What's the easiest way to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? The two open-world maps of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Trosky and Kuttenburg, are rather large, and packed with tasks that will send you bouncing between villages and settlements like a Middle Ages pinball. To make the job of travelling easier, the more affluent travellers ride on horseback. But after the start of the game, you've nary a Groschen to your name, so your options for getting your own horse are limited.

In the guide below, we'll walk you through every way you can get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. We'll go over how to buy a horse from scratch, as well as how to steal another's horse and permanently make it yours. But first, we'll show you the easiest way that you can get your own horse early on in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, entirely for free.

In this guide:

Easiest way to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Broadly speaking, there are two ways to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Either you buy a horse, or you steal a horse. There is, however, a third option which allows you to gain a horse for free without pissing anyone off. This option is to convince Groom Ballatay, the horse trader at Semine Castle, to give you your old horse Pebbles for free.

This is by far the easiest way to get your own permanent horse early on. Simply head down to Semine Castle in the south of Trosky at the earliest opportunity, then inspect the horses in the field until Henry makes a point of spotting his old horse, Pebbles. You can then speak to Groom Ballatay about Pebbles, and attempt to convince him to give you Pebbles for free.

Use that marvellous Speech of yours to get your old horse off Groom Ballatay for free - or if that fails, buy it from him. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

You can either use Speech or Domination on Groom Ballatay to convince him to give you back Pebbles. If you fail, then you'll need to purchase Pebbles from him for around 160 Groschen - still far cheaper than any other horse in the game that you can purchase.

Note: You can also follow "The Jaunt" quest and hear about a "cheap" horse being sold by Groom Ballatay. Then, when you speak to him, Henry puts two and two together and realises it's Pebbles.

The downside is that Pebbles isn't all that impressive. All horses have four stats: Stamina, Capacity, Speed, and Courage. You can walk up to most horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and tap X to inspect them and see their stats - and you'll likely find that most horses you come across will have better stats across the board than poor old Pebbles.

Poor, poor Pebbles. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Nonetheless, obtaining Pebbles from the Semine stable is by far the easiest way to get your own permanent horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so make it a priority to head to Semine early on in your game!

How to get a better horse (also for free!)

Not too much further into the game (depending on how sidetracked you get), you're given the opportunity to get another horse for free in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This horse is called Herring, and its stats are a decent bit better than Pebbles.

To get Herring, all you need to do is progress through the main story until just after the sixth main quest, "For Whom The Bell Tolls". Once you speak with Lord von Bergow, you'll be told to go see Hired Hand Kabat outside the castle interior.

Herring is a considerably better horse than Pebbles. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Visit Kabat, and he'll show you the new horse, Herring, and tell you he's been told to give you this horse entirely for free if you choose. Just remember that if you do choose to keep Herring, then Pebbles will disappear and later return at the Semine stables. So if you're attached to Pebbles, don't take this new horse. Then again, Herring has the better stats. So you be the judge!

How to buy a new horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If you want to buy a brand new horse, you can do so by visiting any horse trader in Trosky or Kuttenburg. Speak to them and they'll give you a list of their horses that are for sale. You can also walk around the stable and inspect the horses in question, so that you know their stats ahead of time.

Most horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be purchased for between 500 and 1500 Groschen, depending on their stats and your haggling skills. A good horse is a big investment early on, but it's well worth it. Your horse will be your constant companion throughout the game, and will help dramatically cut down on travel time (even for players who take advantage of Fast Travel).

Make sure you consider each horse's stats. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

You can only own one horse at a time, so if you want to purchase a new horse, you'll have to give up the old one. Fortunately, traders will allow you to do a swap where they take your old horse and deduct its price from the cost of the new horse.

Of course, if it's Pebbles you're selling, then don't expect much of a discount. Poor, poor Pebbles.

How to steal a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If you're not averse to some bold thievery, then you can also steal any horse you come across. To steal a horse, all you need to do is walk up to it and hold X to attempt to steal it.

However, things aren't quite that simple. Henry will get on top of the horse, but the horse will initially be extremely skittish, and the slightest movement will cause it to buck you off, stunning you as you hit the ground. It's also more or less impossible to stealthily steal a horse, so the owner and anyone nearby will be alerted and attempt to stop you.

Horses are very valuable, so don't expect a stolen horse's former owner to forgive you easily. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

The ideal way to steal a horse is to create a situation where you're not in immediate danger. If, for example, you see a group of bandits with a horse, you can kill the bandits first, and then you're free to take your time with the horse.

When you first get onto the stolen horse, be very gentle with your movements. The moment the horse makes any noise or tosses its head, stop moving, and praise it to calm its nerves. Repeat this process several times, and eventually the horse should get used to you, and allow you to ride it just like any owned horse.

How to make a stolen horse permanently yours

Stolen horses can be ridden, but they can't be called, so if you move far enough away from them then they'll disappear or be stolen back. Fortunately, in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 there's a way to make a stolen horse permanently yours: go to the Nomad Camp in the west of Trosky, and speak to Horse Handler Nikolai.

Mikolai can make a stolen horse yours permanently, for a hefty price. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

If you approach Nikolai with a stolen horse nearby and speak with him, you'll gain the option to train the horse to become yours permanently. The downside is that this costs you money, just as if you were purchasing a new horse. Therefore, stealing horses isn't much better than buying a new horse outright, because if you want to keep it for any length of time then you'll need to pay for it anyway.

That's a wrap on our guide on how to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.