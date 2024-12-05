All 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits and how to get them
A full list of all the Outfits in Infinity Nikki
Looking for a full list of all 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits? There are hundreds upon hundreds of different clothing items to collect and craft in Infinity Nikki, perhaps the most ambitious and high-quality open-world dress-up game we've come across. Many of these clothing items are parts of overall sets called Outfits, and with a total of 46 different full Outfits in the game, there's no shortage of stats and challenges to sort through if you want to own them all.
Some Outfits in Infinity Nikki will be unlocked automatically as you progress through the main storyline, but others you'll need to go searching for. They may be hidden inside treasure chests, or locked behind Styling Challenges. Several of them will need to be pulled from Resonance Banners if you want to own them. We'll go over all these and more in our guide to all 46 Infinity Nikki Outfits below, complete with stats, parts, abilities, and instructions on how to get every single Outfit in the game. We've even listed all the best Outfits for each stat: Elegant, Fresh, Sweet, Sexy, and Cool.
In this guide:
- All Infinity Nikki Outfits
- Best Elegant Outfits
- Best Fresh Outfits
- Best Sweet Outfits
- Best Sexy Outfits
- Best Cool Outfits
All Infinity Nikki Outfits
Below is the full list of all the full Outfits in Infinity Nikki, complete with their rarity level and primary stat information. If you want to take a proper look at each of the Outfits, scroll past the table to the sections below, or click the links inside the table to jump ahead to view that particular Outfit and its stats.
|Outfit
|Quality
|Type
|Parts
|Best Stat
|Wishful Aurosa
|5-Star
|Miracle
|8
|Elegant
|Blossoming Stars
|5-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Fresh
|Flutter Storm
|5-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Sexy
|Whispers of Waves
|5-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Sexy
|Fairytale Swan
|5-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Elegant
|Crystal Poems
|5-Star
|Purification
|10
|Sweet
|Blooming Dreams
|5-Star
|Floating
|10
|Sweet
|Rebirth Wish
|4-Star
|Stylish
|8
|Sweet
|Hometown Breeze
|4-Star
|Stylish
|8
|Fresh
|Starwish Echoes
|4-Star
|Stylish
|7
|Sexy
|Far and Away
|4-Star
|Stylish
|8
|Sweet
|Starlet Burst
|4-Star
|Shrinking
|8
|Sweet
|Rippling Serenity
|4-Star
|Fishing
|9
|Cool
|Afternoon Shine
|4-Star
|Bug Catching
|8
|Sweet
|Wind of Purity
|4-Star
|Purification
|8
|Elegant
|Shark Mirage
|4-Star
|Fishing
|9
|Cool
|Forest's Fluttering
|4-Star
|Bug Catching
|10
|Fresh
|Bye-Bye Dust
|4-Star
|Animal Grooming
|7
|Sweet
|Breezy Tea Time
|4-Star
|Animal Grooming
|8
|Elegant
|Sweet Jazz Nights
|4-Star
|Stylish
|8
|Sweet
|Scaly Dream
|4-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Cool
|Fully Charged
|4-Star
|Electrician
|8
|Cool
|Starlit Celebration
|4-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Sweet
|Bubbly Voyage
|4-Star
|Floating
|8
|Sweet
|Floral Memory
|4-Star
|Floral Gliding
|8
|Fresh
|Symphony Of Strings
|4-Star
|Violinist
|7
|Sweet
|Flowing Colors
|4-Star
|Whimsicality
|9
|Fresh
|Moment Capturer
|4-Star
|Stylish
|10
|Cool
|Moonlight Oath
|4-Star
|Stylish
|10
|Elegant
|Bibcoon Realm
|3-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Sexy
|Bright Days
|3-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Fresh
|Quirky Idea
|3-Star
|Stylish
|10
|Cool
|Sweet Honey
|3-Star
|Stylish
|7
|Elegant
|Monster Girl
|3-Star
|Stylish
|10
|Cool
|Cozy Adventure
|3-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Cool
|Chic Elegance
|3-Star
|Stylish
|10
|Elegant
|School Days
|3-Star
|Stylish
|7
|Sweet
|Refined Grace
|3-Star
|Stylish
|7
|Cool
|Departing Blossom
|3-Star
|Stylish
|7
|Fresh
|Searching For Dreams
|3-Star
|Stylish
|6
|Sexy
|A Beautiful Day
|3-Star
|Stylish
|6
|Elegant
|Guard's Resolve
|3-Star
|Stylish
|6
|Cool
|Carnival Ode
|3-Star
|Stylish
|7
|Cool
|Scarlet Dream
|3-Star
|Stylish
|6
|Sweet
|First Love
|3-Star
|Stylish
|8
|Sexy
|Whimsical Picnic
|3-Star
|Stylish
|9
|Elegant
Wishful Aurosa (5-Star)
- Outfit Type: Miracle Outfit
- Quality: 5-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 2209
- Fresh: 290
- Sweet: 1105
- Sexy: 361
- Cool: 355
How to get the Wishful Aurosa Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Blossoming Stars (5-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 5-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Fresh
- Elegant: 1256
- Fresh: 2526
- Sweet: 354
- Sexy: 394
- Cool: 316
How to get the Blossoming Stars Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Flutter Storm (5-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 5-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Sexy
- Elegant: 1256
- Fresh: 343
- Sweet: 335
- Sexy: 2539
- Cool: 370
How to get the Flutter Storm Outfit: Pull from the Butterfly Dream Limited-Time Banner.
Whispers of Waves (5-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 5-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Sexy
- Elegant: 346
- Fresh: 1258
- Sweet: 346
- Sexy: 2521
- Cool: 375
How to get the Whispers of Waves Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Fairytale Swan (5-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 5-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 2556
- Fresh: 291
- Sweet: 385
- Sexy: 1275
- Cool: 339
How to get the Fairytale Swan Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Crystal Poems (5-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Purification)
- Quality: 5-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 369
- Fresh: 1314
- Sweet: 2659
- Sexy: 372
- Cool: 386
How to get the Crystal Poems Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Blooming Dreams (5-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floating)
- Quality: 5-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 336
- Fresh: 1323
- Sweet: 2636
- Sexy: 353
- Cool: 367
How to get the Blooming Dreams Outfit: Pull from the Blooming Fantasy Limited-Time Banner.
Rebirth Wish (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 990
- Fresh: 280
- Sweet: 1984
- Sexy: 272
- Cool: 253
How to get the Rebirth Wish Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 8.
Hometown Breeze (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Fresh
- Elegant: 278
- Fresh: 1880
- Sweet: 934
- Sexy: 258
- Cool: 294
How to get the Hometown Breeze Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 16.
Starwish Echoes (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Sexy
- Elegant: 248
- Fresh: 904
- Sweet: 249
- Sexy: 1791
- Cool: 250
How to get the Starwish Echoes Outfit: Offer Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo The Cadenceborn until you reach Level 24.
Far and Away (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 786
- Fresh: 208
- Sweet: 1559
- Sexy: 207
- Cool: 210
How to get the Far and Away Outfit: Automatically unlocked as a result of the playerbase passing the Pre-Register Milestone.
Starlet Burst (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Shrinking)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 189
- Fresh: 226
- Sweet: 1557
- Sexy: 765
- Cool: 232
How to get the Starlet Burst Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Rippling Serenity (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Fishing)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 218
- Fresh: 230
- Sweet: 662
- Sexy: 246
- Cool: 1671
How to get the Rippling Serenity Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Afternoon Shine (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Bug Catching)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 208
- Fresh: 178
- Sweet: 1477
- Sexy: 210
- Cool: 733
How to get the Afternoon Shine Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Wind of Purity (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Purification)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 1502
- Fresh: 749
- Sweet: 223
- Sexy: 232
- Cool: 207
How to get the Wind of Purity Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Shark Mirage (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Fishing)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 239
- Fresh: 939
- Sweet: 283
- Sexy: 293
- Cool: 1895
How to get the Shark Mirage Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Forest's Fluttering (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Bug Catching)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Fresh
- Elegant: 312
- Fresh: 2192
- Sweet: 316
- Sexy: 282
- Cool: 1083
How to get the Forest's Fluttering Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Bye-Bye Dust (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 693
- Fresh: 190
- Sweet: 1394
- Sexy: 173
- Cool: 189
How to get the Bye-Bye Dust Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Breezy Tea Time (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Animal Grooming)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 1879
- Fresh: 245
- Sweet: 261
- Sexy: 966
- Cool: 292
How to get the Breezy Tea Time Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Sweet Jazz Nights (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 942
- Fresh: 273
- Sweet: 1915
- Sexy: 241
- Cool: 273
How to get the Sweet Jazz Nights Outfit: Pull from the Distant Sea Permanent Resonance Banner.
Scaly Dream (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 963
- Fresh: 264
- Sweet: 243
- Sexy: 284
- Cool: 1962
How to get the Scaly Dream Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Fully Charged (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Electrician)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 219
- Fresh: 779
- Sweet: 203
- Sexy: 240
- Cool: 1524
How to get the Fully Charged Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Starlit Celebration (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 246
- Fresh: 809
- Sweet: 1652
- Sexy: 196
- Cool: 232
How to get the Starlit Celebration Outfit: Obtained from the Heartfelt Wish event.
Bubbly Voyage (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floating)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 205
- Fresh: 770
- Sweet: 1531
- Sexy: 236
- Cool: 231
How to get the Bubbly Voyage Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Floral Memory (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Floral Gliding)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Fresh
- Elegant: 777
- Fresh: 1536
- Sweet: 215
- Sexy: 230
- Cool: 214
How to get the Floral Memory Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Symphony Of Strings (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Violinist)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 763
- Fresh: 188
- Sweet: 1474
- Sexy: 172
- Cool: 209
How to get the Symphony Of Strings Outfit: Progress the main quest to unlock from the Heart Of Infinity.
Flowing Colors (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Ability Outfit (Whimsicality)
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Fresh
- Elegant: 292
- Fresh: 1942
- Sweet: 981
- Sexy: 274
- Cool: 291
How to get the Flowing Colors Outfit: Pull from the Butterfly Dream Limited-Time Banner.
Moment Capturer (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 247
- Fresh: 314
- Sweet: 1039
- Sexy: 299
- Cool: 2084
How to get the Moment Capturer Outfit: Pull from the Blooming Fantasy Limited-Time Banner.
Moonlight Oath (4-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 4-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 2661
- Fresh: 369
- Sweet: 376
- Sexy: 341
- Cool: 368
How to get the Moonlight Oath Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Bibcoon Realm (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Sexy
- Elegant: 216
- Fresh: 209
- Sweet: 781
- Sexy: 1582
- Cool: 205
How to get the Bibcoon Realm Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Bright Days (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Fresh
- Elegant: 196
- Fresh: 1367
- Sweet: 193
- Sexy: 682
- Cool: 212
How to get the Bright Days Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Quirky Idea (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 248
- Fresh: 201
- Sweet: 793
- Sexy: 186
- Cool: 1569
How to get the Quirky Idea Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Sweet Honey (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 1273
- Fresh: 652
- Sweet: 167
- Sexy: 193
- Cool: 217
How to get the Sweet Honey Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Monster Girl (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 215
- Fresh: 193
- Sweet: 210
- Sexy: 724
- Cool: 1459
How to get the Monster Girl Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Cozy Adventure (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 215
- Fresh: 784
- Sweet: 189
- Sexy: 206
- Cool: 1557
How to get the Cozy Adventure Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Chic Elegance (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 10
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 1547
- Fresh: 206
- Sweet: 230
- Sexy: 195
- Cool: 774
How to get the Chic Elegance Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.
School Days (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 181
- Fresh: 630
- Sweet: 1254
- Sexy: 169
- Cool: 169
How to get the School Days Outfit: World travel mementos.
Refined Grace (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 230
- Fresh: 209
- Sweet: 211
- Sexy: 207
- Cool: 1594
How to get the Refined Grace Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.
Departing Blossom (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Fresh
- Elegant: 623
- Fresh: 1233
- Sweet: 160
- Sexy: 196
- Cool: 189
How to get the Departing Blossom Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.
Searching For Dreams (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 6
- Primary Stat: Sexy
- Elegant: 161
- Fresh: 155
- Sweet: 682
- Sexy: 1328
- Cool: 175
How to get the Searching For Dreams Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.
A Beautiful Day (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 6
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 1179
- Fresh: 184
- Sweet: 585
- Sexy: 160
- Cool: 142
How to get the A Beautiful Day Outfit: Complete Styling Challenges.
Guard's Resolve (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 6
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 194
- Fresh: 738
- Sweet: 216
- Sexy: 187
- Cool: 1423
How to get the Guard's Resolve Outfit: Progress the main quest.
Carnival Ode (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 7
- Primary Stat: Cool
- Elegant: 163
- Fresh: 183
- Sweet: 164
- Sexy: 611
- Cool: 1229
How to get the Carnival Ode Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.
Scarlet Dream (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 6
- Primary Stat: Sweet
- Elegant: 147
- Fresh: 164
- Sweet: 1220
- Sexy: 616
- Cool: 205
How to get the Scarlet Dream Outfit: Found in various Treasure Chests.
First Love (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 8
- Primary Stat: Sexy
- Elegant: 188
- Fresh: 199
- Sweet: 690
- Sexy: 1378
- Cool: 220
How to get the First Love Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Whimsical Picnic (3-Star)
- Outfit Type: Stylish Outfit
- Quality: 3-Star
- Parts In Set: 9
- Primary Stat: Elegant
- Elegant: 1489
- Fresh: 746
- Sweet: 193
- Sexy: 200
- Cool: 220
How to get the Whimsical Picnic Outfit: Purchase from the Store using Stellarite.
Best Elegant Outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Elegant:
- Moonlight Oath - 2661
- Fairytale Swan - 2556
- Wishful Aurosa - 2209
- Breezy Tea Time - 1879
- Chic Elegance - 1547
- Wind of Purity - 1502
- Whimsical Picnic - 1489
- Sweet Honey - 1273
- Blossoming Stars - 1256
- Flutter Storm - 1256
- A Beautiful Day - 1179
- Rebirth Wish - 990
- Scaly Dream - 963
- Sweet Jazz Nights - 942
- Far and Away - 786
- Floral Memory - 777
- Symphony Of Strings - 763
- Bye-Bye Dust - 693
- Departing Blossom - 623
- Crystal Poems - 369
- Whispers of Waves - 346
- Blooming Dreams - 336
- Forest's Fluttering - 312
- Flowing Colors - 292
- Hometown Breeze - 278
- Starwish Echoes - 248
- Quirky Idea - 248
- Moment Capturer - 247
- Starlit Celebration - 246
- Shark Mirage - 239
- Refined Grace - 230
- Fully Charged - 219
- Rippling Serenity - 218
- Bibcoon Realm - 216
- Monster Girl - 215
- Cozy Adventure - 215
- Afternoon Shine - 208
- Bubbly Voyage - 205
- Bright Days - 196
- Guard's Resolve - 194
- Starlet Burst - 189
- First Love - 188
- School Days - 181
- Carnival Ode - 163
- Searching For Dreams - 161
- Scarlet Dream - 147
Best Fresh Outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Fresh:
- Blossoming Stars - 2526
- Forest's Fluttering - 2192
- Flowing Colors - 1942
- Hometown Breeze - 1880
- Floral Memory - 1536
- Bright Days - 1367
- Blooming Dreams - 1323
- Crystal Poems - 1314
- Whispers of Waves - 1258
- Departing Blossom - 1233
- Shark Mirage - 939
- Starwish Echoes - 904
- Starlit Celebration - 809
- Cozy Adventure - 784
- Fully Charged - 779
- Bubbly Voyage - 770
- Wind of Purity - 749
- Whimsical Picnic - 746
- Guard's Resolve - 738
- Sweet Honey - 652
- School Days - 630
- Moonlight Oath - 369
- Flutter Storm - 343
- Moment Capturer - 314
- Fairytale Swan - 291
- Wishful Aurosa - 290
- Rebirth Wish - 280
- Sweet Jazz Nights - 273
- Scaly Dream - 264
- Breezy Tea Time - 245
- Rippling Serenity - 230
- Starlet Burst - 226
- Refined Grace - 209
- Bibcoon Realm - 209
- Far and Away - 208
- Chic Elegance - 206
- Quirky Idea - 201
- First Love - 199
- Monster Girl - 193
- Bye-Bye Dust - 190
- Symphony Of Strings - 188
- A Beautiful Day - 184
- Carnival Ode - 183
- Afternoon Shine - 178
- Scarlet Dream - 164
- Searching For Dreams - 155
Best Sweet Outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Sweet:
- Crystal Poems - 2659
- Blooming Dreams - 2636
- Rebirth Wish - 1984
- Sweet Jazz Nights - 1915
- Starlit Celebration - 1652
- Far and Away - 1559
- Starlet Burst - 1557
- Bubbly Voyage - 1531
- Afternoon Shine - 1477
- Symphony Of Strings - 1474
- Bye-Bye Dust - 1394
- School Days - 1254
- Scarlet Dream - 1220
- Wishful Aurosa - 1105
- Moment Capturer - 1039
- Flowing Colors - 981
- Hometown Breeze - 934
- Quirky Idea - 793
- Bibcoon Realm - 781
- First Love - 690
- Searching For Dreams - 682
- Rippling Serenity - 662
- A Beautiful Day - 585
- Fairytale Swan - 385
- Moonlight Oath - 376
- Blossoming Stars - 354
- Whispers of Waves - 346
- Flutter Storm - 335
- Forest's Fluttering - 316
- Shark Mirage - 283
- Breezy Tea Time - 261
- Starwish Echoes - 249
- Scaly Dream - 243
- Chic Elegance - 230
- Wind of Purity - 223
- Guard's Resolve - 216
- Floral Memory - 215
- Refined Grace - 211
- Monster Girl - 210
- Fully Charged - 203
- Bright Days - 193
- Whimsical Picnic - 193
- Cozy Adventure - 189
- Sweet Honey - 167
- Carnival Ode - 164
- Departing Blossom - 160
Best Sexy Outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Sexy:
- Flutter Storm - 2539
- Whispers of Waves - 2521
- Starwish Echoes - 1791
- Bibcoon Realm - 1582
- First Love - 1378
- Searching For Dreams - 1328
- Fairytale Swan - 1275
- Breezy Tea Time - 966
- Starlet Burst - 765
- Monster Girl - 724
- Bright Days - 682
- Scarlet Dream - 616
- Carnival Ode - 611
- Blossoming Stars - 394
- Crystal Poems - 372
- Wishful Aurosa - 361
- Blooming Dreams - 353
- Moonlight Oath - 341
- Moment Capturer - 299
- Shark Mirage - 293
- Scaly Dream - 284
- Forest's Fluttering - 282
- Flowing Colors - 274
- Rebirth Wish - 272
- Hometown Breeze - 258
- Rippling Serenity - 246
- Sweet Jazz Nights - 241
- Fully Charged - 240
- Bubbly Voyage - 236
- Wind of Purity - 232
- Floral Memory - 230
- Afternoon Shine - 210
- Far and Away - 207
- Refined Grace - 207
- Cozy Adventure - 206
- Whimsical Picnic - 200
- Starlit Celebration - 196
- Departing Blossom - 196
- Chic Elegance - 195
- Sweet Honey - 193
- Guard's Resolve - 187
- Quirky Idea - 186
- Bye-Bye Dust - 173
- Symphony Of Strings - 172
- School Days - 169
- A Beautiful Day - 160
Best Cool Outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here is the full list of all 46 Outfits organised from most to least Cool:
- Moment Capturer - 2084
- Scaly Dream - 1962
- Shark Mirage - 1895
- Rippling Serenity - 1671
- Refined Grace - 1594
- Quirky Idea - 1569
- Cozy Adventure - 1557
- Fully Charged - 1524
- Monster Girl - 1459
- Guard's Resolve - 1423
- Carnival Ode - 1229
- Forest's Fluttering - 1083
- Chic Elegance - 774
- Afternoon Shine - 733
- Crystal Poems - 386
- Whispers of Waves - 375
- Flutter Storm - 370
- Moonlight Oath - 368
- Blooming Dreams - 367
- Wishful Aurosa - 355
- Fairytale Swan - 339
- Blossoming Stars - 316
- Hometown Breeze - 294
- Breezy Tea Time - 292
- Flowing Colors - 291
- Sweet Jazz Nights - 273
- Rebirth Wish - 253
- Starwish Echoes - 250
- Starlet Burst - 232
- Starlit Celebration - 232
- Bubbly Voyage - 231
- First Love - 220
- Whimsical Picnic - 220
- Sweet Honey - 217
- Floral Memory - 214
- Bright Days - 212
- Far and Away - 210
- Symphony Of Strings - 209
- Wind of Purity - 207
- Bibcoon Realm - 205
- Scarlet Dream - 205
- Departing Blossom - 189
- Bye-Bye Dust - 189
- Searching For Dreams - 175
- School Days - 169
- A Beautiful Day - 142
