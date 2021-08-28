Japanese games dominated Steam's July top sellers

Valve have released their monthly list of Steam best sellers for July, and it's good news if you're a fan of Japanese re-releases. The pixel remasters of Final Fantasy I-III all made the list, but so did The Great Ace Attorney Chronciles and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. New games from Japanese developers did well, too, with both Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin and Samurai Warriors 5 making the list.

There are already more JRPG releases on the way to PC, with Bravely Default 2 arriving next week and '90s cult classic Moon: Remix RPG Adventure due to follow soon. At this point though, if there's an obscure console JRPG you love, it feels like there's a decent chance of there being financial justification for porting or translating it.

The rest of the bestseller list speaks to the general health of PC gaming, with a good spread of genres. Racing game F1 2021, co-op hack-and-slasher Tribes Of Midgard, tower defense Orcs Must Die! 3, roguelite Death's Door, MMO Swords Of Legends Online, horror RPG Chernobylite, strategy puzzler Mini Motorways and turn-based strategy Warhammer 40K: Battlesector all make the list, among many more.

You can find the full list of July bestsellers over on Steam, alongside slices showing just the top free-to-play games and top releases from new developers.

