Kadaku might break before the guard do in the new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 map coming later this month

As members of RPS’s "nutritious", "life altering" and "it cured my oddly-shaped bottom!" supporters program (not actual reviews) will get to read about this Friday, I’ve recently done a 180 in my opinions of scrappy ‘nid stomper Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. That’s mainly down the multiplayer Operations mode. It isn’t quite as deep as Darktide, but it feels like much less work, and I’m starting to realise just how phenomenal the little details in the animation and sound are. Saber seem to agree they’ve got a winner on their hands, too. As per yesterday’s community update, they’re not wasting any time spilling the details on the game’s next co-op mission.

The new Operations - 3 player co-op with several distinct classes and a pleasingly fleshed-out progression system - will land this month. Here’s how Saber describe it:

The Tyranid invasion of Kadaku is ending. The planet’s organic material is being transformed into biomass, and Tyranid Capillary Towers stretch high into the skies above, where the Hive Ships wait to taste their victory. The Cadian forces have made a valiant attempt to push back against the Tyranids. A team of Space Marines arrives on Kadaku with a simple mission: help the Cadians destroy the towers. The Tyranids may win the planet, but the Imperium will make it as painful as possible for them.

This’ll be the first of several planned additions to Operations mode this year, as per the roadmap. Also set to arrive soon is a new "Lethal" difficulty, alongside a new pistol. It’s a 'neo- volkite', which sounds like a souped-up thermal sidearm. Saber also some bugs they’re planning to target with incoming patches, following a fix released last week.

They’ll also be some new enemies coming next year. Genestealers, please? I imagine they’re still in development, although we might find out what they are sooner than expected. As spotted by ours brothers-in-ziff IGN, dataminers recently found a few new armour pieces in the game files, including the much-requested (and much cooler) beaky helmet.

Lastly, the community post asks players to please treat each other respectfully. "You can never know how old the other players may be, how their day is going, how sensitive they may be. Overall, you never know who your brothers and sisters are. It could even be Henry Cavill. You don’t want to insult Henry Cavill, brother, no you don’t."

Who says I don’t, eh? Oi. Cavill. Your PC build disturbed Katharine Castle so much she literally moved to Eurogamer several years later. Still, it’s always nice to see developers encouraging a healthy player environment. A lovely moral lesson if ever I saw one. Wait....morals?! Ugh! Quick, get daddy Karch on the phone!