It looks like a Crysis 2 remaster is on the way

I guess the last one turned a Prophet
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A screenshot of Crysis 2 (Remastered?) showing a dude in a nanosuit facing down a tripod robot in the rain.

I thought Crysis 2 was an enormous letdown after Crysis 1, and now it looks like I'll get to relive that disappointment all over again. After Crysis Remastered released last year, it looks as if the official Crysis Twitter account has been teasing Crysis 2 Remastered.

It wasn't exactly subtle. A couple of days ago, the account tweeted this quote from the beginning of Crysis 2:

It then tweeted a screenshot of Crysis 2 (seen at the top of this post) with the eyes emoji the following day.

The original Crysis was remarkable in a number of ways, including its open jungle environments, its destructible buildings, and its enormous setpieces. It was also a nightmare to make, and Crysis 2 felt like a game made by a studio trying to lower its ambitions. The jungle environment was traded for New York, the destructible buildings were gone, and it felt like there were fewer interesting choices in how you approached combat bubbles.

Or that's what I thought. Jim liked it a lot more in his Crysis 2 review, calling it moderately magnificent and find it "far more inventive and intelligent" than he expected. Different strokes!

Continuing the trend of "Graham doesn't like things," I also thought Crysis Remastered was pretty underwhelming. Its graphical bells and whistles require a beefy PC to play, you likely won't notice a lot of the changes, and it costs a heck of a lot more than the 2006 original. You, like ol' Jim, might feel differently whenever Crysis 2 Remastered arrives.

