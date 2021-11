Inscryption is the first card game that actually makes me feel like I'm playing cards

Inscryption is good, very good. I mean, we've slapped a Bestest Best badge on it, like one of its in-game sigils. What effect does it have? Play the game and you'll quickly realise it does things games aren't supposed to do. Most notably, for me at least, Inscryption makes me feel like I'm actually playing a proper card game; that feeling of being present at a table, slapping cards down on its hard surface. I hadn't realised how crucial this was to my enjoyment of CCGs, until now.