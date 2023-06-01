Intel's Core i5 13400F is down to $165 after a $50 Best Buy discount

Intel's mid-range Core i5 processors have long been some of the best choices for gaming PCs, versus Core i7 and Core i9 models that require much more cooling while not providing much more performance in GPU-limited scenarios. Their 13th-gen models are a particular favourite, and today we have a US deal on perhaps the best value gaming CPU in that lineup: the Core i5 13400F is now down to $164.99 at Best Buy following a $50 discount.

This is the cheapest CPU to come with Intel's new architecture, with both powerful P cores and efficient E cores, giving you a 10-core, 16-thread design for very little cash indeed. The high core count and competitive single-core speeds makes this a solid choice for gaming and even content creation, and for gaming at 1440p or 4K resolution there's not much need to get anything faster!

My 13400F review over at Digital Foundry isn't yet complete and the 13400F hasn't gotten an RPS review either, but our initial testing as part of the recent RTX 4060 Ti graphics card review included some running with the 13400F - revealing surprisingly strong performance at 1080p, 1440p and 4K, especially with DLSS 3 providing a helping hand.

Interestingly, the 13400F is available in two varieties - the C0 part is marked with the text 'SRMBN' and uses an Alder Lake die, while the B0 part gets the text 'SRMBG' and uses the newer Raptor Lake die. These dies should both perform the same, but you may see small differences in extreme edge cases - such as memory overclocking, where the newer die is theorised to fare a bit better.

No matter which you get though, you should expect excellent gaming performance at a very low price. With this new 13400F discount combined with dropping prices for Z690 motherboards and DDR5 RAM, it's never been a better time to build a new Intel-based system.