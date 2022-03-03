If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It Takes Two and Returnal net the most BAFTA Games Award nominations

The awards will be held next month
Jay Castello avatar
News by Jay Castello Contributor
Published on
Co-op divorce simulator It Takes Two and (Playstation exclusive) roguelike shooter Returnal have claimed the most nominations for the upcoming BAFTA Game Awards. Each of them was nominated in eight categories, including Best Game, where they were joined by Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Inscryption, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Psychonauts 2 also netted five nominations, with games like Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Among Us, and Sable getting one each.

Watch on YouTube

The full list is available over on BAFTA's website.The performance categories are yet to be announced, but they say that's coming in the next few weeks.

Most of the awards are voted for by BAFTA members, who are industry professionals, but the public can vote now for the Game Of The Year award. The nominations are a bit different from Best Game, for arcane awards reasons. Your options are Deathloop, The Forgotten City, Metroid Dread, It Takes Two, Unpacking, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Some good picks! My vote (if not my money) is on Chicory. It's already had our most prestigious acolade when Katharine gave it a Bestest Best in her Chicory review. "It's very much a story first, game second kind of tale, but as with Wandersong before it, its winsome cast, sensitive story-telling and infectious soundtrack go a long way in papering over its somewhat limited mechanical toolset," she said. And as she pointed out, you name your puppy protagonist after whatever your favourite food is. So I'm not really seeing how anything else could deserve the GOTY.

The awards will be streamed live on April 7 on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

