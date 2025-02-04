Which is the best class to pick at the beginning of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Just like its predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is very flexible when it comes to levelling up your character's skillset, because it follows the Skyrim style of levelling up skills as you use them. With this system, you can simply practice the skills you want to improve, and you'll get better at them. It's a wonderful system that offers a lot of freedom, but you may still be wondering which class you should pick at the start of the game, and how much it actually matters what you pick.

You're forced to choose your class, or playstyle, very early on in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. During a heated conversation with a Captain Thomas by the side of a road, you must choose between three backgrounds for Henry to adopt: Soldier, Adviser, or Scout. Your choice will affect Henry's starting stats in several areas, all of which we've detailed below. Follow our guide to learn which is the best class to pick, and how much it actually matters in the grand scheme of this massive open-world RPG.

Note: Vague early story spoilers for the second main quest follow!

Which is the best class in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

No matter what you pick as your class, after the first main quest is finished an incident will occur which results in you losing several main levels and skill points. This means your choice of class matters very little in the grand scheme, because no matter what you pick, you'll end up more or less at the same skill level for the second main quest, "Fortuna".

Regardless, there's still reason to pick one class over another, because you can still use those stat benefits during the first main quest, "Easy Riders". Here are the stat differences of each of the three classes:

Soldier Advisor Scout Strength 16 15 15 Agility 16 15 15 Vitality 15 15 16 Speech 15 16 15 Stamina 160 160 164 Persuasion 14 15 14 Coercion 14 15 14 Alchemy 15 17 15 Craftsmanship 16 16 16 Drinking 15 16 15 Horsemanship 16 17 16 Houndmaster 15 15 16 Scholarship 15 17 15 Stealth 15 15 16 Survival 15 15 17 Thievery 15 15 16 Warfare 16 15 15 Swords 16 15 16 Heavy Weapons 16 15 15 Polearms 17 15 15 Unarmed 16 15 15 Marksmanship 15 15 16

The Soldier gains a +2 bonus to Polearms, and a +1 bonus to Strength, Agility, Warfare, Swords, Heavy Weapons, and Unarmed.

The Adviser gains a +2 bonus to Alchemy and Scholarship, and a +1 bonus to Speech, Persuasion, Coercion, Drinking, and Horsemanship.

The Scout gains a +2 bonus to Survival, and a +1 bonus to Vitality, Houndmaster, Stealth, Thievery, Swords, and Marksmanship. His Stamina is also raised from 160 to 164.

In our opinion the Adviser is the best class to pick, because there are a couple of moments in the "Easy Riders" quest where you can make use of your Speech skills to try and convince people of certain things. It's all fairly low-stakes stuff, but Speech is also a very powerful tool throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it's harder to upgrade Speech throughout the game than it is to upgrade, for example, your Sword skills.

The main choice you make in the first quest (aside from picking your class) comes immediately afterwards, when you choose what to say to Captain Thomas to allow your party past his group. Depending on your choice of class, you'll succeed or fail with different dialogue options. Here's the full rundown of which dialogue options work for each class:

"As envoys we're offering an alliance." - Only Adviser succeeds

"Do we really look like bandits to you?" - Every class succeeds

"As soldiers, we can help you with the bandits." - Only Soldier succeeds

Now you know what is the best class to pick at the start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, why don't you check out our other guides for Warhorse Studios' huge RPG? We've got guides on essential things like how to get a horse, how to fast travel and how to get money fast. If you need more help building your character, we've also got a guide on how to unlock perks, or if you need further help exploring Bohemia we've also got a primer on lockpicking.