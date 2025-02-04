How do you Fast Travel in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? The two open-world maps of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are large and very densely packed. Believe me when I say you'll be doing a lot of travelling back and forth between each map's dozen or so major settlements. So to make things easier, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has its own unique Fast Travel system which will save you an awful lot of time during your journey.

But Fast Travel isn't instantaneous in this game. Time will pass as Henry moves across the map, and you can stumble upon random encounters on your way - some of them very dangerous. To fully prepare you for your travels, we've outlined everything you need to know about how to Fast Travel in our guide below.

How to Fast Travel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can Fast Travel at any time and from anywhere in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but you can only Fast Travel to specific locations - and only then if you've discovered that location's "Fast Travel destination" on the map. These Fast Travel points are marked by a blue shield icon with a wagon wheel painted on it. To discover a Fast Travel destination, you just need to get close enough to it in-game, and you'll be notified of its discovery in the top-right corner of your screen.

Fast Travel points are marked with blue shield icons on the map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

To Fast Travel, open your map and hover over one of these blue Fast Travel icons. A dotted line will appear showing the route you'll automatically take when fast travelling. If you're happy with the route, tap E (or A on controller) to Fast Travel there. Then tap the same button again to confirm your choice.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Fast Travel doesn't happen instantly in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: Henry still has to travel there. You'll be shown a timelapse map view of Henry's journey along the dotted line, along with the time passing as he travels. It's worth remembering that Henry's needs will change as time passes, so after a particularly long Fast Travel journey you may find that Henry's hunger has significantly increased, or his energy has decreased.

Random encounters during Fast Travel

Your Fast Travel journey can often be interrupted by random encounters along your path, which force you to make a decision (often either to engage with the encounter or avoid/flee it). There seems to be a higher chance of random encounters being positive or neutral during the day, while at night it's more likely you'll be set upon by roaming bandit groups and the like.

If you complete the side quest "Mutt" in order to regain your canine companion, then Mutt can sniff out encounters ahead of time and give you an early warning, giving you a higher chance of success when it comes to avoiding these encounters if you so choose.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Why can't I Fast Travel?

You cannot Fast Travel while overencumbered. You can see your current and maximum carry weight at the bottom of your inventory screen; if your current weight exceeds your max, then you'll be overencumbered and are not able to Fast Travel (nor can you ride a horse, for that matter).

There are also certain story beats and quests which force you to stay in one place for the time being, such as the main quest "For Whom The Bell Tolls". During such moments, you're unable to Fast Travel anywhere.

Is Fast Travel faster than manual travel?

In real-time, Fast Travel is obviously much, much quicker than manually travelling to your destination. But in terms of in-game time passing, you may find it's quicker to manually journey to your destination. This is because the Fast Travel system forces Henry to walk along roads and paths, so you can end up taking a long, roundabout route. If you're manually heading there, you can cut through farms and forests to make the travel time much shorter.

That's a wrap on our guide to fast travel in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.