Wondering how to restore the Fishing Shrine in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? Each of the other Shrines in the Forgotten Forest of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits are guarded by enemies, but the Fishing Shrine is guarded by a puzzle. And at first glance this puzzle may be a confusing one, because you may not even realise that a puzzle needs to be solved.

Follow the steps below to learn how to restore the Fishing Shrine in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits!

How to restore the Fishing Shrine in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Fairly early on in the story of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, you're sent on a mission to collect three relics belonging to Beni and Saiya's brother, Taro, in order to help free his spirit. One of these three quests - Taro's Love - takes you to the Forgotten Forest where you must restore the four Ancient Shrines to open the Guardian Tree.

The Fishing Shrine is the eastern-most of the shrines, and unlike the others it is not guarded by enemies - at least, not directly. Like the other Shrines, you must use the Rot to purify the Deadzone Heart growing over the Shrine, but first the Deadzone Heart must be opened up.

There are four stone statues surrounding the small island where the Fishing Shrine is located, and each of these statues has a blue crystal that can be shot with an arrow from your Spirit Bow. The trick is that you need to shoot them in the right order, otherwise nothing will happen except a couple of Moth enemies spawning as punishment for your failure.

To restore the Fishing Shrine, pulse once and take a close look at the candles below the Shrine. There are four sets - each representing one of the surrounding crystals - and they will light in the order you need to shoot the crystals.

If you're facing the Fishing Shrine, the order is:

Shoot the crystal in the 2 o' clock position Shoot the crystal in the 8 o' clock position Shoot the crystal in the 4 o' clock position Shoot the crystal in the 10 o' clock position

Shooting the crystals in this order will open up the Deadzone Heart, allowing you to destroy it and purify the Fishing Shrine. Take a look at the video above to see this in action.

That's all there is to solving the Fishing Shrine puzzle in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits!