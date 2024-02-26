If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Join us for February's Game Club liveblog on Cobalt Core this Thursday

Come and chat all things Cobalt Core with us on Thursday, February 29th at 4pm GMT

A space ship fights a giant orange crab in Cobalt Core
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Brace Yourself Games
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

Hello folks. With the end of February fast approaching, here's a reminder that we'll be diving into our reader liveblog discussion for February's RPS Game Club pick, Cobalt Core, this coming Thursday, February 29th, at 4pm GMT (which is 8am PT / 11am ET for our American friends). Looking forward to seeing you there!

Thank you for all your thoughts and comments on the game so far - it's been great to see so many of you having such a good time with it over the last few weeks. And fret not, there's still time to lob your own opinion asteroid into the mix if you can't make it to the liveblog but still want to contribute to the conversation - just comment over here with the rest, or on this reminder post.

We've got more Cobalt Core goodies to come before the liveblog too - Edwin, myself and Alice Bee all have more articles on the way, which we'll be posting between now and Thursday, so keep an eye out for those.

Until then, though, here are some of our other posts to help get you in the zone for some high quality Cobalt chat. See you on Thursday!

Artwork of three animals piloting a spaceship as they evade missiles in Cobalt Core
Image credit: Brace Yourself Games

Cobalt Core review

In our Cobalt Core review, I said: "The next great roguelike deckbuilder has arrived. Cobalt Core takes everything you love about FTL, Into The Breach and Slay The Spire and blends it all into a moreish, tactical puzzle loop that just keeps on giving. It's wonderful."

The player in Cobalt Core faces off against several rows of attacks from the Crystalline Entity boss.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Brace Yourself Games

The joy of Cobalt Core's screen-wide walls of incoming death attacks

Ollie explores the innate joy of a game telling him "just how royally fucked I am" with its rows (or columns?) of damage numbers. Then again, even he isn't sure whether 'joy' is the right word for it. Maybe he's just terrified of lots of things in rows/columns. Who can say?

Two spaceships face off near a solar flare in Cobalt Core
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Brace Yourself Games

Cobalt Core isn't just a great game, its soundtrack is also an all-timer

A musical appreciation post where I outline my five favourite tracks from Cobalt Core's soundtrack. Spoilers: Self-Defense is number one, because it is the objective best track and arguably composer Aaron Cherof's finest piece of work in the entire game.

A screenshot of a Cobalt Core mod that adds Soggins the frog as a crewmate
Image credit: Arin, Shockah/Brace Yourself Games

This Cobalt Core mod adds hapless frog Soggins to your crew for extra chaos

Clever modders Arin and Shockah have added everyone's favourite chaos frog Soggins to the game as a playable crew member. He comes with his own deck of cards and unique abilities, too.

