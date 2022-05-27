I've bought Lost Judgment with no intention of playing it

A while back I finished Yakuza: Like A Dragon and felt a little bit lost. You know the feeling, right? When you snap shut a piece of fiction you’ve been reading for days, or months even, it can be difficult severing those relationships you’ve built with its characters. Unless there’s a direct sequel, you must pull your pants up and shelve those emotions and move on.

Not that I struggle with letting go of characters and stories particularly, but my brain makes an exception for the Yakuza games. More specifically, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's games. I’ve reached a point where I’m ordering Lost Judgment with no intention of playing it for months - maybe even a year? It’s all a ploy to hang onto RGG’s characters and worlds for as long as I can; a sort of buffer to keep the unease at bay. Having nowhere to turn to next isn’t an option.