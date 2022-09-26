If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Judgment mod adds cut actor Pierre Taki back into the game

A rare instance of a human being ported from console
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Cut actor Pierre Taki has been restored in Yakuza series spin-off Judgment thanks to a mod.

Fans of Yakuza spin-off Judgment and of Japanese actors who’ve been naughty will be pleased to hear that there’s a mod to restore the voice and likeness of Pierre Taki to the game. Taki-san's performance as character Kyohei Hamura was removed from the Japanese version of Judgment after he was arrested for possession and use of cocaine in 2019, never making it to the West. Now, the Judgment Pierre Taki Restoration Patch finally brings the scrubbed actor back for the very first time, over here at least.

Watch on YouTube

Judgment wasn’t available on PC until this month, when Sega finally released the whole series to date on Steam. Modders have essentially ported the PS4 version of Pierre Taki over to the Steam version, which you can find over on NexusMods. Taki portrayed Hamura, a captain of the Matsugane family, who are members of the Tojo clan. They’re the massive crime family that Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu was part of. Due to his arrest, Taki’s performance as Olaf in the Japanese version of Kingdom Hearts III was scrapped too – couldn’t they let it go?

Devs Ryu Ga Gotoku are pretty busy working on more Yakuza games, except the series is now called Like A Dragon everywhere to match the Japanese moniker. Three games in the long-running series are releasing over the next few years, starting with historical remake Like A Dragon: Ishin! in February. Also coming in 2023 is the Kiryu-starring Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, possibly the best name for a game I’ve ever seen, and certainly one of the longest. Expected out in 2024 is the next mainline Yakuza game, Like A Dragon 8.

The Judgment Collection is on Steam for £84/$99/€99. You can grab each game individually too. The Pierre Taki Restoration Patch is on NexusMods here.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch