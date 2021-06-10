Jurassic World Evolution 2 is coming this year

Frontier Developments have announced Jurassic World Evolution 2, the sequel to their dinosaur park building sim. I say Frontier announced it, but actually on the big screen at the Summer Game Fest kickoff, Jeff "Life Finds A Way" Goldblum introduced the new trailer. He'll be reprising his role of Ian Malcom from the Jurassic World films for the game, and other cast members will be joining him too. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is set to release later this year.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is moving away from the Muertes Archipelago, letting players build their dino parks in new biomes, like deserts and forests. Sure! Make more giant bad-idea parks across the globe! I'm sure nothing will go wrong putting more killer lizards everywhere!

My personal gripes with Jurassic World aside, the sequel does sound full of good stuff. It has several new game modes, like a sandbox and something called Chaos Theory, which "offers a re-imagined take on pivotal moments from the Jurassic World film franchise. If you're into the films, there's also a story campaign set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That'll feature the voice talents of Goldblum and co-star Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing.

On top of that, there'll be new flying and marine dinos, some returning player-favourite species, and new dino behaviours. Hopefully those behaviours involve locking themselves back in their cages when they inevitably escape.

Our Jurassic World Evolution review in 2018 called the first game "the most boring of all possible outcomes for a dinosaur theme park sim." So, hopefully the sequel can do a little better?

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is launching on PC, as well as the PlayStations and Xboxes, late 2021.

E3 2021 will be running from 12th-15th June. Please see our E3 schedule post for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on all the latest news.