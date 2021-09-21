Looking for a full list of all Kena: Bridge Of Spirits achievements? There is a grand total of 41 achievements to collect in Ember Lab's beautiful and incredibly enjoyable action-adventure title, and they run the gamut in challenge. Some require you to simply play through the story, so you'll unlock them either way eventually. Others require you to go out of your way collecting or setting up particular combat encounters to complete them.

In the below trophy guide you'll find a full list of all 41 achievements you can earn in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, along with a few bits of advice on how to unlock some of the more challenging ones.

Warning: major spoilers follow! Roughly half of these achievements are story-related. I've listed them at the bottom of the table so you can view the other achievements without seeing the story spoilers if you so wish.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits trophy guide: achievements list

Achievement How to unlock Good as New Restore a Flower Shrine. Restoration Master Restore all of the Flower Shrines. Curse Collector Open all Cursed Chests. Zen Master Meditate at all Meditation Spots. No Stone Unturned Find all of the Rot. Hat Collector Collect all Rot Hats. The Last Stop Deliver all Spirit Mail. Skillful Spirit Guide Unlock all ability upgrades. Say Cheese Capture a picture in Photo Mode. Master Spirit Guide Beat the game on Master difficulty. Between the Eyes Destroy a Shield Sticks enemy without breaking his shield. Weigh Them Down Destroy a Moth enemy with a Bomb. Return to Sender Destroy a Mage with its own bomb. Rot Commander Use 5 Rot Actions in a single combat. Piercing Blow Hit 3 enemies with a single Rot Infused Arrow. Quick Draw Hit 3 critical hit spots in 3 seconds. Bow Master Hit 3 enemies with a single Multi-shot. Sharpshooter Destroy an enemy by shooting a Bomb out of the air. Triple Threat Destroy 3 enemies with a single parry. Triple Tap Destroy 3 enemies with a single Dash attack. Found a Friend Hero Rot joined your team. Haikyo Discovered the Village. Into the Woods Discovered the Forest. Hunter in the Forest Learned the Bow Ability. Taro's Fear Found Taro's Knife Relic. Taro's Love Found Taro's Food Offering Relic. Taro's Regret Found Taro's Lantern Relic. Spirit Guide Defeated Corrupted Taro. Harness Your Power Learned the Bomb ability. The Open Range Discovered the Farm. Adira's Love Found Adira's Ox Relic. Adira's Fear Found Adira's Hammer Relic. Adira's Regret Found Adira's Village Heart Relic. A Heavy Hammer Defeated the Corrupted Woodsmith. Crossing Over Learned the Dash Ability. Toshi's Fear Found Toshi's Incense Relic. Toshi's Regret Found Toshi's Harpoon Relic. Toshi's Love Found Toshi's Village Crest Relic. A Leader Walks Alone Defeated Corrupted Toshi. The Lonely Path Reached the Mountain Shrine. Restore Balance Defeated the Corrupted Rot God.

Most of the achievements in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits can be broadly lumped into three categories: you've got the story achievements which you'll unlock just by progressing through the main quests of the game. Then you've got the completionist achievements, where you have to hunt for all the Rot (including those sneaky ones hidden inside Hay Piles), all the Spirit Mail, all the Hats, and so on. If you want to make these achievements much easier to complete, be sure to check out our Kena: Bridge Of Spirits map and collectible locations walkthrough!

It's also worth noting here that Zen Master, which requires you to meditate at all Meditation Spots, can only be completed by completing the game, because the last meditation spot is at the end of the story.

The third category of achievements relates to combat, and involves a bit of planning. Many of them require a particular ability: for example, Bow Master requires you to unlock the Bind Multishot ability upgrade for the Spirit Bow.

Probably the hardest achievement in the game to earn is Master Spirit Guide, simply because it requires that you complete the game twice: first on any difficulty level in order to unlock Master, and then again on Master itself. That'll take some time, for sure, considering how long it takes to beat Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.

If you are looking to speed up this process, you'll definitely want to take onboard the advice in our Kena: Bridge Of Spirits tips and tricks guide.