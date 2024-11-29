Kiera Mills is leaving RPS, come celebrate her time here and say goodbye

If you don't secretly spend most afternoons plotting an eventual career change to one where you're surrounded by animals, then I'm sorry, but you're just not welcome in the RPS treehouse. Today, Kiera is taking a definitive step forward in that plan: she's departing RPS for a new playthrough of life, one where the animal sliders are all cranked up to max. Join us in saying fare-thee-well below.

Kiera joined the guides branch of the treehouse just over a year ago, and along with fellow new hire Jeremy she was promptly baptised in that familiar river of hot magma known as "this year's Call Of Duty". 50-odd gun guides later, she solo-led our Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora guides coverage with a series of clear and carefully-written guides that made it look like she'd been here for years, not weeks. I'm planning a playthrough of Avatar soon and I'll for sure be dipping into her guides for that.

Then the new year came around, and thank goodness Kiera was around so she could help us tackle the googly-eyed mammoth that was Palworld. Kiera spent a brain-melting number of hours delving into that gigantic game, resurfacing only to send me a new link to another expansive guide on the best Ice Pals, best Electric Pals, even comprehensive lists on where to find all 137 Pal types... It can't have been easy, nor particularly fun I'd wager, but the quality of her work never wavered. And then she went through the same thing with Dragon's Dogma 2, churning out excellent guides like this one on the game's romance and affinity systems.

The same was true for the countless updates and refreshes of older guides that Kiera took care of over these past 12 months. Everything from our Starfield primers to our vast number of Elden Ring guides has been improved over the past year, thanks largely to Kiera's tireless work to keep everything as up-to-date and easy to follow as possible. Juggling new releases, old update projects, and the ever-present burden of thinking up hints every day for our Wordle and Connections guides is far from easy, but she always got it done, and she did great work every time.

Despite the workload, she also found time for some lovely bespoke pieces on making a witchy cottage in Tiny Glade and attempting to recreate Stray in Lethal Company. It's a shame that 2024 dropped so many gigantic bombshells of work upon us, like Shadow Of The Erdtree, Star Wars Outlaws, Dragon Age: Veilguard, because I'd have loved Kiera to have had more time to write more of these weird and wonderful posts throughout the year. That said, even in the midst of a stupidly busy and tumultuous year, Kiera still found time to write great guides on smaller games like Palia and Lightyear Frontier, games which we can't often cover but still deserve love and attention.

Please join me in saying farewell to Kiera in the comments below. We usually say that once you leave the treehouse you're dead to us, but in this case, we'll welcome her back every so often in exchange for some good doggo photos, and more pictures of exquisitely painted miniatures with large froggy posteriors.