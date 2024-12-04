Looking for the Infinity Nikki release time? Blurring the line between open-world adventure game and dress-up sim, Infinity Nikki is the perfect game for explorers with a great sense of style. If you'd like to be one of them, be ready to enter the magical world of Infinity Nikki between December 4 and 5.

To find out which release date applies to you, you must consider your time zone. This guide will help you find the correct Infinity Nikki release time, so you can start playing as soon as possible.

Although the official Infinity Nikki release date is December 5, the true release date depends on your time zone. We'll explain the release times in more detail below, but in short; Infinity Nikki will release on December 5 for players in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, but on December 4 for players located in North and South America.

Infinity Nikki will be released on PC, PS5, and mobile devices. It's a free-to-play game, so you can try it without spending any money. Of course, there will be an in-game store with optional items.

Find your local release time to fly right into this gorgeous game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Infinity Nikki release times

Infinity Nikki launches on Thursday 5th December at 2am GMT, but some regions will need to wait until the next day to start playing. Here's an overview of Infinity Nikki release times per city and time zone:

Los Angeles (PST): 6pm (December 4)

6pm (December 4) Mexico City (CST): 8pm (December 4)

8pm (December 4) New York (EST): 9pm (December 4)

9pm (December 4) São Paulo (BRT): 11pm (December 4)

11pm (December 4) London (GMT): 2am (December 5)

2am (December 5) Berlin (CET): 3am (December 5)

3am (December 5) Cape Town (SAST): 4am (December 5)

4am (December 5) Abu Dhabi (GST): 6am (December 5)

6am (December 5) New Delhi (IST): 7:30am (December 5)

7:30am (December 5) Beijing (CST): 10am (December 5)

10am (December 5) Tokyo (JST): 11am (December 5)

11am (December 5) Sydney (AEDT): 1pm (December 5)

1pm (December 5) Auckland (NZDT): 3pm (December 5)

Infinity Nikki preload time

While waiting for Nikki's arrival, you can already preload the game. This will allow you to start playing almost immediately after launch, without having to wait for a lengthy download time. To preload Infinity Nikki on PC, click the 'download' button on the official website or go to the Epic Games Store. Mobile players can already start the download in the App Store or Google Play Store, and PS5 players will find the game in the PlayStation Store.

To obtain extra rewards, don't forget to pre-register your Infinity Nikki account! You don't have to do this, but you'll receive a free outfit and tons of in-game valuta. Pre-registration is available on the official website as well.

That concludes this Infinity Nikki release time overview. Once you've jumped into this wonderful world, be sure to collect all Nikki Infinity outfits and make sure you know how to save custom outfits. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations either!