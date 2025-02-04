Where is the border nail in the "Battle Of The Frogs And Mice" quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? If you've come to this page, then wisdom would dictate you've got yourself very much involved in the dispute between the neighbouring villages of Tachov and Zhelejov in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

These two villages have been at each other's throats for decades, and at the heart of it all is a pasture. Both sides claim the pasture is theirs, but who's correct? The key to the answer is finding a hidden border nail that marks who owns which portion of the land. But where in the world is this border nail?

In this guide, we'll show you exactly where to find the border nail in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as well as what to do with it once you have it. We'll also go over all the different ways you can resolve the "Battle Of The Frogs And Mice" quest, and each of the quest rewards you gain from doing so.

Battle Of The Frogs And Mice quest walkthrough

The side quest "Battle Of The Frogs And Mice" is the final quest in the story arc involving the villages of Zhelejov and Tachov, and their age-old enmity. This story begins with you completing one of the following mutually exclusive quests:

"Mice": Take Tachov's side. Help Prochek pull a prank on Old Olbram by painting his prize white bull.

Take Tachov's side. Help Prochek pull a prank on Old Olbram by painting his prize white bull. "Frogs": Take Zhelejov's side. Help Old Olbram pull a prank on Prochek by stealing Tachov's maypole.

Whichever quest you end up completing, speak to the quest-giver again to start the "Battle Of The Frogs And Mice" quest.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

In this quest, both sets of villagers will agree to meet in the pasture that is the source of their ongoing dispute. Both sides claim the pasture belongs to them, and they meet every year to "discuss" it. Which generally means getting into a fistfight and not resolving anything.

There are two ways to resolve this quest. Either you can join the fistfight (you'll automatically be placed on the side of whoever you helped in the previous quest), or you can speak with the Bailiff in order to actually try and resolve the dispute once and for all.

If you choose the first option, nothing will get resolved, but after the fistfight is won you'll get 90 Groschen from Old Olbram or Prochek. If you go to the Bailiff, you'll be tasked with trying to find a border nail somewhere in the pasture, which marks the actual territorial line along which the pasture is meant to have been divided up between the two villages.

Where is the border nail in the pasture?

The border nail can be found hammered into the trunk of the big lone tree right in the middle of the pasture. It's grey and about head-height in the eastern side of the trunk, and when you hover over it with your reticle, you'll get a prompt to "Examine the nail" with the interact button.

The border nail is hard to spot, but it's buried into the trunk of the pasture's central tree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

What to do with the border nail

Once you've found and examined the border nail, you're given a few new ways to resolve the "Battle Of The Frogs And Mice" quest. Here are your new options:

Keep the border nail where it is and speak to the Bailiff again before the two groups meet.

and speak to the Bailiff again before the two groups meet. Remove the border nail and place it in the tree further east to give most of the pasture to Zhelejov .

. Remove the border nail and place it in the tree further west to give most of the pasture to Tachov.

At this point, you can still choose to ignore the border nail entirely and pick the fistfight option - all you have to do is go straight to Prochek or Old Olbram (whichever one gave you this quest), and not bother telling the Bailiff about the border nail you found. You can also remove the nail from the original tree, and then decide against it and place it back in the same tree. However, once you hammer the nail back in (whichever of the three trees you choose), your choice is then locked in, and you can't remove the border nail again to change your mind.

Whatever you choose to do with the nail, you can then speak to the Bailiff again in Troskowitz. He'll tell you that he'll ride in during the meeting between the two villages and put an end to the foolishness once and for all.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Speak to the quest-giver after that and you'll meet in the pasture. True to his word, the Bailiff will ride in, and you'll have some options for what to say at various moments, but all this does is affect various people's reputation with you; the true outcome depends entirely on what you chose to do with the border nail.

If you kept the border nail where it was, then the pasture will be divided equally in two - the fair and honest approach. Neither group of villagers will be particularly happy with the outcome, but that's their doing. The Bailiff will give you a "Master's Studies I" book which you can read to improve your Scholarship Skill.

If you changed the position of the border nail to favour one of the villages, then the pasture will be divided up as such. The winning group will be very pleased with you, and give you an extra bonus of 50 Groschen. You can also speak to the Bailiff as before and receive the "Master's Studies I" book.

So, to summarise, here are the different outcomes of the "Battle Of The Frogs And Mice" and the associated rewards:

Join the fistfight for the Tachovites: 80 Groschen.

80 Groschen. Join the fistfight for the Zhelejovites: 80 Groschen.

80 Groschen. Use the border nail to divide the pasture equally: "Master's Studies I" Book.

"Master's Studies I" Book. Use the border nail to give the pasture to Tachov: 50 Groschen and the "Master's Studies I" Book.

50 Groschen and the "Master's Studies I" Book. Use the border nail to give the pasture to Zhelejov: 50 Groschen and the "Master's Studies I" Book.

