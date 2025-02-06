Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All Fast Travel locations
Find every Fast Travel location in Trosky and Kuttenberg
Looking for all 33 Fast Travel locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Warhorse's sprawling new RPG sequel is quite a beauty, and it's a strong contender for one of the best games to just walk around in and soak up the atmosphere of Middle Ages Bohemia. But in reality, plenty of us just don't have enough time for that. We need to Fast Travel everywhere, dammit! But in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can only Fast Travel once you've discovered that location for the first time.
In the guide below, we'll show you where to find all the Fast Travel locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on both the Trosky and Kuttenberg maps, so you can waste no time finding them all and making travel much easier for the rest of your KCD2 playthrough.
In this guide:
KCD2 Fast Travel locations in Trosky
Here are all the Fast Travel locations to discover in Trosky, the first region of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:
There are 14 Fast Travel points in Trosky:
|No.
|Fast Travel Point
|Key Features
|1
|Vidlak Pond
|Tanner, Gamekeeper Vostatek
|2
|Tachov
|Inn, Blacksmith Radovan, Grocer
|3
|Trosky Castle
|Bathhouse, Blacksmith, Cobbler, Priest, Black Bartosch, Otto Von Bergow, Chamberlain Ulrich
|4
|Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn
|Inn, Lodgings, Bathhouse, Karl von Unterbruck
|5
|Zhelejov
|Old Olbram, Woodland Garden
|6
|Troskowitz
|Inn, Bailiff Thrush, Scribe, Trader, Apothecary, Carpenter, Tailor, Butcher
|7
|Apollonia
|Gravedigger Ignatius, Hermit, Kopanina Forests
|8
|Rocktower Pond
|Bathing Spot, Cottage Ruins
|9
|Nomads' Camp
|Master Tomcat, Horse Handler Mikolai, Avanka, Voivode, Trader, Fence Whitebeard
|10
|Lower Semine Mill
|Miller Kreyzl, The Lair
|11
|Semine
|Jan Semine, Gules, Groom Ballatay, Saddler, Grocer
|12
|Nebakov Fortress
|Blacksmith, Kozliek, Klara, Mikesh
|13
|Nebakov Mill
|Gamekeeper Varel
|14
|Schdiar - West Farm
|Greengrocer Veisar
Here's an interactive map of the region by our friends at MapGenie, with all Fast Travel points highlighted:
KCD2 Fast Travel locations in Kuttenberg
Here are all the Fast Travel locations in Kuttenberg, the second (and largest) region in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:
There are, in total, 19 Fast Travel points to discover in Kuttenberg:
|No.
|Fast Travel Point
|Key Features
|1
|Devil's Den
|Devil's Den, Smithy, Baths, Dry Devil
|2
|Horschan
|Thomlin Bruthans, Tobias 'Darling'
|3
|Grund
|Blacksmith, Kona, Tavern, Groom Hanna, Grocer
|4
|Bohunowitz
|Huntsman Bohunyek
|5
|Raborsch
|Grocer, Butcher, Cobbler, Father Hroznata
|6
|Suchdol
|Suchdol Castle, Blacksmith, Grocer, Tavern
|7
|Wysoka
|Father Anthony, Young Vejmola
|8
|Miskowitz
|Bailiff Crux, Tavern, Tailor, Grocer, Baker, Butcher, Blacksmith, Herbwoman Vlasta
|9
|Pschitoky
|Trader, Grocer, Butcher, Baker, Apothecary, Hired Hand Krizhan
|10
|Bylany
|Tavern, Butcher, Baker, Trader, Grocer, Monk Slava
|11
|Old Lhota
|Rabstein Mill Ruin, Huntsman, Groom Hashtal, Smithy
|12
|Maleshov
|Tavern, Baths, Carpenter, Trader
|13
|Dänemark
|Ruins Of Zimburg
|14
|Old Kutna
|Indulgence Chest
|15
|Kolin Gate in Kuttenberg
|King Solomon Tavern, Baker, Smithy, Armourer, Weaponsmith
|16
|Kouřimská Gate in Kuttenberg
|Smithy, Saddler, Horse Trader, Black Horse Tavern, Tailor, Trader, Armourer, City Bathhouse
|17
|Kuttenberg Town Hall
|Master Peter Mannlicher, Hangman's Halter Tavern, Iron Eagle, Master Nicholas Krondel
|18
|Caslavska Gate in Kuttenberg
|Gunmaker Prokop Eldris, The Hole In The Wall, Kingfisher Bathhouse, Blacksmith
|19
|Sedletz Monastery
|Brother Morticius, Humble Knight, Indulgence Chest
Here's an interactive map of Kuttenberg from MapGenie, showing all of the region's Fast Travel locations:
Hopefully this knowledge will help you cut down on time spent travelling to and fro in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2! If you're looking for more useful tips, check out our guides on how to get a horse, how to use a torch, how to get the Master Strike, and how to get money fast in KCD2.