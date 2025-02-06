Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All Fast Travel locations

Looking for all 33 Fast Travel locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Warhorse's sprawling new RPG sequel is quite a beauty, and it's a strong contender for one of the best games to just walk around in and soak up the atmosphere of Middle Ages Bohemia. But in reality, plenty of us just don't have enough time for that. We need to Fast Travel everywhere, dammit! But in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can only Fast Travel once you've discovered that location for the first time.

In the guide below, we'll show you where to find all the Fast Travel locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on both the Trosky and Kuttenberg maps, so you can waste no time finding them all and making travel much easier for the rest of your KCD2 playthrough.

In this guide:

KCD2 Fast Travel locations in Trosky

Here are all the Fast Travel locations to discover in Trosky, the first region of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

There are 14 Fast Travel points in Trosky:

No. Fast Travel Point Key Features 1 Vidlak Pond Tanner, Gamekeeper Vostatek 2 Tachov Inn, Blacksmith Radovan, Grocer 3 Trosky Castle Bathhouse, Blacksmith, Cobbler, Priest, Black Bartosch, Otto Von Bergow, Chamberlain Ulrich 4 Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn Inn, Lodgings, Bathhouse, Karl von Unterbruck 5 Zhelejov Old Olbram, Woodland Garden 6 Troskowitz Inn, Bailiff Thrush, Scribe, Trader, Apothecary, Carpenter, Tailor, Butcher 7 Apollonia Gravedigger Ignatius, Hermit, Kopanina Forests 8 Rocktower Pond Bathing Spot, Cottage Ruins 9 Nomads' Camp Master Tomcat, Horse Handler Mikolai, Avanka, Voivode, Trader, Fence Whitebeard 10 Lower Semine Mill Miller Kreyzl, The Lair 11 Semine Jan Semine, Gules, Groom Ballatay, Saddler, Grocer 12 Nebakov Fortress Blacksmith, Kozliek, Klara, Mikesh 13 Nebakov Mill Gamekeeper Varel 14 Schdiar - West Farm Greengrocer Veisar

Here's an interactive map of the region by our friends at MapGenie, with all Fast Travel points highlighted:

KCD2 Fast Travel locations in Kuttenberg

Here are all the Fast Travel locations in Kuttenberg, the second (and largest) region in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

There are, in total, 19 Fast Travel points to discover in Kuttenberg:

No. Fast Travel Point Key Features 1 Devil's Den Devil's Den, Smithy, Baths, Dry Devil 2 Horschan Thomlin Bruthans, Tobias 'Darling' 3 Grund Blacksmith, Kona, Tavern, Groom Hanna, Grocer 4 Bohunowitz Huntsman Bohunyek 5 Raborsch Grocer, Butcher, Cobbler, Father Hroznata 6 Suchdol Suchdol Castle, Blacksmith, Grocer, Tavern 7 Wysoka Father Anthony, Young Vejmola 8 Miskowitz Bailiff Crux, Tavern, Tailor, Grocer, Baker, Butcher, Blacksmith, Herbwoman Vlasta 9 Pschitoky Trader, Grocer, Butcher, Baker, Apothecary, Hired Hand Krizhan 10 Bylany Tavern, Butcher, Baker, Trader, Grocer, Monk Slava 11 Old Lhota Rabstein Mill Ruin, Huntsman, Groom Hashtal, Smithy 12 Maleshov Tavern, Baths, Carpenter, Trader 13 Dänemark Ruins Of Zimburg 14 Old Kutna Indulgence Chest 15 Kolin Gate in Kuttenberg King Solomon Tavern, Baker, Smithy, Armourer, Weaponsmith 16 Kouřimská Gate in Kuttenberg Smithy, Saddler, Horse Trader, Black Horse Tavern, Tailor, Trader, Armourer, City Bathhouse 17 Kuttenberg Town Hall Master Peter Mannlicher, Hangman's Halter Tavern, Iron Eagle, Master Nicholas Krondel 18 Caslavska Gate in Kuttenberg Gunmaker Prokop Eldris, The Hole In The Wall, Kingfisher Bathhouse, Blacksmith 19 Sedletz Monastery Brother Morticius, Humble Knight, Indulgence Chest

Here's an interactive map of Kuttenberg from MapGenie, showing all of the region's Fast Travel locations:

Hopefully this knowledge will help you cut down on time spent travelling to and fro in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2! If you're looking for more useful tips, check out our guides on how to get a horse, how to use a torch, how to get the Master Strike, and how to get money fast in KCD2.