Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to play Dice and win

Not quite sure how to play Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Dice is to the Kingdom Come series as Gwent is to The Witcher: a fun 1v1 game you can play against various NPCs throughout the game, and which is startlingly deep and fun for a simple minigame. But for newcomers, it can be a bit baffling how everything works, and the tutorial doesn't do the best job of explaining what's going on in a game of Dice.

The game called Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is actually a real-life game called Farkle, and the rules in and out of game are identical. But in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, there are a few extra system you need to think about, such as the use of unique weighted dice, and Dice Badges with special abilities. In the guide below, we'll explain the rules of Dice, how to play, how different Dice Types and Dice Badges work, and how to win Dice almost every time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to play Dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The rules of Dice are actually very simple. The aim of the game is to be the first player to reach a certain number of points, and you earn points by rolling your dice, and selecting which dice you want to count towards your score.

Dice is a 1v1 game, and both players take turns trying to score points. When you first start your turn, you'll roll six dice. Then, you can hover over each of your dice in turn with WASD , and select "Hold Die" on any dice that you want to count towards your score.

Certain groups of dice give you different numbers of points. For example, holding a 1 will give you 100 points, while holding three 6s will give you 600 points. You can see in the bottom left corner how much you will score with the dice you've currently selected. You can also tap T at any time to see the full list of all possible dice combinations which will score you points.

You can view this screen at any time from the "Help" menu in-game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Dice scores and combos explained

You don't get points just for any random group of 6 dice. Only particular combinations of dice will score you points, so your aim is to get these combinations as often as possible. Here are all the different combinations of dice which will score you points.

One of the best ways to get points is with "straights" - that is, when the numbers form a sequence counting up. These sequences are:

1+2+3+4+5 = 500 points

2+3+4+5+6 = 750 points

1+2+3+4+5+6 = 1500 points

However, straights are rare, so there are other, easier ways to earn points, such as three-of-a-kinds:

1+1+1 = 1000 points

2+2+2 = 200 points

3+3+3 = 300 points

4+4+4 = 400 points

5+5+5 = 500 points

6+6+6 = 600 points

Note that 1s are very valuable, and will give you more points than any other number.

You can also get four-of-a-kinds, five-of-a-kinds, and even six-of-a-kinds. The way scoring works with these is simple: after a three-of-a-kind, every subsequent die doubles the point value:

2+2+2 = 200 points

2+2+2+2 = 400 points

2+2+2+2+2 = 800 points

2+2+2+2+2+2 = 1600 points

The above example uses 2s, but you can do the same with any repeated number. The highest-scoring combo in the game is 1+1+1+1+1+1, which gives you a whopping 8000 points in one go!

So, those are the two main dice combos: "straights", and "of-a-kinds". However, you can also score individual 1s and 5s that you've rolled:

Each 1 = 100 points

Each 5 = 50 points

You can score these 1s and 5s on their own, or on top of other dice combos. For example, you could hold three 3s and a 5, and together this combo would score 350 points: 300 points from the three 3s, and an extra 50 points on top for the 5.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

What's the Devil's Head dice?

The Devil's Head is a special value that only certain dice have (more on different dice types later). If you roll a Devil's Head, then it acts as a "joker", allowing you to use it in place of any other value to make the best possible combination.

As an example, you could hold two 3s and a Devil's Head, and the Devil's Head will automatically act as another 3 to give you the full 3-of-a-kind and 300 points.

Another example: you could hold 1+2+3+4 and a Devil's Head, and the Devil's Head will automatically act as a 5, to give you a 500-point straight.

"Score and continue" is high risk, high reward

When playing a game of Dice, if you earn any score with the dice you hold, then you have the option to immediately roll again with the remaining dice. This allows you to potentially gain a long streak of combos, earning you massive amounts of points and preventing your opponent from even having a go at rolling their dice.

If you want to do this, then after selecting which dice you want to hold, tap F to "Score and continue". Henry will immediately roll again with the remaining dice that weren't held. And if you have no dice remaining (i.e. if you've held all your remaining dice in your previous go), then you get all 6 dice back for your next roll.

However, there's high risk involved in going for long score streaks! If you roll your Dice in such a way that you're unable to make a scoring combo of any kind, then that's called a "bust". When you "bust", you immediately lose all the points you gained in your current streak, and the other player's turn begins.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

For example, say you had a great start with your first roll, and scored a 1+1+1 for 1000 points. Then you "Score and continue" to give yourself another go at rolling. But with only 3 dice left in your hand out of the 6, your chances of a good scoring combo are smaller, and you end up with a rubbish roll - 2+3+3. That's a "bust" because you can't make any scoring combos out of this group of dice, and you immediately lose that 1000 points that you scored in your first roll. Painful!

"Score and pass" is low risk, low reward

To stop this from happening, you must learn when is the right moment to "Score and pass" instead. This ends your turn immediately after you score your current dice, ending any streak you may have started. So it's the other player's turn, but all the points you've accrued in this streak are saved permanently and can no longer be lost by going "bust".

So if you roll 1+1+1 for 1000 points, it's likely a good idea to "Score and pass" instead, because 1000 is a lot of points that you wouldn't want to lose, and also with only three dice left to roll, the chances are quite high that you'll go "bust". The key to the entire game is learning when to keep going with your streak, and when to call it quits and bank your points.

Using different Dice types

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Dice is quite clearly a game of chance, albeit with some simple logic involved when deciding what to hold, when to continue, and when to pass. However, you can manipulate the chances of rolling certain dice combos by using different types of dice.

You can loot different types of dice in all sorts of places throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and they all have different properties. For example, some Dice are weighted to often land on a certain value. Other dice might favour odd or even numbers. Others still might give you Devil's Heads, or work in tandem with similar Dice to give you much higher chances of "straights" or other high-scoring combos.

You can play Dice even if you haven't found any unique dice types - all 6 of your dice will simple by ordinary dice in every way. But once you've collected your first unique dice, then at the beginning of each game you'll be shown a screen where you can choose which of your unique dice to include in your hand for this game. You can choose however many unique dice types you want (up to a max of 6, obviously). If you choose fewer than 6, then the remaining dice will be ordinary.

Dice Badges explained

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

The other thing that changes up each game of Dice is that there are special items called Dice Badges, which come in different types and rarities, and each of which gives you a special ability or buff. Dice Badges can be found in Tin, Silver, or Golden qualities, with Golden being the best.

When you begin a game of Dice, you'll often have the option to decide with the other player what sort of game you'd like to play. The type of game determines three things:

The amount of coin bet on the game.

The number of points you need to win the game.

The quality of Dice Badge you can use (if any).

If you play a game that allows Dice Badges of a certain quality, then you and your opponent will both have to select one Dice Badge of that quality from your inventories. Then, depending on the type of Badge, you'll be able to activate it at a certain time during your game to gain bonus points. Either that, or you'll just passively receive the benefit of the Badge as the game goes on.

Some examples of Badge powers are as follows: one Badge might allow you to add an extra die to your throw, giving you a total of 7 dice in your hand. Another Badge might give you a small point headstart at the beginning of the game. Another might allow you to reroll certain dice at certain times. There are plenty of different Badges to find out in the world, so keep an eye out for them. You can also win your opponent's Badge of them with certain games, as long as it's agreed upon beforehand!

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Tips on how to win at Dice

If you want to maximise your chances of winning at Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, there are a few tips and tactics that you should bear in mind:

1s and 5s rule all. It's easy to get distracted going for "straights" and other big combos, but simple 1s and 5s are what will keep your streak going. Pick dice types that are weighted towards these values.

It's easy to get distracted going for "straights" and other big combos, but simple 1s and 5s are what will keep your streak going. Pick dice types that are weighted towards these values. Try to keep 5 dice for your second throw. If you get a mediocre first roll and you have the option to score a 1 and a 5, it's tempting to score both for the most points possible, but it's actually often better to only score one of them, so that you have 5 dice for your next throw. Why? Because you could get a straight with 5 dice, which increases your overall chances of reducing your number of dice to zero and rolling a new group to keep your streak going.

If you get a mediocre first roll and you have the option to score a 1 and a 5, it's tempting to score both for the most points possible, but it's actually often better to only score one of them, so that you have 5 dice for your next throw. Why? Because you could get a straight with 5 dice, which increases your overall chances of reducing your number of dice to zero and rolling a new group to keep your streak going. If you've only banked low scores, you might as well risk it all. If you've only banked tiny amounts of score with your first couple of rolls, then it's often worth the risk to continue rolling. Even if you only have two or three dice left to roll and your odds of going "bust" are high, you'll lose so little that you may as well go all in.

If you've only banked tiny amounts of score with your first couple of rolls, then it's often worth the risk to continue rolling. Even if you only have two or three dice left to roll and your odds of going "bust" are high, you'll lose so little that you may as well go all in. Try to find synergies when picking your dice types. When selecting your dice types, try to think of synergies. A weighted die that lands on 3 is not very useful, until you start pairing it with other weightings/Devil's Heads that dramatically increase your chances of rolling a straight.

When selecting your dice types, try to think of synergies. A weighted die that lands on 3 is not very useful, until you start pairing it with other weightings/Devil's Heads that dramatically increase your chances of rolling a straight. Only risk large points if your opponent will win next round. If you're ahead of your opponent in score, you have a decent amount of score going on this round, and it's very unlikely that your opponent will win the very next turn, then it's often best to pass your turn to keep that advantage alive for the next set of turns.

That's a wrap on our guide to playing Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more help with the open-world RPG, head to our pages on how to get a horse, how to get money fast and how to fast travel. We've also got guides on how to lockpick and how to pick hard locks in KCD2.