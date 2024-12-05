I've changed my mind - Mekkablood: Quarry Assault is the only good videogame

Covering announcement shows mean saving oneself for huge reveals, and since I might be the only person in the world right now this excited for FPS Mekkablood: Quarry Assault, I wondered if it might be better to hold off until a less pressing time. And then I thought, no: the people need to know. Not about the game itself, since it's been announced for a while. Simply that I, personally, cannot resist a first person mech game where you have a fast food beverage inside your cockpit. It’s an extremely niche set of parameters and I’m elated it’s finally been fulfilled. Let’s chuffing gooooooooo!

“They didn’t take my mech, and now they’re gonna take this two-tonne foot, straight up their corporate bums!” boasts the Duke Nukem soundalike in the trailer. At least, I assume it’s ‘bums’. It’s bleeped out. It might be something more wholesome. Or something much, much worse. Either way, I’m down. That’s all the motivation I need these days.

Here’s what the Steam page has to say:

The Year is 2082. You play the role of Bill, a grizzled, and extremely hairy robojockey. It's up to you to take the reigns of Bill's Mekk, with your friend Rusty, to get your revenge against TorxCorp, who's trying to steal your mining claim.

And here are some features. Just the absolute best features. Love them.

Mekk Combat Relive the glory days of the good old days with this first-person mech take on the classic Boomer Shooter gameplay. The in-cockpit view gives the retro 16-bit FPS feel a whole new twist. A Dance of Metal Moving around in your sluggish Mekk feels surprisingly smooth, Bill has truly mastered the giant robot’s controls like no other. And his weapons pack a punch! Make Swiss cheese of the enemies with bullets from afar or get up-close and personal with your dual saws. Story Bill is a grizzled, and extremely hairy middle-aged man who doesn’t take shit from anyone. Torxcorp is going to get a 2-ton foot, straight up their ass for trying to take what is his. Secrets Discover secret areas in each level to find back your limited edition dash figurines. Spruce up your cockpit and watch them shake & sway along with the action.

Mekkablood: Quarry Assault is "coming soon". Sucks for you, literally every other videogame.