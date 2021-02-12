Jack Black cast as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie

In among all the oh so many video game movies and TV shows currently in the works is that Borderlands movie which, it turns out, is calling up quite the cast. They've gone and cast Jack Black as comedic relief robot Claptrap, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett.

"I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth," director Eli Roth told The Hollywood Reporter. "Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen."

Here's your refresher on Claptrap, who is definitely the something-est character in Borderlands, though I'd debate whether it's funniest.

Personally, I can't make my brain imagine Jack Black with layers of robot effects on top.

It's a match whose fittingness probably depends a lot on your opinions about how funny either of the two are on their own merit. Jack Black's alright, though I admit I can really only give you a couple lines each from either School Of Rock or Tenacious D's Tribute. Claptrap's a bit grating for my taste, but hey, maybe Black's voice can make it a bit more tolerable. Either that or it'll ruin him for me.

The Borderlands movie has a few other big names signed up as well. Jamie Lee Curtis will be voicing archaeologist Dr. Tannis. Kevin Hart will be Roland "The Soldier" and Cate Blanchett is going to take on your girl Lilith "The Siren". That last one's most interesting, for my money.

The Borderlands movie was originally announced eons back in 2015 and finally announced Eli Roth as director last February.