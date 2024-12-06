What is Tidal Guidance in Infinity Nikki?

Wondering what Infinity Nikki Tidal Guidance means? As part of the Resonance gacha system, you can set course towards your favourite 5-star Outfit on the permanent banner, 'Distant Sea', through a system called Tidal Guidance. It may sound complicated, but this guide will show you how it works.

Beware that it takes a large stack of Resonite Crystals to obtain your favourite clothes from Tidal Guidance. Before we explain this Infinity Nikki feature, you might want to get more Resonite Crystals.

How to use Tidal Guidance

To understand Tidal Guidance, you must familiarize yourself with Infinity Nikki's gacha system: Resonance. By spending Resonite Crystals or Revelation Crystals on Resonance banners, you will receive a random item from that banner's reward pool. The item you'll get is based on chance; rare 5-star items have a very small drop chance, 4-star items have a slightly higher drop chance, and 3-star items are very common drops.

The permanent Resonance banner, Distant Sea, contains four 5-star Outfits: Fairytale Swan, Blossoming Stars, Whispers of Waves, and Crystal Poems. If you spend one Resonite Crystal on this banner, you'll have a 1.5% chance of receiving a clothing item from one of these Outfits, and you will receive a guaranteed 5-star item within 20 draws.

In other words, it won't be easy to collect your favourite 5-star Outfit. That's where Tidal Guidance comes in; if you open the Distant Sea banner and click the Tidal Guidance button on the right, you can pick the 5-star outfit you'd prefer to collect first.

Find the Tidal Guidance option on the Distant Sea banner. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Now, if you receive a 5-star item, it will be from your preferred Outfit. You can continue to use the Tidal Guidance until your Outfit of choice is complete, but it's also possible to swap to another Outfit by hitting the 'give up' button. Beware that swapping to another Outfit counts as a new 'Tidal Guidance Attempt', which is limited to 100 attempts total. It's therefore best to complete a full 5-star Outfit before switching.

Keep an eye on your progress in the Tidal Guidance menu. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

As for the question of which Tidal Guidance Outfit is the best... Well, if you wish to pick one based on stats, you might want to go for a main stat you don't have yet - so if you don't have any good 'Sweet' Outfits, choose 'Crystal Poems', for example. That said, Infinity Nikki isn't a competitive game, so it's perfectly valid to pick an Outfit based on looks alone.

That's how Tidal Guidance works in Infinity Nikki. Use it to collect the best Infinity Nikki outfits and make sure you know how to save custom outfits. Don't forget to visit all Whimstar locations to create even more beautiful fits!