool: 231

How to get the Bubbly Voyage Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Floral Memory (4-Star)

A portrait of the Floral Memory Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Floral Memory Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floral Gliding)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Fresh
  • Elegant: 777
  • Fresh: 1536
  • Sweet: 215
  • Sexy: 230
  • Cool: 214

How to get the Floral Memory Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Symphony Of Strings (4-Star)

A portrait of the Symphony Of Strings Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Symphony Of Strings Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Violinist)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 763
  • Fresh: 188
  • Sweet: 1474
  • Sexy: 172
  • Cool: 209

How to get the Symphony Of Strings Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.

Flowing Colors (4-Star)

A portrait of the Flowing Colors Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Flowing Colors Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Whimsicality)
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Fresh
  • Elegant: 292
  • Fresh: 1942
  • Sweet: 981
  • Sexy: 274
  • Cool: 291

How to get the Flowing Colors Outfit: Pull from the Butterfly Dream Limited-Time Banner.

Moment Capturer (4-Star)

A portrait of the Moment Capturer Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Moment Capturer Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 247
  • Fresh: 314
  • Sweet: 1039
  • Sexy: 299
  • Cool: 2084

How to get the Moment Capturer Outfit: Pull from the Blooming Fantasy Limited-Time Banner.

Moonlight Oath (4-Star)

A portrait of the Moonlight Oath Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Moonlight Oath Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 4-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 2661
  • Fresh: 369
  • Sweet: 376
  • Sexy: 341
  • Cool: 368

How to get the Moonlight Oath Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Bibcoon Realm (3-Star)

A portrait of the Bibcoon Realm Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Bibcoon Realm Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Sexy
  • Elegant: 216
  • Fresh: 209
  • Sweet: 781
  • Sexy: 1582
  • Cool: 205

How to get the Bibcoon Realm Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Bright Days (3-Star)

A portrait of the Bright Days Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Bright Days Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Fresh
  • Elegant: 196
  • Fresh: 1367
  • Sweet: 193
  • Sexy: 682
  • Cool: 212

How to get the Bright Days Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Quirky Idea (3-Star)

A portrait of the Quirky Idea Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Quirky Idea Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 248
  • Fresh: 201
  • Sweet: 793
  • Sexy: 186
  • Cool: 1569

How to get the Quirky Idea Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Sweet Honey (3-Star)

A portrait of the Sweet Honey Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Sweet Honey Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 1273
  • Fresh: 652
  • Sweet: 167
  • Sexy: 193
  • Cool: 217

How to get the Sweet Honey Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Monster Girl (3-Star)

A portrait of the Monster Girl Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Monster Girl Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 215
  • Fresh: 193
  • Sweet: 210
  • Sexy: 724
  • Cool: 1459

How to get the Monster Girl Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Cozy Adventure (3-Star)

A portrait of the Cozy Adventure Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Cozy Adventure Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 215
  • Fresh: 784
  • Sweet: 189
  • Sexy: 206
  • Cool: 1557

How to get the Cozy Adventure Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Chic Elegance (3-Star)

A portrait of the Chic Elegance Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Chic Elegance Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 10
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 1547
  • Fresh: 206
  • Sweet: 230
  • Sexy: 195
  • Cool: 774

How to get the Chic Elegance Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.

School Days (3-Star)

A portrait of the School Days Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
School Days Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 181
  • Fresh: 630
  • Sweet: 1254
  • Sexy: 169
  • Cool: 169

How to get the School Days Outfit: World travel mementos.

Refined Grace (3-Star)

A portrait of the Refined Grace Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Refined Grace Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 230
  • Fresh: 209
  • Sweet: 211
  • Sexy: 207
  • Cool: 1594

How to get the Refined Grace Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

Departing Blossom (3-Star)

A portrait of the Departing Blossom Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Departing Blossom Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Fresh
  • Elegant: 623
  • Fresh: 1233
  • Sweet: 160
  • Sexy: 196
  • Cool: 189

How to get the Departing Blossom Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

Searching For Dreams (3-Star)

A portrait of the Searching For Dreams Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Searching For Dreams Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 6
  • Primary Stat: Sexy
  • Elegant: 161
  • Fresh: 155
  • Sweet: 682
  • Sexy: 1328
  • Cool: 175

How to get the Searching For Dreams Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

A Beautiful Day (3-Star)

A portrait of the A Beautiful Day Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
A Beautiful Day Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 6
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 1179
  • Fresh: 184
  • Sweet: 585
  • Sexy: 160
  • Cool: 142

How to get the A Beautiful Day Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.

Guard's Resolve (3-Star)

A portrait of the Guard's Resolve Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Guard's Resolve Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 6
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 194
  • Fresh: 738
  • Sweet: 216
  • Sexy: 187
  • Cool: 1423

How to get the Guard's Resolve Outfit: Progress the main quest.

Carnival Ode (3-Star)

A portrait of the Carnival Ode Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Carnival Ode Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 7
  • Primary Stat: Cool
  • Elegant: 163
  • Fresh: 183
  • Sweet: 164
  • Sexy: 611
  • Cool: 1229

How to get the Carnival Ode Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.

Scarlet Dream (3-Star)

A portrait of the Scarlet Dream Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Scarlet Dream Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 6
  • Primary Stat: Sweet
  • Elegant: 147
  • Fresh: 164
  • Sweet: 1220
  • Sexy: 616
  • Cool: 205

How to get the Scarlet Dream Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.

First Love (3-Star)

A portrait of the First Love Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
First Love Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 8
  • Primary Stat: Sexy
  • Elegant: 188
  • Fresh: 199
  • Sweet: 690
  • Sexy: 1378
  • Cool: 220

How to get the First Love Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Whimsical Picnic (3-Star)

A portrait of the Whimsical Picnic Outfit in Infinity Nikki in the centre of the screen against a blurred background.
Whimsical Picnic Outfit | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames
  • Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
  • Quality: 3-Star
  • Parts In Set: 9
  • Primary Stat: Elegant
  • Elegant: 1489
  • Fresh: 746
  • Sweet: 193
  • Sexy: 200
  • Cool: 220

How to get the Whimsical Picnic Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.

Best Elegant Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Elegant:

  1. Moonlight Oath - 2661
  2. Fairytale Swan - 2556
  3. Wishful Aurosa - 2209
  4. Breezy Tea Time - 1879
  5. Chic Elegance - 1547
  6. Wind of Purity - 1502
  7. Whimsical Picnic - 1489
  8. Sweet Honey - 1273
  9. Blossoming Stars - 1256
  10. Flutter Storm - 1256
  11. A Beautiful Day - 1179
  12. Rebirth Wish - 990
  13. Scaly Dream - 963
  14. Sweet Jazz Nights - 942
  15. Far and Away - 786
  16. Floral Memory - 777
  17. Symphony Of Strings - 763
  18. Bye-Bye Dust - 693
  19. Departing Blossom - 623
  20. Crystal Poems - 369
  21. Whispers of Waves - 346
  22. Blooming Dreams - 336
  23. Forest's Fluttering - 312
  24. Flowing Colors - 292
  25. Hometown Breeze - 278
  26. Starwish Echoes - 248
  27. Quirky Idea - 248
  28. Moment Capturer - 247
  29. Starlit Celebration - 246
  30. Shark Mirage - 239
  31. Refined Grace - 230
  32. Fully Charged - 219
  33. Rippling Serenity - 218
  34. Bibcoon Realm - 216
  35. Monster Girl - 215
  36. Cozy Adventure - 215
  37. Afternoon Shine - 208
  38. Bubbly Voyage - 205
  39. Bright Days - 196
  40. Guard's Resolve - 194
  41. Starlet Burst - 189
  42. First Love - 188
  43. School Days - 181
  44. Carnival Ode - 163
  45. Searching For Dreams - 161
  46. Scarlet Dream - 147

Best Fresh Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Fresh:

  1. Blossoming Stars - 2526
  2. Forest's Fluttering - 2192
  3. Flowing Colors - 1942
  4. Hometown Breeze - 1880
  5. Floral Memory - 1536
  6. Bright Days - 1367
  7. Blooming Dreams - 1323
  8. Crystal Poems - 1314
  9. Whispers of Waves - 1258
  10. Departing Blossom - 1233
  11. Shark Mirage - 939
  12. Starwish Echoes - 904
  13. Starlit Celebration - 809
  14. Cozy Adventure - 784
  15. Fully Charged - 779
  16. Bubbly Voyage - 770
  17. Wind of Purity - 749
  18. Whimsical Picnic - 746
  19. Guard's Resolve - 738
  20. Sweet Honey - 652
  21. School Days - 630
  22. Moonlight Oath - 369
  23. Flutter Storm - 343
  24. Moment Capturer - 314
  25. Fairytale Swan - 291
  26. Wishful Aurosa - 290
  27. Rebirth Wish - 280
  28. Sweet Jazz Nights - 273
  29. Scaly Dream - 264
  30. Breezy Tea Time - 245
  31. Rippling Serenity - 230
  32. Starlet Burst - 226
  33. Refined Grace - 209
  34. Bibcoon Realm - 209
  35. Far and Away - 208
  36. Chic Elegance - 206
  37. Quirky Idea - 201
  38. First Love - 199
  39. Monster Girl - 193
  40. Bye-Bye Dust - 190
  41. Symphony Of Strings - 188
  42. A Beautiful Day - 184
  43. Carnival Ode - 183
  44. Afternoon Shine - 178
  45. Scarlet Dream - 164
  46. Searching For Dreams - 155

Best Sweet Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Sweet:

  1. Crystal Poems - 2659
  2. Blooming Dreams - 2636
  3. Rebirth Wish - 1984
  4. Sweet Jazz Nights - 1915
  5. Starlit Celebration - 1652
  6. Far and Away - 1559
  7. Starlet Burst - 1557
  8. Bubbly Voyage - 1531
  9. Afternoon Shine - 1477
  10. Symphony Of Strings - 1474
  11. Bye-Bye Dust - 1394
  12. School Days - 1254
  13. Scarlet Dream - 1220
  14. Wishful Aurosa - 1105
  15. Moment Capturer - 1039
  16. Flowing Colors - 981
  17. Hometown Breeze - 934
  18. Quirky Idea - 793
  19. Bibcoon Realm - 781
  20. First Love - 690
  21. Searching For Dreams - 682
  22. Rippling Serenity - 662
  23. A Beautiful Day - 585
  24. Fairytale Swan - 385
  25. Moonlight Oath - 376
  26. Blossoming Stars - 354
  27. Whispers of Waves - 346
  28. Flutter Storm - 335
  29. Forest's Fluttering - 316
  30. Shark Mirage - 283
  31. Breezy Tea Time - 261
  32. Starwish Echoes - 249
  33. Scaly Dream - 243
  34. Chic Elegance - 230
  35. Wind of Purity - 223
  36. Guard's Resolve - 216
  37. Floral Memory - 215
  38. Refined Grace - 211
  39. Monster Girl - 210
  40. Fully Charged - 203
  41. Bright Days - 193
  42. Whimsical Picnic - 193
  43. Cozy Adventure - 189
  44. Sweet Honey - 167
  45. Carnival Ode - 164
  46. Departing Blossom - 160

Best Sexy Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Sexy:

  1. Flutter Storm - 2539
  2. Whispers of Waves - 2521
  3. Starwish Echoes - 1791
  4. Bibcoon Realm - 1582
  5. First Love - 1378
  6. Searching For Dreams - 1328
  7. Fairytale Swan - 1275
  8. Breezy Tea Time - 966
  9. Starlet Burst - 765
  10. Monster Girl - 724
  11. Bright Days - 682
  12. Scarlet Dream - 616
  13. Carnival Ode - 611
  14. Blossoming Stars - 394
  15. Crystal Poems - 372
  16. Wishful Aurosa - 361
  17. Blooming Dreams - 353
  18. Moonlight Oath - 341
  19. Moment Capturer - 299
  20. Shark Mirage - 293
  21. Scaly Dream - 284
  22. Forest's Fluttering - 282
  23. Flowing Colors - 274
  24. Rebirth Wish - 272
  25. Hometown Breeze - 258
  26. Rippling Serenity - 246
  27. Sweet Jazz Nights - 241
  28. Fully Charged - 240
  29. Bubbly Voyage - 236
  30. Wind of Purity - 232
  31. Floral Memory - 230
  32. Afternoon Shine - 210
  33. Far and Away - 207
  34. Refined Grace - 207
  35. Cozy Adventure - 206
  36. Whimsical Picnic - 200
  37. Starlit Celebration - 196
  38. Departing Blossom - 196
  39. Chic Elegance - 195
  40. Sweet Honey - 193
  41. Guard's Resolve - 187
  42. Quirky Idea - 186
  43. Bye-Bye Dust - 173
  44. Symphony Of Strings - 172
  45. School Days - 169
  46. A Beautiful Day - 160

Best Cool Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Cool:

  1. Moment Capturer - 2084
  2. Scaly Dream - 1962
  3. Shark Mirage - 1895
  4. Rippling Serenity - 1671
  5. Refined Grace - 1594
  6. Quirky Idea - 1569
  7. Cozy Adventure - 1557
  8. Fully Charged - 1524
  9. Monster Girl - 1459
  10. Guard's Resolve - 1423
  11. Carnival Ode - 1229
  12. Forest's Fluttering - 1083
  13. Chic Elegance - 774
  14. Afternoon Shine - 733
  15. Crystal Poems - 386
  16. Whispers of Waves - 375
  17. Flutter Storm - 370
  18. Moonlight Oath - 368
  19. Blooming Dreams - 367
  20. Wishful Aurosa - 355
  21. Fairytale Swan - 339
  22. Blossoming Stars - 316
  23. Hometown Breeze - 294
  24. Breezy Tea Time - 292
  25. Flowing Colors - 291
  26. Sweet Jazz Nights - 273
  27. Rebirth Wish - 253
  28. Starwish Echoes - 250
  29. Starlet Burst - 232
  30. Starlit Celebration - 232
  31. Bubbly Voyage - 231
  32. First Love - 220
  33. Whimsical Picnic - 220
  34. Sweet Honey - 217
  35. Floral Memory - 214
  36. Bright Days - 212
  37. Far and Away - 210
  38. Symphony Of Strings - 209
  39. Wind of Purity - 207
  40. Bibcoon Realm - 205
  41. Scarlet Dream - 205
  42. Departing Blossom - 189
  43. Bye-Bye Dust - 189
  44. Searching For Dreams - 175
  45. School Days - 169
  46. A Beautiful Day - 142

Hopefully this compendium of Infinity Nikki Outfits has helped you out. Consider checking out our other guides while you're here, including our Infinity Nikki codes page, our guide on all 366 Whimstar locations, and our primers on how to invite friends and how to save Outfits.

