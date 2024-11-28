This JSAUX Steam Deck dock is down to just $24 for Black Friday

We’re now just one day out from Black Friday, so the savings are starting to seriously ramp up. You can grab our favourite Steam Deck dock in the sale for just $23.99 this year. That’s a full $16 off the usual price. The 6-in-1 option is also on sale and 20% off at Amazon today.

This thing is great. It gives you a nice resting place to let your Steam Deck charge between sessions, rather than having to leave it somewhere with a cable hanging out of it. The other great thing about it is that it lets you hook up a mouse and keyboard, so using the Linux desktop mode becomes an absolute breeze.

This deal is also available for people in the UK, where it’s down to £23.99 from its usual price of £29.99

HDMI 2.0 (4k 60hz output)

Ethernet input

2x USB-A (full-sized USB)

1x USB-C (for pass-through charging)

These docking stations are also a great pickup for anyone who regularly uses their Steam Deck with their TV. It lets you keep everything plugged in using the dock and then you can just grab and go for when you want to take your Steam Deck on the move.

JSaux have a great line of other Steam Deck accessories. Their ModCase is a particualtly nifty bit of kit that has its own Black Friday deal on at the moment. It’s a pretty essential accessory to get your hands on if you’re planning on travelling with your Steam Deck a lot.

In case you’re wondering, the docking station is compatible with plenty of other portable consoles such as the Asus ROG Ally, Steam Deck OLED, Legion GO, and MSI Claw.

You unfortunately won’t be able to use it with ROG Ally X or Switch, but the 6-in-1 option which is also on sale does include support for the Ally X.