Looking for Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki? Tricky Patch is a crafting material that may elude new Infinity Nikki players for a little while. But it's necessary to find some Tricky Patch, because it's a required material for crafting new Infinity Nikki Outfits and other handy items later on.

If you're struggling to find anything that can give you Tricky Patch, you've come to the right place. As it turns out, you need to face off against a particular kind of Esseling enemy. Read on to learn how to get Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki

You can get Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki by defeating Spear Sack Esselings using your Purification Outfit. Purifying is just the game's way of saying "attacking", in case you're confused. Spear Sacks are the most ordinary type of Esseling - they're the small blue and white patchwork enemies that are purified with a single attack from your Purification Outfit.

Once you defeat a Spear Sack enemy, you'll see whether or not you've gained any Tricky Patch from it on the left of your screen. If you did gain Tricky Patch, then a temporary pop-up will appear on the side telling you how much you gained. You can also check your Backpack after a fight by tapping B on the keyboard, or holding down ALT and clicking the backpack button in the top-right of your screen.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Where to find Spear Sacks

Spear Sacks are quite commonly found in the starting regions of Florawish and Breezy Meadow. They're generally not alone though - you'll tend to find them as part of a larger group of Esselings guarding a chest, or spawning from a combat chest. You can learn the various locations of different combat chests in this region using our Whimstar locations guide (all combat chests contain Whimstars).

For specific locations where you might find Spear Sacks, your best bet is to head either to the northern area of Florawish near the Dream Warehouse and the Well Of Fortune, or down towards the Abanadoned Wisher Camp Outpost in the south of Breezy Meadow.

Head here for a higher concentration of Spear Sack enemies! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

That's all you need in order to start gathering Tricky Patch resources in Infinity Nikki.