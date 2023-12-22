Insomniac break silence on hacked Wolverine PC build: "we want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended"

Earlier this week, hackers published over 1.6 terabytes of data stolen from Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games, with files ranging from employee passport scans, Slack conversations and employment records to details of several forthcoming games. Totalling around 1.3 million files, the hack includes a fully playable WIP PC version of Insomniac's Wolverine game, which has yet to be formally shown off beyond some initial concept images, and is at present only confirmed to release on PS5. Social media users have been playing the stolen build and posting videos, which range from early tutorial sequences to story scenes.

Insomniac have at last broken their silence about the massive hack, describing themselves as "saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team", while promising that the Wolverine game "will no doubt evolve greatly" beyond the materials that have been leaked.

"We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors," reads a statement posted on social media. "It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted."

"This experience has been extremely distressing for us," the statement continues. "We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve.

"However, like Logan... Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans. While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right."

Publisher and parent company Sony have yet to comment on the Insomniac hack beyond an initial statement that they were "investigating this situation" and had "no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted". The company have, however, reportedly been sending Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown requests to anybody downloading the stolen Wolverine build.