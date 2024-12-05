All 7 Memorial Mountains Whimstars in Infinity Nikki

Looking for all the Whimstars in the Memorial Mountains, the first region of Infinity Nikki? Whimstars are a very important collectible item in Infinity Nikki, and they come thick and fast as early as the game's prologue, after Nikki wakes up in the middle of the Stylist's Guild Memorial.

There is a grand total of 7 Whimstars to collect just in the Memorial Mountains region alone, and it's well worth tracking them all down, because Whimstars are needed in order to unlock new Ability Outfits, clothing items, and skills in the Heart Of Infinity skill system. In this guide, we'll walk you through where to find all the Memorial Mountains Whimstars in Infinity Nikki.

Note: Looking for Whimstars in a different region? Find them all in our main Whimstar locations guide!

All 7 Infinity Nikki Memorial Mountains Whimstars

Skip ahead to a specific Whimstar:

Whimstar 1: Behind The Vines

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The very first Whimstar in the Memorial Mountains is found as part of the prologue. Once you reawaken back in your pink dress, head down the corridor into the next room and turn left. Interact with the doorway covered with vines and a cutscene will play, during which you'll automatically obtain the first Whimstar.

Whimstar 2: Stylist's Guild Memorial Pavilion

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 2 is found in the garden beyond the first Whimstar. Head across the broken bridge, and after a brief cutscene focused on the Esseling enemy in front of you, turn left and you'll find the Whimstar beneath a stone pavilion.

Whimstar 3: Stylist's Guild Memorial Underground

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The third Whimstar is located very near the second, beneath a breakable patch of floor. Head right after collecting the second Whimstar, and Momo will automatically stop you with a tutorial about using Momo Vision to locate new Whimstars.

After that, you'll be able to track the nearby Whimstar below the floor. Jump above the patch of wooden flooring and press Q (or RT on controller) to ground-slam your way through the floor. You can then collect the third Whimstar.

Whimstar 4: Stylist's Guild Memorial River

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Once outside of the Stylist's Guild Memorial building, the fourth Memorial Mountains Whimstar can be found in the river a short way beyond the nearby Warp Spire. Glide across the rock platforms to reach the Whimstar, avoiding the water (Nikki can't swim!).

Whimstar 5: Ruins By The River

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 5 can be found inside a combat chest lying atop the large ruins just below the river that separates Memorial Mountains from Florawish. Go to the ruins, open the chest, and defeat the Esselings that spawn from it to obtain the Whimstar.

Whimstar 6: Atop The Stone Pillar

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The sixth Memorial Mountains Whimstar is found atop a stone pillar near the previous ruins. To get up there, head a few steps east of the pillar and you'll find a small catapult with a flat end, and a box on the other end as a counterweight.

Jump over the flat end and ground-slam into it with Q (or RT on controller), then wait for the box to drop back down and catapult you into the air. From there you can glide to the nearest of the two pillars, and then you can jump over to the Whimstar.

Whimstar 7: Pathside Ruin

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The final Whimstar in Memorial Mountains is in the form of a small magical ferret which you'll need to groom in order to turn it into a Whimstar that you can collect. Head to the location marked on the map near the border of Breezy Meadow, and you'll find the ferret chilling by a small circular piece of stone ruin.

Note: you'll need to first unlock the Animal Grooming Outfit in Chapter 1's main story quest: "Land Of Wishes".

That concludes this guide to finding all 7 Whimstars inside the Memorial Mountains, the first region in Infinity Nikki.