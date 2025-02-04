Want to know how to save your progress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Just like its predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 features a rather unusual save system which is far more limiting than in similar RPGs. Rather than simply tapping a hotkey to quicksave or saving your progress via the Pause Menu, in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 you can only perform a manual save by consuming a particular type of potion, or by sleeping in particular beds around the map.

If you're a bit confused about the process of saving your game, fret not. In the guide below we'll explain everything you need to know about how to save in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 so you can wind back time if things go awry.

How to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will automatically save at key story and quest moments, generally when you complete a task in a quest. You can view these autosaves from the "Load Game" screen at any time. The game will also automatically save your progress as you exit the game if you click the "Save & Quit" option in the Pause Menu.

Aside from this, there are two ways to save your game at any time in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

Option 1: Sleep in a bed that belongs to you.

Option 2: Consume Saviour Schnapps.

Sleep in a bed that belongs to you

The first way to save your progress is by sleeping, but the game still won't save unless you sleep in a bed that you own, or have a right to sleep in. To see if a bed will save your progress, walk up to it and hover your reticule over it. In the bottom-right corner, it will say "Sleep and save" if it's a bed that belongs to you. Otherwise, it will just say "Sleep", and won't save your progress.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

So sleeping in a roadside camp won't save your progress. If you want a bed that can save your game, you should rent a bed at an inn or tavern. Alternatively, you can find beds that are permanently yours in Trosky, at both the Tachov Smithy and the Lower Semine Mill. You can unlock these permanent beds by beginning Blacksmith Radovan's and Miller Kreyzl's quests respectively.

Consume Saviour Schnapps

If you aren't near a bed, then the only alternative for manually saving your game is to consume Saviour Schnapps. Saviour Schnapps is a potion that comes in three qualities:

Weak Saviour Schnapps : Saves the game.

: Saves the game. Saviour Schnapps : Saves the game, heals 10 HP, and increases Strength, Vitality, and Agility by 1 for 3 mins.

: Saves the game, heals 10 HP, and increases Strength, Vitality, and Agility by 1 for 3 mins. Strong Saviour Schnapps: Saves the game, heals 20 HP, and increases Strength, Vitality, and Agility by 2 for 5 mins.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Regardless of the quality, drinking a Saviour Schnapps potion will instantly save the game, allowing you to rewind back to this exact point if you want. This makes Saviour Schnapps very useful for preparing yourself for a risky encounter or mission, so it's a good idea to carry some Saviour Schnapps with you at all times.

You can also open the Pause Menu and select "Save Game". This acts as a shortcut for automatically drinking a Saviour Schnapps, as long as you have one in your inventory.

Saviour Schnapps isn't incredibly common, but it can be found every so often inside chests if you keep your eye out. You can also generally purchase Saviour Schnapps from traders who are likely to sell consumables items, including various Innkeepers or the Troskowitz Apothecary.

