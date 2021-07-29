Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has been delayed to September

Gorgeous forest adventure Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has been delayed again, moving from an August release date into September. This is the second time Kena has been delayed - originally it was supposed to come out in 2020. Alas, as with many games last year, the pandemic made sure that didn't happen. Thankfully, this new delay isn't a huge wait though, and the developers at Ember Labs say they just need more time to polish the game.

"We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms," the devs say. "The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible."

"We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena."

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits will have players jump into the shoes of the titular character Kena, a spirit guide on a quest to restore an old village. It looks a bit Zelda-like with its mix of combat and puzzles, plus it has adorable little spirit creatures to make friends with.

I'm more than happy to wait for this one. The game already looks lovely in trailers, and a bit more polish is certainly welcome.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is now set to arrive on PC via the Epic Game Store, as well as PS4 and PS5 on September 21st. Its standard edition will cost £32/$40, while its digital deluxe version will be priced at £40/$50.