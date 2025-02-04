Want to know how to heal in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Particularly when you're just starting your journey, it's very easy to lose all your health in a short space of time in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. After the first couple of missions, you're released into the world as little more than a beggar starting from nothing, with no armour to protect you, and little in the way of combat skills. Knowing how to heal yourself up is an essential skill.

Below, we'll walk you through every way to heal in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and the pros and cons of each method. We'll go over everything from downing potions to consuming special foods, from sleeping in beds to bathing in tubs, and more.

How to heal in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are five ways to heal in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 after taking damage. You can sleep in a bed, go to a bathhouse, eat specific foods, drink specific potions, and unlock certain Perks that can either heal you up or improving the healing effect of the other options.

Generally: if you want to heal while in combat, then you should drink a potion such as a Marigold Decoction. If you're out of combat, then the easiest way to heal is by sleeping in a bed. If you're not near a bed, then you can make use of food, Perks, and Bathhouses (if you can afford it).

Let's go over each different way you can heal, and the benefits and drawbacks of each method.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Heal by sleeping

The easiest, most effective way to heal up your character is by sleeping in a bed. You can do this in any bed, even if you don't own it - although if you don't own the bed, then there's a chance you'll be woken up, and the healing process interrupted, by the bed's true owner.

While you sleep, you'll recover around 8-9 health points per hour. Of course, the downside is that a lot of time passes, and you also grow more hungry while you sleep. It's the best way to heal, as long as you have lots of time on your hands.

Tip: You can increase the healing effects of sleep by drinking a Chamomile Brew potion, and unlocking the "Fundamentals Of Medicine" Perk in the Scholarship Skill list.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Heal by eating food

Certain foods in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will heal a small amount of health when consumed. You can select any food item in your inventory and tap Q to view its stats. Look at the Health row to see if it'll heal you at all.

Fruits and vegetables appear to be the most common food types that allow you to heal, although alcohol is more effective at healing you up (though that of course comes with the issue of drunkenness).

But the best food for healing is Pepa's Sauerkraut, a special food item that you obtain from Pepa in the forests below Semine in Trosky. By giving him a steady supply of fresh cabbage, you can gain an infinite supply of this wondrous healing food, which heals you for 10 hit points each time.

Tip: To improve the healing you get from food, unlock the "Cheers!" Perk, found under the Drinking Skill. This Perk will allow beer and wine to heal you for 5 health each time.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Heal by drinking potions

There are two types of potions that directly heal you: Marigold Decoctions, and Saviour Schnapps. They both have other effects as well: Marigold Decoctions can reduce the effects of hangovers, while Saviour Schnapps will save your game (and at better qualities, buff your primary stats).

The amount these potions heal you depends on their quality:

Weak Saviour Schnapps: Provides no healing

Saviour Schnapps: +10 Health

Strong Saviour Schnapps: +20 Health

Weak Marigold Decoction: +15 Health over 1 minute

over 1 minute Marigold Decoction: +25 Health over 1 minute

over 1 minute Strong Marigold Decoction: +40 Health over 1 minute

Aside from these potions, you can also drink Chamomile Brew potions to dramatically improve the rate at which you replenish health while you sleep:

Weak Chamomile Brew: x2 healing via sleep for 12 hours

via sleep for Chamomile Brew: x3 healing via sleep for 24 hours

via sleep for Strong Chamomile Brew: x4 healing for 24 hours

Tip: The "Water Of Life" Perk under the Alchemy Skill will allow Marigold Decoctions to heal you 25% faster. You can also unlock the "Enhanced Mixture" Perk (found under the Drinking Skill), which will give any potion a healing effect while you're drunk; and the "Fundamentals Of Medicine II" Perk in the Scholarship Skill will give all healing potions a 20% boost.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Heal by visiting a Bathhouse

Visiting a Bathhouse will instantly heal you up to full health and fix any injuries you're suffering, as long as you pick either of the more expensive two options when speaking to the Bathhouse Owner. Either pick "Treat my wounds, give me a bath and wash my clothes", or "I'd like the full service and some pleasant company" to gain the healing effect.

Visiting a Bathhouse and using its services will cost you something in the region of 10-50 Groschen depending on the service you're after, your reputation, and your haggling skills. But it can be a nice and pain-free way to heal up if you're not near a bed or don't want to waste the day.

Tip: The "Next To Godliness" Perk, found under the Vitality Skill, allows you to replenish 10 Health whenever you wash at a trough or laundry spot, or when using the budget option at a Bathhouse. It also allows you to heal 25% faster while sleeping as long as you're clean.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Heal with Perks

I've already mentioned several Perks which enhance other healing effects or allow you to replenish health in certain circumstances. For the sake of ease I've collated all the Perks that affect healing below:

Revenant (Vitality): Your health will gradually regenerate up to 50 health points. This effect does not apply if you are in combat or bleeding.

(Vitality): Your health will gradually regenerate up to 50 health points. This effect does not apply if you are in combat or bleeding. Revenant II (Vitality): Your health will slowly recover up to 75 health points continuously. The effect does not apply if you are in combat or bleeding.

(Vitality): Your health will slowly recover up to 75 health points continuously. The effect does not apply if you are in combat or bleeding. Diehard (Vitality): A wound that would normally kill you won't, and you'll recover 25% of your health. Once used, there is a cooldown before the perk can be activated again.

(Vitality): A wound that would normally kill you won't, and you'll recover 25% of your health. Once used, there is a cooldown before the perk can be activated again. Next To Godliness (Vitality): Washing at a tub or pier or taking a bath in a bathhouse will cure 10 points of your health. Plus, if you go to bed clean, you'll heal 25% faster while you sleep.

(Vitality): Washing at a tub or pier or taking a bath in a bathhouse will cure 10 points of your health. Plus, if you go to bed clean, you'll heal 25% faster while you sleep. Water Of Life (Alchemy): Healing potions heal you 25% faster.

(Alchemy): Healing potions heal you 25% faster. Cheers! (Drinking): Drinking wine or beer will heal you for 5 health points and spirits can cure poisoning. Bottoms up!

(Drinking): Drinking wine or beer will heal you for 5 health points and spirits can cure poisoning. Bottoms up! Enhanced Mixture (Drinking): When you're drunk, using any potion will heal you in addition to its own effect. The healing effect will be stronger the drunker you are (in the positive phase of drunkenness), but will never exceed 20 Health.

(Drinking): When you're drunk, using any potion will heal you in addition to its own effect. The healing effect will be stronger the drunker you are (in the positive phase of drunkenness), but will never exceed 20 Health. Fundamentals Of Medicine (Scholarship): Bandages will be 25% more effective and the healing effects of food will be doubled. You will recover faster when sleeping, so you will take less time to fully heal.

(Scholarship): Bandages will be 25% more effective and the healing effects of food will be doubled. You will recover faster when sleeping, so you will take less time to fully heal. Fundamentals Of Medicine II (Scholarship): The effects of healing potions will be 20% stronger.

(Scholarship): The effects of healing potions will be 20% stronger. Fundamentals Of Theology (Scholarship): You will be able to pray at shrines, crosses and similar places. If you do so, you will receive a buff that can protect you from mortal injury in combat and restore 25% of your health. The effect lasts for 12 game hours or until you use it.

If you need more help with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, we've got you covered. Head to our other guides on how to get a horse and how to get money fast in KCD2. We've also got pages on lockpicking and how to get Master Strike.