It Takes Two and Returnal net the most BAFTA Games Award nominations

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between launches March 31st
An expansion of the pay what you want version from 2014
Epic Games have purchased music platform Bandcamp
They say it's part of their push to build a cross-media "ecosystem"
EA announce that Russian teams will be removed from FIFA 22
EA offer the removal to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people
Lost Ark's March update will bring a new story quest and end-game raid
More of the game's content is being made available to Western players
Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 176: the best regular jobs in games special
No one can eat that many pies
How to unlock and use Powerpass in Lost Ark
Jump two characters to level 50 free of charge
Babylon's Fall and the trials of live service: PlatinumGames and Square Enix on their latest hack and slash
"From the very start, Babylon’s Fall would include the elements of high fantasy, hack and slash, and live service.”
