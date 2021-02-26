Kena: Bridge Of Spirits comes out this August

Magical forest adventure Kena: Bridge Of Spirits bagged itself a release date and a gorgeous new trailer during Sony's State Of Play live stream last night. This is the debut game from developers Ember Labs, and not only are they going hard on the lush visuals, but it looks like they also plan on making me feel lots of emotions. It arrives on August 24th, and you can get an idea of the emotions I'm talking about in the trailer below (spoiler: some of them are sad ones).

The game sees you play as Kena, a young spirit guide who's on a quest to restore an ancient village. It has a Zelda-esque mixture of combat and puzzles, and Kena will also have the help of some little spirit pals called Rot - which you can see a load of in the trailer. They're adorable and I want one.

It was originally announced at Sony's notE3 stream last year, and was supposed to launch around the holidays. Unfortunately, like many other developers, transitioning to work from home took a toll on Ember Labs, so they pushed the release back to later this year.

"We’re taking the next few months to further polish and optimise for the best possible game," Ember Labs' COO Josh Grier said in a press release. "It’s been quite an experience completing our first title during the pandemic."

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits arrives on PC via the Epic Game Store, as well as PS4 and PS5 on August 24th. It has a standard edition, which costs £32/$40, and a digital deluxe version priced at £40/$50.