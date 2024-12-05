Looking to collect all 26 Whimstars within Stoneville in Infinity Nikki? Stoneville is a small and fairly vertical region found to the west of Breezy Meadow in the fantastical world of Miraland. And, as with all the different world regions in Infinity Nikki, it's packed with Whimstars that you can collect to unlock new skills and Outfits in the Heart Of Infinity.

In this guide, we've pulled together all our knowledge on where to find all 26 Stoneville Whimstars in Infinity Nikki, with detailed instructions, maps, and screenshots to help you solve every Whimstar puzzle in Stoneville.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Note: Looking for Whimstars in a different region? Find them all in our main Whimstar locations guide!

All 26 Infinity Nikki Stoneville Whimstars

Skip ahead to a specific Whimstar:

Whimstar 1: Stoneville Entrance Animal

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The first Whimstar you'll find in Stoneville is up on a hilltop to your left shortly after you pass the Stoneville Entrance Warp Spire. Head up the hill and you'll find a small colourful ferret-like animal that, once groomed, will turn into a Whimstar for you to collect.

Note: unlock the Animal Grooming Outfit in Chapter 1's main story quest: "Land Of Wishes".

Whimstar 2: Riverside Time Trial

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 2 is located right next to the river that cuts through the path into Stoneville. Underneath a mushroom-like rocky platform you can collect the Whimstar, which then prompts you to complete a quick "collect the stars" time trial across the river in order to earn the Whimstar reward itself.

Whimstar 3: Fishing Spot Near Bridge

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The next Whimstar is also located very close to the bridge where the river and the main path intersect. On the north side of the bridge, in the river, you'll find a fishing spot containing a Whimfish. When caught using your Fishing Outfit, the Whimfish will turn into a Whimstar.

Note: unlock the Fishing Outfit in Chapter 1's main story quest: "Unexplained Coma Incidents".

Whimstar 4: Island In Lake

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 4 can be found on the edge of the little island in the middle of Stoneville's small lake. Head to the southeast side of the island and you can collect the Whimstar, which begins a short and fairly easy "cloud time trial" challenge.

Whimstar 5: Large Circular Tent Roof

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

On the west side of the river, you'll see a large circular building on the map. This is a giant tent-like structure, and you can climb up the sides of it to reach the Whimstar at the very top.

Whimstar 6: Stoneville Outskirts Cavern

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

This next Whimstar is found inside the Stoneville Outskirts Cavern on the western edge of the region. You'll need to delve quite far into this Esseling-infested cave until you're on a fairly high platform. Then look for a hole just below a mural painted on the cave wall. Drop down into the hole and you'll find the Whimstar there, guarded by a single Esseling.

Whimstar 7: Riverside Animal

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Another Whimstar animal can be found sniffing about near the centre of the region, on the west side of the river. Approach it with the Animal Grooming Outfit and groom it to receive the Whimstar.

Whimstar 8: Rooftop Time Trial

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

This Whimstar is located on the roof of a building in the actual village portion of Stoneville. You can easily reach the roof by jumping down from the Stonetree platform bridge above. Collect the star and complete the time trial to earn the Whimstar.

Whimstar 9: Village Hidden Star

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

In the centre of the village in Stoneville is one of those pesky "hidden star" Whimstar puzzles, where you must find the star hidden in the terrain to earn the reward. In this case, the "star" is a floral hanging decoration in the shape of a star that's hanging from a wooden beam down the small stone steps northwest of the puzzle's starting point.

Whimstar 10: Tiny Guarded Cave

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Walk around the Stonetree foundation and you'll quickly see that there's a Whimstar in a tiny little cave area in the stone, but the entrance is barred by dark Esseling-esque magic. However, you can easily jump up over the top of the doorway and dive through the hole in the ceiling to retrieve the Whimstar.

Whimstar 11: Curio Domain At Flamecrest Stonetree Base

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Head around the north side of the Flamecrest Stonetree, and you'll find a Curio Domain portal which takes you into a "roll the ball into the hole" challenge. Quite a tricky one, actually.

Here's how to solve it: set the ball going, then jump on the near platform as the ball reaches the far platform to counterbalance it. Stay on the near platform waiting for the ball to roll to you. Then, once the ball is on the same platform as you, step off the platform. This should raise the platform enough for the ball to reach the hole, earning you the Whimstar.

Whimstar 12: Leaf Pile on Flamecrest Stonetree

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Make your way to the very top of the Flamecrest Stonetree using the platforms around its edges, and at the top you'll see Momo's View is pointing you towards a leaf pile. Purify the leaf pile with an attack, and it'll scatter, leaving behind a Whimstar. Easy!

Whimstar 13: Gliding Training Stonetree Curio Domain

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

This tricky Curio Domain puzzle can be found on the west side of the Gliding Training Stonetree, about halfway up the stonetree. Here's the solution:

Move the nearest crate onto the nearest platform. Use the far platform's new raised position to reach the far crate. You may need to jump on the spot to prevent Nikki's weight from pushing the platform down too far to reach the crate. Push the crate down to the lower platforms and position it on the button on the ground. Return to the first crate and push it all the way up to the button as well. Position both crates so they're both weighing down the button. Collect the Whimstar once it appears.

Whimstar 14: Gliding Training Stonetree Chest

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

On top of the Gliding Training Stonetree (which you'll need to reach anyway in order to proceed with the main quest), you'll find a combat chest nestled on a rock amid some trees. Open the chest and defeat the Esselings inside to earn the Whimstar.

Whimstar 15: Bug Near Lavenfringe Fields

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 15 is in the form of a colourful butterfly that flitters about the spherical greenhouses of the Lavenfringe Fields in Stoneville. You'll need to catch it in midair by jumping from the top of one of the greenhouses.

Note: unlock the Bug Catching Outfit in Chapter 1's main story quest: "Accident At The Clothing Store".

Whimstar 16: Sky Monarch Near Dye Workshop

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 16 can be found atop the tall windmill in the Dye Workshop, but to reach it you need to hitch a lift on a Sky Monarch bird. You'll find this one part-way up the nearby Stonetree on the northeast side. Approach the bird when it nests, groom it, then ride it to the Whimstar.

Whimstar 17: Dye Workshop Hidden Star

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Another "hidden star" Whimstar puzzle can be found around the back side of the Dye Workshop, on the upper floor balcony up the steps. The solution is quite subtle - it's on the pattern of the third hanging cloth right next to the centre of the puzzle itself. Investigate the cloth to get the Whimstar.

Whimstar 18: Dye Workshop Broken Roof

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The next Whimstar is found in the attic of a house to the west of the Dye Workshop. The building has a hole in its roof, which you can reach via the platforms around the back side of the house. Drop down the hole to collect the Whimstar.

Whimstar 19: Dye Workshop Box

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

This Whimstar can be found trapped inside a breakable wooden box next to a small cottage in the fields north of the Dye Workshop. Perform a ground-slam above the box to destroy it, and then catch the star as it tries to escape with its little wings.

Whimstar 20: Bridge Time Trial

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 20, as with many time trial Whimstars, is in plain sight on the northeast end of the far bridge across Stoneville's river. Collect it and complete the time trial for the Whimstar.

Whimstar 21: Dye Workshop Time Trial

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

To the northwest of the Dye Workshop itself is a large area of stone structures and hanging cloths. On ground level is a Whimstar you can collect to begin another fairly easy time trial.

Whimstar 22: Dye Workshop Stonetree Curio Domain

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 22 is a Curio Domain Whimstar that you can enter at the very top of the Dye Workshop Stonetree (accessible via bounce pad on the west side). This Curio Domain challenge can be very mystifying. You must get the ball into the hole by angling the two platforms (using your body weight), and using the switch to "lock" and "unlock" the platforms in place at the right moments.

You need to angle the first platform so that it dips towards the second platform; then, when the ball reaches the second platform, unlock it so that the ball's weight will push it towards the hole The pictured angle above is what you need.

Whimstar 23: Northwest Curio Domain

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Follow the path until you're due west of the furthest bridge across Stoneville river, and you'll find a little house on a hill. Just north of that house, on the same hill, is another Curio Domain portal containing the 23rd Stoneville Whimstar.

The solution is as follows:

Push the large crate into the laser beam to raise the platform. Push the small crate into the laser beam as well so it is between the laser beam's source and the large crate. Push the large crate into the nook at the end of the platforms. Use the large crate to climb up to the Whimstar.

Whimstar 24: North Riverside Time Trial

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

This next Whimstar is right on the path south of the river as it leads up to the broken bridge at the very top of Stoneville. Collect it and complete the simple time trial to earn the Whimstar.

Whimstar 25: Broken Bridge Fishing Spot

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

Whimstar 25 is in the form of a Whimfish at a fishing spot near the broken bridge near the northern edge of Stoneville. You can reach the fishing spot via the broken wooden platforms in the river, then catch the Whimfish to earn the Whimstar.

Whimstar 26: North Rolling Boulder

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Papergames

The final Stoneville Whimstar is found to the far north, near the path that takes you up to the Abandoned District. The Whimstar is behind a breakable stone wall, which you'll need to knock down by rolling a boulder from the ledge above down into the gutter. Climb up, unleash the boulder, then retrieve the Whimstar.

With that, you should have collected all 26 Whimstars hidden inside the region of Stoneville in Infinity Nikki. Check out our other guides on all the newest Infinity Nikki codes and the current banner schedule while you're here; alternatively you can continue your collectibles hunt with our guides on Observation answers and Kindled Inspiration solutions.