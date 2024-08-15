Inzoi begins its fight for The Sims' crown with a time-limited character creator trial on August 20th

Life sim contender Inzoi is hoping to knock The Sims from its perch when it launches (supposedly) later this year. There will soon be an opportunity to judge whether that feat is likely. Krafton have announced that they're releasing a time-limited trial of Inzoi's character creator next week on August 20th.

Inzoi: Character Studio will launch Tuesday, August 20th at 5am BST/9pm PT via Steam and will be available to play with until the same time on Monday, August 26th.

Here's a trailer for the character creator:

Yes, the characters are called zois.

I like a good character creator, although I admit several MMOs have rendered me somewhat immune to the charms of Inzoi's particular art style in the years since Black Desert Online. I have other reasons to be interested in Inzoi though, including its driveable cars, editable city, and planned mod support at launch. If the character creator is the first thing I can play with, I'll take it.

There's definitely space for a Sims competitor, both in my heart and in the marketplace at large. The Sims 4 is getting long in the tooth, long enough that EA are apparently working on their own sorta successor, Project Rene. Life By You, Paradox's swing at the genre, ended in 11th hour cancellation. Paralives is promising and ambitious, but who knows if its small indie team can deliver or hit its 2025 Early Access release target.

You can find plenty more screenshots of the Inzoi character creator over on that Steam page.