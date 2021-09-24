Wondering how to solve the Incense Pots puzzle in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? If you've followed the Mask Maker path as part of the Toshi's Fear quest and you're stuck on these infernal Incense Pots, you've come to exactly the right place. There's not much to say here, so let's jump right into our walkthrough of how to solve this particular puzzle in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.

How to solve the Incense Pots puzzle in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

In the final act of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits you must traverse the farthest and hitherto untouched reaches of the Village area of the map in order to track down three relics belonging to the Village leader, Toshi. Each relic can be found at the end of a certain path, one of which is the Mask Maker path - and it is at the end of this path that you will come across the incense pots puzzle.

In the centre of a clearing in front of a large house, you'll find three incense pots, and at the edge of the clearing you'll find three stone structures where the incense pots must be placed. However, each incense pot must be placed on the correct plinth in order for you to progress. That is the puzzle. Fortunately, there's a simple solution.

To solve the incense pots puzzle in the Toshi's Fear quest, simply look closely at the mask carved into each incense pot and each stone structure. You must match the masks together: for instance, one incense pot bears a mask with what looks like four eye holes. You must place this incense pot on the structure with the same four-eyed mask.

Do the same with the other two masks, which are indeed slightly different from one another, and the puzzle will be solved. One you've placed all three incense pots on the correct plinths, you'll be able to interact with the glowing mask that appears in the centre of the clearing in order to summon the Mask Maker boss.

That's all there is to solving the Incense Pots puzzle in the Toshi's Fear quest of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits. Much like the earlier Fishing Shrine puzzle, it's actually very simple once you understand that there is a puzzle that needs solving. If you're after more general hints on the game, check out our list of top Kena: Bridge Of Spirits tips and tricks. And if you want to make sure you're not missing anything along this path, as well as consulting the map guide above you can check out our walkthrough on the different Spirit Mail locations.