Innersloth announce Among Us 3D by kicking Among Us VR into a crusher

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the Airship library, Innersloth and Schell Games have announced a 3D version of popular social stealth sim Among Us. Or at least, they have taken the existing VR version and made it non-VR. It's a stab in the back for the Meta Questers, perhaps, but it's great news for me, a person who has only ever owned the launch model of the PS4's VR headset, and is currently using its box as a draft excluder.

Among Us 3D will get a demo in Steam Next Fest next week. Here's a teaser trailer full of jaunty music.

Among Us 3D - Official Teaser Trailer Watch on YouTube

"Experience the core Among Us gameplay you know and love -- tasks, sabotages, Emergency Meetings, and venting -- now in an extremely immersive, 3D environment where everything (yup, everything!) is close up and personal," explains the Steam page. It'll support native proximity voice chat and crossplay functionality with VR users (but not the original Among Us game, unfortunately). You can expect "new and returning minigames" with first-person controls, and cosmetic customisation that makes use of a new Stardust currency. The Steam demo doesn't include all the core features - there's no crossplay with VR.

After launch, they'll be adding more modes, tasks, collaborations, hats and limited time events. So when is the full game launching? That's for Innersloth to know and you to wonder about until they spring up behind you and shove a release date through your guts.