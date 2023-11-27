Innocn's 32M2V 32-inch Mini LED 4K gaming monitor is down to $600 for Cyber Monday

32 inch gaming monitors have emerged as something of a power-user favourite as of late, with the size offering a 4K resolution without the strict need for Windows scaling. One of the most impressive 32-inch 4K models I've seen has been Innocn's 32M2V, a Mini LED backlit 4K gaming screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR highlights up to 1000 nits and HDMI 2.1 for PS5 or Series X support. This model normally costs $700, but you can get it for $600 using a coupon at Amazon US for Cyber Monday.

Innocn is far from a household name in the US, but this Chinese brand has produced some stunning monitors - many of which have been reviewed by my colleague John Linneman for Eurogamer.

This particular model is a strong all-rounder, with an IPS-based screen enhanced with that Mini LED backlight, allowing for Full Array Local Dimming. This technique boosts contrast between the lightest and darkest elements of a screen, and leads to a more impactful HDR presentation than is possible from a simple single LED backlight. There are 1152 individual zones here, so bloom for small bright elements (think the moon in the night sky or a white mouse cursor on a dark desktop) should be quite minimal, which helps alleviate the major disadvantage of non-OLED displays. That aforementioned 1000 nits of brightness, attested by a DisplayHDR 1000 certification, is also impressive.

As well as great gaming performance, thanks to that 144Hz refresh rate and a quoted 1ms GtG response time plus FreeSync/G-Sync, there's also good potential for this monitor to excel in colour-sensisitive work, with 99% coverage of the DCI P3 colour gamut and 100% of the sRGB and Adobe RGB gamuts. 90W of USB-C power delivery and a height-adjustable, tiltable, swivelable and rotatable stand also help matters.

All in all, this is a terrific monitor for the money and well worth considering for a late Cyber Monday pickup!