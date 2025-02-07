Looking for all the Potion recipes in the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Alchemy system? If you're here, you've probably already discovered just how many delightful little intricate minigames are packed into Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. From pickpocketing to Dice, from blacksmithing to lockpicking, there's a huge amount to learn with these simulations. But my favourite of all is the Alchemy system, where you can brew a variety of powerful Potions by grinding up herbs, boiling spirits, and turning hourglass timers at just the right times.

Players coming from the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be largely familiar with the Alchemy system, the layout of the Alchemy Bench, and even the recipes for many of KCD2's Potions. But there are also some key differences between KCD1 and KCD2 which you'll need to be aware of, particularly when it comes to using the Bellows. All this will be revealed below.

If you're entirely new to the world of Alchemy, then fear not, because we'll go over everything from scratch in our ultimate Alchemy guide below. We've also included all 27 Potion recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, including perfumes, poisons, and gunpowder; and we've also laid out the effects of each quality of every Potion, including the rare fourth quality of Potion. Time for some brewing, I think.

In this guide:

How to brew Potions at an Alchemy Bench

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you brew Potions at an Alchemy Bench. Each Potion must be brewed by following unique (and very specific) recipes which tell you when to add different ingredients, how long to boil the concoction, which ingredients need grinding with the mortar and pestle first, and so on.

Potions come in four qualities: Weak, Normal, Strong, and "Henry". The quality depends on the freshness of your ingredients, and how closely you stick to the recipe. The fourth quality, "Henry", is a special quality of Potion that only becomes available once you unlock the "Secret Of Secrets" Perk in the Alchemy Skill tree.

The first step is to find the ingredients. Each Potion takes different ingredients, and most of them are herbs of some kind or another. For example, you need Nettle and Marigold to make a Marigold Decoction Potion. Most ingredients will become less fresh over time in your inventory, but you can dry them at a Drying Rack to make them last much longer. The downside of doing that is that fresh herbs are better than dry herbs, and will result in better quality Potions.

When you interact with an Alchemy Bench, Henry will lay out a book of recipes which you can flick through to get an in-game reference of the recipe. However, you don't actually need to use the book. You can just start making the Potion as long as you know the recipe.

Every Potion recipe begins by preparing the ingredients from your inventory and placing them on the shelf of the Alchemy Bench. The second step is always to pour one of four "base" liquids into the cauldron: Water, Wine, Oil, or Spirits. Each recipe will tell you which base to use. After that, you simply follow the recipe, using the turn timer to count "turns" of boiling. If specified in the recipe, you should also use the mortar and pestle to "grind" ingredients, and the bellows to increase the heat of the flame.

Finally, you have to finish the Potion either by "pouring", "distilling", or "grinding". Most Potions just need to be poured from the cauldron straight into a phial. But if specified, you'll need to use a phial on the Still to distill the Potion. And for gunpowder recipes, you'll need to pour it into a mortar and grind it to finish the recipe.

Alchemy tips: How to brew perfect Potions

Here are four invaluable tips for brewing the perfect Potion every time in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

You can brew Potions without the recipe, and doing this makes you learn the recipe! Don't use the bellows unless it tells you. The order is: lower cauldron, start timer, use bellows. 1x fresh and 2x dried ingredients still gets you Strong quality.

The two things that really trip up new players when it comes to Alchemy is the bellows, and the turn timer. If you're coming from the original KCD, hear this message: the bellows no longer counts as extra "turns"! There's genuinely no reason to use the bellows at all unless the recipe specifically tells you to "boil with the bellows". In which case, you lower the cauldron, start the timer, then pull on the bellows once. That's literally everything you need to know about the bellows.

As for herb freshness: if you have a 2-ingredient recipe, then having one of them fresh and one of them dried is still enough to get Strong quality Potions. With 3 ingredients, 1x fresh and 2x dried also gets you Strong quality. However, if any of your herbs are old (i.e. their durability number has turned red in your inventory) then this counts negatively towards that ingredient. For example, "Fresh" (read: undried) herbs that have nearly run out of durability are as bad as dried herbs.

It's also possible to make Potions of the ultimate "Henry" quality with 1x fresh and 1x dried, again assuming that the durability is still high on both ingredients.

All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Potion recipes

Here is the full list of all 27 Potion recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Alchemy system:

Below we'll walk you through the ingredients and steps for each recipe, along with a description of the Potion's effect at each quality level.

Aesop

Ingredients 1x Belladonna, 1x Boar's Tusk, 2x Comfrey Liquid Base Spiritus Effect (Weak) Increases Horsemanship and Houndmaster by 3 for a quarter of a day. Animals will take less notice of you, so you'll find it easier to approach them. Effect (Normal) Increases Horsemanship and Houndmaster by 3 for half a day. Animals will take less notice of you, so you'll find it easier to approach them. Effect (Strong) Increases Horsemanship and Houndmaster by 5 for half a day. Animals will take less notice of you, so you'll find it easier to approach them. Dogs won't notice you at all. Effect (Henry) Increases Horsemanship and Houndmaster by 7 for one day. Animals will take less notice of you, so you'll find it easier to approach them. Dogs won't notice you at all. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Aesop recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Belladonna, 1x Boar's Tusk, and 2x Comfrey. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Grind the Comfrey and add it to the cauldron. Add the Boar's Tusk to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Belladonna and add it to the cauldron. Finally, distil.

Aqua Vitalis

Ingredients 2x Dandelion, 1x Marigold Liquid Base Water Effect (Weak) You lose 15% less Health for 5 minutes. Effect (Normal) You lose 15% less Health and slows bleeding by 10%. Lasts 10 minutes. Effect (Strong) You lose 50% less Health and slows bleeding by 50%. Lasts 10 minutes. Effect (Henry) You lose 60% less Health and bleed 60% slower for 15 minutes. Recipe location Complete Thomlin Bruthans' "Fight Dirty" quest in Horschan, or purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp), Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle), or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Aqua Vitalis recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Dandelion and 1x Marigold. Add Water to the cauldron. Add the Dandelion to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn. Grind the Marigold and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Finally, distil.

Artemisia

Ingredients 2x Wormwood, 1x Sage Liquid Base Spiritus Effect (Weak) Increases Strength by 2 for 10 minutes. Effect (Normal) Increases Strength by 4 for 10 minutes. Effect (Strong) Increases Strength by 4 and both attack and defence cost 25% less Stamina, lasts 10 minutes. Effect (Henry) Increases Strength by 6 and both attack and defence cost 35% less Stamina, lasts 15 minutes. Recipe location Purchase from Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle), Apothecary (Kuttenberg), or Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Artemisia recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Wormwood and 1x Sage. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Add the Sage to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn. Grind the wormwood and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Finally, distil.

Bane Poison

Ingredients 1x Wormwood, 2x Belladonna, 1x Amanita Muscaria Liquid Base Wine Effect (Normal) Makes running impossible and reduces health by 110 in 45 seconds. More suitable for poisoning cooking pots than applying to weapons. Effect (Strong) Makes running impossible and reduces health by 110 in 30 seconds. More suitable for poisoning cooking pots than applying to weapons. Effect (Henry) Makes running impossible and reduces health by 110 in 15 seconds. More suitable for poisoning cooking pots than applying to weapons. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp) or Balthazar (Random Encounter).

Bane recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Wormwood, 2x Belladonna, and 1x Amanita Muscaria. Add Wine to the cauldron. Add the Wormwood to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Belladonna and add to the cauldron. Boil for one turn using the Bellows. Add the Amanita Muscaria to the cauldron. Finally, distil.

Bowman's Brew

Ingredients 2x Eyebright, 1x St. John's Wort Liquid Base Spiritus Effect (Weak) Increases Marksmanship by 3 for 10 minutes. Effect (Normal) Increases Marksmanship by 3 and slows down Stamina loss when aiming by 20% for 10 minutes. Effect (Strong) Increases Marksmanship by 5 and slows down Stamina loss when aiming by 50% for 10 minutes. Effect (Henry) Increases Marksmanship by 8 and stops Stamina loss when aiming for 15 minutes. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp) or Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle).

Bowman's Brew recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Eyebright and 1x St. John's Wort. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Add the Eyebright to the cauldron and boil for 3 turns. Grind the St. John's Wort and add to the cauldron. Boil for 1 turn using the Bellows. Finally, distil.

Buck's Blood

Ingredients 1x St. John's Wort, 1x Dandelion, 1x Comfrey Liquid Base Oil Effect (Weak) Increases Stamina by 25% for 20 minutes. Effect (Normal) Increases Stamina by 30% for 20 minutes. Effect (Strong) Increases Stamina by 30% and Stamina regeneration by 15% for 40 minutes. Effect (Henry) Increases Stamina by 60% and Stamina regeneration by 30% for 1 hour. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp), Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz), Apothecary (Kuttenberg), or Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Buck's Blood recipe steps:

Prepare 1x St. John's Wort, 1x Dandelion, and 1x Comfrey. Add Oil to the cauldron. Grind the St. John's Wort and add it to the cauldron. Add the Comfrey to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn. Add the Dandelion to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn using the Bellows. Finally, pour.

Chamomile Brew

Ingredients 2x Chamomile, 1x Sage Liquid Base Wine Effect (Weak) For half a day, sleep will heal you two times faster. Effect (Normal) For one day, sleep will heal you three times faster. Effect (Strong) For one day, sleep will heal you four times faster and restore Energy two times faster. Effect (Henry) For two days, sleep will heal you five times faster and restore Energy three times faster. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp), Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz), Apothecary (Kuttenberg), or Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Chamomile Brew recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Chamomile and 1x Sage. Add Wine to the cauldron. Add the Chamomile and boil for 1 turn. Grind the Sage and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Cockerel

Ingredients 1x Valerian, 2x Mint Liquid Base Spiritus Effect (Weak) Increases Energy by 10. Effect (Normal) Increases Energy by 20. Effect (Strong) Increases Energy by 20 and Energy decreases 20% slower for half a day. Effect (Henry) Increases Energy by 30 and Energy decreases 50% slower for a day. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary (Kuttenberg) or Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Cockerel recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Valerian and 2x Mint. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Grind the Mint and add to the cauldron. Boil for 1 turn. Add the Valerian and boil for 2 turns. Finally, distil.

Digestive Potion

Ingredients 1x Nettle, 2x Thistle, 1x Charcoal Liquid Base Water Effect (Weak) Decreases Nourishment by 20 and cures food poisoning. Effect (Normal) Decreases Nourishment by 20, cures poisoning and increases Vitality by 1 for 10 minutes. Effect (Strong) Decreases Nourishment by 20, cures poisoning and increases Vitality by 2 for 10 minutes. Effect (Henry) Decreases Nourishment by 30, cures poisoning and increases Vitality by 3 for 20 minutes. Recipe location Read Physician's Journal in the Crone in Trosky Castle, or purchase from Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz), Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle), or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Digestive Potion recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Nettle, 2x Thistle, and 1x Charcoal. Add Water to the cauldron. Add the Thistle to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Nettle and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 1 turn. Grind the Charcoal and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Dollmaker Poison

Ingredients 1x Valerian, 2x Herb Paris Liquid Base Spiritus Effect (Normal) Makes running impossible and reduces all weapon skills by 3. Gradually reduces Health by 20. Effect (Strong) Makes running impossible and reduces all weapon skills by 4. Gradually reduces Health by 30. Effect (Henry) Makes running impossible and reduces all weapon skills by 5. Gradually reduces Health by 50. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp), Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle), or Balthazar (Random Encounter).

Dollmaker recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Valerian and 2x Herb Paris. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Add the Herb Paris to the cauldron and boil for 3 turns. Grind the Valerian and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Finally, distil.

Embrocation

Ingredients 1x Eyebright, 1x Poppy, 1x Valerian, 1x Boar's Tusk Liquid Base Oil Effect (Weak) Increases Agility by 2 for 10 minutes. Effect (Normal) Increases Agility by 4 and Sprint will cost 10% less Stamina, lasts 10 minutes. Effect (Strong) Increases Agility by 4 and Sprint will cost 20% less Stamina, lasts 15 minutes. Effect (Henry) Increases Agility by 6 and Sprint will cost 30% less Stamina, lasts 20 minutes. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp) or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Embrocation recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Eyebright, 1x Poppy, 1x Valerian, and 1x Boar's Tusk. Add Oil to the cauldron. Add the Poppy and Valerian to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Eyebright and add it to the cauldron. Add the Boar's Tusk and boil for 1 turn. Finally, pour.

Fever Tonic

Ingredients 3x Feverfew, 2x Ginger, 1x Elderberry Leaves Liquid Base Wine Effect Fever and related complications can often lead to death. This tonicum will alleviate fever if given in time. Recipe location Read Physician's Journal in the Crone in Trosky Castle.

Fever Tonic recipe steps:

Prepare 3x Feverfew, 2x Ginger, and 1x Elderberry Leaves. Add Wine to the cauldron. Add the Feverfew and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Elderberry Leaves and add them to the cauldron. Add the Ginger. Finally, distil.

Fox

Ingredients 1x Nettle, 1x St. John's Wort, 1x Belladonna, 1x Charcoal Liquid Base Oil Effect (Weak) Increases Speech by 3 for half a day. Effect (Normal) Increases Speech by 3 and increases your reading speed for a day. Effect (Strong) Increases Speech by 5 and increases your reading speed for a day. Effect (Henry) Increases Speech by 7, increases reading speed and increases the amount of experience gained by 50% for two days. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary (Kuttenberg) or Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Fox recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Nettle, 1x St. John's Wort, 1x Belladonna, and 1x Charcoal. Add Oil to the cauldron. Grind the St. John's Wort and Nettles. Add them to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Charcoal and add it to the cauldron. Add the Belladonna and boil for 1 turn. Finally, pour.

Hair O' The Dog

Ingredients 1x Sage, 1x St. John's Wort, 1x Mint Liquid Base Water Effect (Weak) Decreases drunkenness. Effect (Normal) Decreases drunkenness or removes hangover. Effect (Strong) Eliminates drunkenness and hangover. Effect (Henry) Eliminates drunkenness, hangover and temporarily suppresses the effects of alcoholism. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz), Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle), or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Hair O' The Dog recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Sage, 1x St. John's Wort, and 1x Mint. Add Water to the cauldron. Add the Sage and St. John's Wort to the cauldron. Boil for 3 turns. Grind the Mint and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Lethean Water

Ingredients 2x Wormwood, 1x Belladonna, 1x Henbane Liquid Base Spiritus Effect Drink one mouthful and you'll forget all earthly experience. Obliterates all perk points, so they can be used elsewhere. Recipe location Given by Kona at the end of "The Thunderstone" quest (if you give her the stone), or purchase from Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Lethean Water recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Wormwood, 1x Belladonna, and 1x Henbane. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Grind the Wormwood and add it to the cauldron. Add the Belladonna and brew for 3 turns. Add the Henbane. Finally, distil.

Lion Perfume

Ingredients 2x Sage, 2x Mint Liquid Base Spiritus Effect (Weak) Increases Charisma by 3 for 3 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 7. Effect (Normal) Increases Charisma by 4 for 4 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 7. Effect (Strong) Increases Charisma by 7 for 5 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 7. Effect (Henry) Increases Charisma by 10 for 10 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 7. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz) or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Lion recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Sage and 2x Mint. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Add the Sage to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Mint and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Lullaby Poison

Ingredients 1x Poppy, 1x Herb Paris, 1x Thistle Liquid Base Oil Effect (Normal) Reduces Energy to 0 and decrease perception. Reduces Stamina and Stamina regeneration by 10% for a quarter of a day. Effect (Strong) Reduces Energy to 0 and decrease perception. Reduces Stamina and Stamina regeneration by 30% for half a day. Effect (Henry) Reduces Energy to 0 and decrease perception. Reduces Stamina and Stamina regeneration by 50% for a whole day. Recipe location Given by Blacksmith Radovan during the quest "Mice", or purchase from Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle).

Lullaby recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Poppy, 1x Herb Paris, and 1x Thistle. Add Oil to the cauldron. Add the Poppy and boil for 1 turn. Add the Thistle and boil for 1 turn. Grind the Herb Paris and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Marigold Decoction

Ingredients 1x Nettle, 2x Marigold Liquid Base Water Effect (Weak) Heals 15 health over one minute and hangover passes 50% faster. Effect (Normal) Heals 25 health over one minute and hangover passes 100% faster. Effect (Strong) Heals 40 health over one minute and instantly cures hangover. Effect (Henry) Heals 60 health over one minute and instantly cures hangover. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz), Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle), Apothecary (Kuttenberg), or Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Marigold Decoction recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Nettle and 2x Marigold. Add Water to the cauldron. Add the Nettle to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Marigold and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Mintha Perfume

Ingredients 3x Dandelion, 1x Marigold, 1x Mint Liquid Base Wine Effect (Weak) Increases Charisma by 1 for 20 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 5. Effect (Normal) Increases Charisma by 2 for 20 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 5. Effect (Strong) Increases Charisma by 3 for 30 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 5. Effect (Henry) Increases Charisma by 5 for 40 minutes. However, if you use it in combination with another perfume, it decreases Charisma by 5. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz) or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Mintha recipe steps:

Prepare 3x Dandelion, 1x Marigold, and 1x Mint. Add Wine to the cauldron. Grind the Dandelion and Mint and add them to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Add the Marigold to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn using the Bellows. Finally, distil.

Moonshine

Ingredients 2x Mint, 2x Wormwood Liquid Base Spiritus Description Strong alcoholic drink. Watch out for the hangover! Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp).

Moonshine recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Mint and 2x Wormwood. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Add the Wormwood to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Mint and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 1 turn. Finally, distil.

Nighthawk

Ingredients 2x Eyebright, 1x Belladonna, 1x Chamomile Liquid Base Water Effect (Weak) You will see better in the dark for 10 minutes. Effect (Normal) You will see better in the dark and Energy will decrease 25% slower, lasts 15 minutes. Effect (Strong) You will see better in the dark and Energy will decrease 50% slower, lasts 20 minutes. Effect (Henry) You will see better in the dark and Energy will not decrease at all, lasts 25 minutes. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp) or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Nighthawk recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Eyebright, 1x Belladonna, and 1x Chamomile. Add Water to the cauldron. Grind the Eyebright and add it to the cauldron. Add the Belladonna and boil for 3 turns. Grind the Chamomile and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Painkiller Brew

Ingredients 3x Poppy, 1x Comfrey, 1x Marigold Liquid Base Spiritus Effect (Weak) Suppresses the effects of injury and your maximum Stamina decreases with Health 15% less, lasts 10 minutes. Effect (Normal) Suppresses the effects of injury and your maximum Stamina decreases with Health 30% less, lasts 15 minutes. Effect (Strong) Suppresses the effects of injury and your maximum Stamina decreases with Health 50% less, lasts 20 minutes. Effect (Henry) Suppresses the effects of injury and your maximum Stamina decreases with Health 75% less, lasts 15 minutes. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp), Herbalist Barnaby (north of Trosky Castle), Apothecary (Kuttenberg), or Apothecary (Pschitoky).

Painkiller Brew recipe steps:

Prepare 3x Poppy, 1x Comfrey, and 1x Marigold. Add Spirits to the cauldron. Grind the Poppy and add it to the cauldron. Add the Marigold and boil for 1 turn using the Bellows. Add the Comfrey and boil for 2 turns. Finally, distil.

Quickfinger

Ingredients 2x Eyebright, 2x Valerian, 1x Cobweb Liquid Base Water Effect (Weak) Increases Craftsmanship and Thievery by 2 for 20 minutes. Effect (Normal) Increases Craftsmanship and Thievery by 4 for 20 minutes. Effect (Strong) Increases Craftsmanship and Thievery by 6 for 40 minutes. Effect (Henry) Increases Craftsmanship and Thievery by 8 for 1 hour. Recipe location Purchase from Aranka (Nomads' Camp) or Balthazar (Random Encounter).

Quickfinger recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Eyebright, 2x Valerian, and 1x Cobweb. Add Water to the cauldron. Add the Cobweb and Eyebright to the cauldron and boil for 3 turns. Grind the Valerian and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 1 turn. Finally, pour.

Saviour Schnapps

Ingredients 1x Nettle, 2x Belladonna Liquid Base Wine Effect (Weak) Saves the game. Effect (Normal) Saves the game, heals 10 Health points and increases Strength, Vitality and Agility by 1 for 3 minutes. Effect (Strong) Saves the game, heals 20 Health points and increases Strength, Vitality and Agility by 2 for 5 minutes. Effect (Henry) Saves the game, heals 30 Health points and increases Strength, Vitality and Agility by 3 for 8 minutes. Recipe location Given for free by Pavlena at the end of the quest "Fortuna".

Check out our guide on how to get more Saviour Schnapps for more details!

Saviour Schnapps recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Nettle and 2x Belladonna. Add Wine to the cauldron. Add the Nettle to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Belladonna. Add the Belladonna to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn. Finally, pour.

Soap

Ingredients 2x Thistle, 1x Dandelion, 1x Charcoal Liquid Base Oil Description Soap, a mix of fat, ash, and who knows what else. Combined with water, it works miracles on dirty clothes. Recipe location Steal from Trosky Bathhouse upper floor or Troskowitz trader building, or purchase from Apothecary Emmerich (Troskowitz) or Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Soap recipe steps:

Prepare 2x Thistle, 1x Dandelion, and 1x Charcoal. Add Oil to the cauldron. Grind the Thistle and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Add the Dandelion to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn. Grind the Charcoal and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Lead Shot Gunpowder

Ingredients 1x Sulphur, 1x Saltpetre, 1x Charcoal Liquid Base Water Description A lead ball. It rattles a little in the barrel, but at least it's easy to load. Even the best plate armour can't stop it up close! Recipe location Complete Miller Kreyzl's quest "Opus Magnum", or purchase from Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Lead Shot Gunpowder recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Sulphur, 1x Saltpetre, and 1x Charcoal. Add Water to the cauldron. Grind the Sulphur and Saltpetre and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Grind the Charcoal and add to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Pour into a mortar and grind.

Scattershot Gunpowder

Ingredients 1x Sulphur, 1x Saltpetre, 1x Leached Coal Liquid Base Water Description A pile of scrap iron and rocks tied up in a small bag. It'll shred anyone at close range, but at a distance it's rather useless. Recipe location Purchase from Apothecary (Kuttenberg).

Scattershot Gunpowder recipe steps:

Prepare 1x Sulphur, 1x Saltpetre, and 1x Leached Coal. Add Water to the cauldron. Grind the Sulphur and Saltpetre and add them to the cauldron. Boil for 3 turns. Grind the Leached Coal and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 1 turn. Pour into a mortar and grind.

