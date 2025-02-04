Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to cure drunkenness and hangover

How do you cure a hangover or remove drunkenness in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? One of the few ever-present joys of the Middle Ages is alcohol, it's been said; and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has no shortage of wine, beer, schnapps, and other tinctures to turn Henry moderately insensible. Drunkenness has two phases: a positive phase, which boosts your stats, and a negative phase, which reduces them and blurs your screen something fierce. And if you're unlucky, you might also get a hangover for your troubles after the drunkenness wears off.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to cure drunkenness and hangovers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 using a couple of handy different potions - both of which we've detailed the recipes for below!

In this guide:

How to cure drunkenness in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you're in either stage of drunkenness (positive or negative), you can decrease your level of drunkenness with a Hair O' The Dog potion. Depending on the quality of the potion, this may even remove your drunkenness entirely.

Here are the effects of the three qualities of the Hair O' The Dog potion:

Weak Hair O' The Dog: Decreases drunkenness

Decreases drunkenness or removes hangover Strong Hair O' The Dog: Eliminates drunkenness and hangover

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

You can purchase Hair O' The Dog potions from various apothecaries and taverns across both maps, or you can make it yourself out of Sage, St. John's Wort, and Mint. Even if you don't have the recipe for Hair O' The Dog, you can make it anyway by following these very simple steps at an Alchemy Bench:

Prepare 1x Sage, 1x St. John's Wort, and 1x Mint. Pour water into the cauldron. Add the Sage and St. John's Wort to the cauldron. Boil for 3 turns. Grind the Mint and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

Tip: To increase your chances of making a Strong quality Hair O' The Dog, make sure you use fresh herbs and get your timings exactly right using the hourglass while you boil.

How to cure hangover in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A hangover in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, much like the negative phase of drunkenness, decreases several of your primary stats (Strength, Agility, Vitality, Speech), and makes you more clumsy and conspicuous. It's still preferable to the negative stage of drunkenness because you're still able to run and your screen doesn't go terribly blurry, but it's not a nice feeling all the same.

If you're not sure whether you're experiencing drunkenness or a hangover, look at the icon next to your health bar, and compare it to the screenshot below.

These three icons will tell you the current state of your drunkenness. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

To cure a hangover, either you need to wait for the status effect to expire on its own, or you need to drink either a Hair O' The Dog potion or a Marigold Decoction. Here are the effects of both potions at every quality level:

Weak Hair O' The Dog: Decreases drunkenness ( NO EFFECT ON HANGOVER )

Decreases drunkenness ( ) Hair O' The Dog: Decreases drunkenness or removes hangover

Decreases drunkenness or removes hangover Strong Hair O' The Dog: Eliminates drunkenness and hangover

Eliminates drunkenness and hangover Weak Marigold Concoction: Heals 15 health over one minute and hangover passes 50% faster

Heals 15 health over one minute and hangover passes 50% faster Marigold Concoction: Heals 25 health over one minute and hangover passes 100% quicker

Heals 25 health over one minute and hangover passes 100% quicker Strong Marigold Concoction: Heals 40 health over one minute and instantly cures hangover

The recipe for a Hair O' The Dog is laid out above. To make a Marigold Concoction, follow these steps at an Alchemy Bench:

Prepare 1x Nettle and 2x Marigold. Pour water into the cauldron. Add the Nettle to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns. Grind the Marigold and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

