You can save 10% on your Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Steam pre-order if you buy it today

The battle for medieval Bohemia is about to kick off again with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, launching on February 4, 2025. Fanatical has a cracking preorder deal that saves you some coin while guaranteeing your Steam key will be delivered on or before release day. No nonsense, no delays, just instant access to swords, shields, and questionable 15th-century hygiene.

Fanatical is slicing the price down with a 10% discount. You can grab the Standard Edition for £44.99 / $53.99 instead of the usual £49.99 / $59.99. Feeling a little more noble? The Gold Edition is £59.39 / $71.99, down from £65.99 / $79.99, and it comes packed with some tasty extras, including the Gallant Huntsman's Kit, three upcoming expansions, and the Shields of Seasons Passing. If you plan to sink hours into this world, the Gold Edition might be worth the extra coin.

The first game set a high bar for historical RPGs, and the sequel is pushing things even further. You step back into the shoes of Henry of Skalitz, the blacksmith's son with a knack for getting tangled up in royal affairs. This time, the stakes are higher, the combat is sharper, and the world is even richer. Roam bustling streets of medieval towns or creep through enemy camps at night, every choice you make shapes Henry's journey.

Combat is absolutely savage, focusing on realistic melee engagements. Every swing of your sword or draw of your bow feels heavy and deliberate, meaning brute force alone won't cut it. Master a variety of weapons, train your skills, and choose your approach carefully. If you'd rather avoid a fight, stealth and diplomacy are always on the table, giving you multiple ways to handle conflicts without swinging a blade.

Fanatical's preorder guarantee ensures you won't be left waiting when launch day arrives. A Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Steam key will be available on or before release, so you can start your adventure the moment the game goes live.