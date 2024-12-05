Looking to collect all 366 Whimstars in Infinity Nikki? There's a great deal of activities to busy yourself with in the land of Infinity Nikki, from the expansive main storyline to tonnes of side quests, activities, and a vast supply of collectibles. Chief among those collectibles are Whimstars, which you must collect in order to unlock new skills in the Heart Of Infinity.

There's a grand total of 366 Whimstars to collect across all six regions of Miraland in Infinity Nikki, and below we'll help you find every last one of them. Follow along with our guide, and we'll explain everything you need to know about what Whimstars are and how they work, the various different types of Whimstar puzzles you'll come across during your travels, and - most importantly - where to find all 366 Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki!

In this guide:

What are Whimstars?

Whimstars are large colourful star-shaped collectibles spread across the lands of Infinity Nikki. To collect one, all you need to do is walk into it. But many Whimstars are hidden behind specific challenges and puzzles that you need to solve before the star will reveal itself.

Each region in Miraland contains a certain number of Whimstars, and you can keep track of how many you've found so far by looking at the top-right corner of the map screen. Each time you collect a Whimstar, its location will be marked on your map to help you keep track of which Whimstars you've already found (if you don't see the star icons on the map, try zooming in!).

Left: part of the map with the locations of collected Whimstars marked. Right: the Heart Of Infinity. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstars are the most important collectible in Infinity Nikki, because they are used to unlock new skills in the Heart Of Infinity, the skill unlock system in Infinity Nikki. You can open the Heart Of Infinity at any time by pressing I on the keyboard, or clicking the heart button in the top-right corner of your screen.

The Heart Of Infinity is filled with dozens of clothing items, skills, and even whole new Ability Outfits. To unlock one, click on it and click "Acquire". Most nodes have certain requirements, and all of them require a bit of Bling and at least one Whimstar.

How to find Whimstars

You can see how many Whimstars you have left to find within a region by looking at the top-right corner of your map. But to actually track down nearby Whimstars, you need the help of your friend Momo. As is shown to you in the prologue, Momo can help you to see the locations of nearby Whimstars (and Dews Of Inspiration) by activating Momo's View with V (or D-Pad Up on controller).

While using Momo's View time stands still and you cannot move, but you can see nearby Whimstars through walls and floors. Hover over a nearby Whimstar and you can interact with it to track it, allowing you to exit Momo's View while still seeing the Whimstar's location through walls.

Momo will alert you in the top-left corner of your screen whenever a Whimstar is near, so whenever you see the alert, enter Momo's View to track down the Whimstar's location.

All 366 Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki

Below you'll find maps for each region of Miraland, showing all 366 Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki. Click on any of the below links to jump ahead to a particular map.

Memorial Mountains

There's a total of 7 Whimstars to be found in the small starting region of Memorial Mountains. If you need help finding them all, check out our Infinity Nikki Memorial Mountains Whimstars guide!

Florawish

The Florawish region contains a mighty 67 Whimstars to track down. If you need help solving all the puzzles involved, consult our Infinity Nikki Florawish Whimstars guide.

Breezy Meadow

Breezy Meadow contains 88 Whimstars across its large landmass. To track them all down, head to our Infinity Nikki Breezy Meadow Whimstars guide.

Stoneville

Stoneville is a more compact region containing just 26 Whimstars in total. To find them all, head over to our Infinity Nikki Stoneville Whimstars guide.

Abandoned District

The Abandoned District contains a whopping 96 Whimstars, the most of any region in Miraland. If you need some assistance finding every last one, check out our Infinity Nikki Abandoned District Whimstars guide!

Wishing Woods

The Wishing Woods contains a total of 82 Whimstars, bringing the grand total in the world up to 366. To find all of them, look no further than our Infinity Nikki Wishing Woods Whimstars guide.

How to solve every type of Whimstar puzzle

There are many different kinds of Whimstar puzzles in Infinity Nikki, and each one requires a different tactic to solve and obtain the Whimstar. Below we've laid out all the different kinds of activities you might need to do to collect a Whimstar.

Regular Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Regular Whimstars are, in theory, the simplest kind. All you need to do is reach them, and you've got the Whimstar! Of course, in most cases, the puzzle part comes from figuring out how to get to them. Usually they're up high on the tops of pillars or down low inside hard-to-reach areas. In many case you should have a look around nearby, because the solution is often a bounce pad or a piece of destructible flooring in the vicinity.

Time Trial Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Time Trial Whimstars are Whimstars which, when collected, will require you to complete a quick time trial in order to earn the Whimstar itself. These time trials involve collecting all of the stars nearby as quickly as possible. Usually they make use of the terrain, forcing you to jump and glide at the right moments to collect all the stars before time runs out.

Cloud Time Trial Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Cloud Time Trial Whimstars act in the same way as Time Trial Whimstars, except in these cases a small pink cloud appears which acts as a platform you can step on. This cloud will run slowly along a predetermined path, and you have to jump off and back onto the cloud along the way in order to collect all the stars in order to earn the Whimstar at the end of the trial.

Combat Chest Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Combat Chest Whimstars are quite common Whimstar types. They're also easy to spot and very straightforward, which is handy. When you open the chest, a number of Esseling enemies will spawn out of the chest all around you. You must then defeat all the Esselings in order to summon the Whimstar at the end of it, which you can then collect as normal by walking through it.

Animal Grooming Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Animal Grooming Whimstars take the form of small colourful ferret-like animals, and you must groom them using the Animal Grooming Outfit to obtain the Whimstar itself. You'll get your first Animal Grooming Outfit during the Chapter 1 main story mission "Land Of Wishes". Once you've selected the Animal Grooming ability with TAB , hold down Right-Click to slowly approach the animal, and then release Right-Click when you're near enough for the grooming icon to appear above the animal's head.

Bug Catching Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Bug Catching Whimstars are Whimstars that have taken the form of colourful insects floating around the area. All you need to do to get the Whimstar is catch the bug, but this requires you to use the Bug Catching Outfit unlocked in the Chapter 1 main story mission "Accident At The Clothing Store". Once you've got the Bug Catching Outfit, you can select it with TAB , then Right-Click to catch the bug.

Fishing Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Fishing Whimstars are Whimstars that have taken the form of fish (called "Whimfish") at certain fishing points in rivers or in the sea. Once you complete the Chapter 1 main story mission "Unexplained Coma Incidents", you'll be able to select your Fishing Outfit using TAB , and go through a fishing minigame in order to catch the fish and obtain the Whimstar.

Rolling Boulder Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

These Whimstars are generally found inside Stoneville and Breezy Meadow, and you'll know them because the Whimstars themselves are locked behind a cobbled stone wall or floor which you can't ground-slam or attack your way through. The answer to these puzzles is to find the nearby stone boulders (there's usually multiple of them nearby) and roll them down the nearby slope of cliff so that they crash into the breakable stone wall and knock it down. After you've done that, the Whimstar will be up for grabs just like normal.

Escaping Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Escaping Whimstars are flighty Whimstars that are usually trapped inside breakable boxes. You can break the box using a ground-slam (jump over it and then press Q ). Once free, the Whimstar will try to fly away on special wings, and you'll need to catch it in order to obtain the Whimstar. If you let the Whimstar get away then it will respawn in the box after a time and you'll need to try again.

Hidden Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Hidden Whimstars are the trickiest Whimstars of all. These Whimstars are locked behind visual puzzles where you must find the hidden star-shaped thing in the vicinity. Interact with the Whimstar to begin the challenge, and then a circle will appear around the star. The hidden star-shape is somewhere within this circle, but it's usually very well hidden. Once you've found it, walk right up to it until you get a prompt to interact with it. Doing so will complete the challenge, allowing you to collect the Whimstar from where you first found it.

Curio Domain Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Curio Domain Whimstars are Whimstars which will temporarily transport you into a different realm called the "Curio Domain". Inside each Curio Domain is a different puzzle which you must complete to earn the Whimstar. Many of them involve pushing or pulling boxes, or activating levers, or jumping on top of buttons. Each one works in a slightly different way.

Scarfworm Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Scarfworm Whimstars are an unusual kind of Whimstar which you will only encounter in Stoneville and beyond. These Whimstars have taken the form of Scarfworms which hide inside holes in the ground. There are usually several holes nearby, all of them connected, and to get the Scarfworm to show itself near you, you need to position boxes over the other holes so that only one is remaining.

Stray Hatty Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Stray Hatty Whimstars are Whimstars that you can simply purchase with Bling from Stray Hatty, an NPC in Florawish. You can find Stray Hatty just to the south of the Stylist's Guild on the west side of town, and she has a whopping 8 Whimstars to sell - each for ever-increasing amounts of Bling. Each of those Whimstars also counts towards the region total in Florawish.

Cavern Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Cavern Whimstars are technically just regular Whimstars (because all you need to do is walk into them to collect them), but it's worth mentioning as a different type, because many new players might not realise that Whimstars found inside Caverns also count towards the region total. So if you find a Cavern inside Florawish (for example), and that Cavern contains 3 Whimstars, then each of those Whimstars will count as a Florawish Whimstar.

Story Whimstars

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Finally, there are Story Whimstars, which are the easiest of all, because you automatically obtain them just by progressing through the main story. You still need to collect them sometimes; for example, the very first Whimstar you find in Infinity Nikki is a Story Whimstar because you can't progress until you've collected it; but you also still need to physically walk through it.

Other times though, you'll just get a Whimstar by default. For example, during the "Land Of Wishes" quest in Chapter 1, Nikki will automatically gain a Whimstar during a cutscene after casting her wish at the Wishing Tree. These types of Whimstars also count towards the region total.

That wraps up our guide on Whimstars in Infinity Nikki and how to get them.