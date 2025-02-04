How do you unlock Perks and Skills in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Henry, your main player character in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, has an abundance of different Skills that he can improve simply by making use of those Skills out in the world. And every so often, as you level up your Skills, you may gain Perk Points which you can spend to unlock new Perks for that Skill.

These Perks give you an instant and permanent bonus to certain aspects of that Skill, generally under specific circumstances. For example, one Perk might lower your "scent" while in Forests, allowing you to be sneakier. Another Perk might allow you to inflict more effective Bleed attacks on enemies using Sabre weapons. There's an awful lot of Perks to unlock in this game, and if you've been ignoring them so far, now's the time to stop and dramatically improve Henry's power. Below we'll walk you through how to unlock Perks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to unlock Perks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you level up your Skills by using them. For example, the more you use swords, the better your Swordsmanship skill gets. You'll be notified every time you level up one of your Skills in the top-right corner of your screen. To view the current level of all your Skills, open the "Player" screen by tapping P . You can find all your Skills organised across multiple tabs at the top of the screen.

Every two levels, you'll also gain a Perk Point for a Skill, which can be used to unlock special Perks that are unique to that Skill. To view your Perks, open up the "Player" screen, then click the dropdown arrow next to a Skill (if there is one). If you have a Perk Point in a Skill, then the Skill's icon will show a gold star next to it, and there'll be a number in the "Perkpoints" column of the table.

To unlock a new Perk, simply select the Perk you want, and tap E to learn it. This requires that you have at least one Perk Point in that Skill to spend, and also that you might the minimum level requirements in that Skill for that particular Perk.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Remember that not all Skills have Perks. The Skills which do have Perks can be found only in the "Stats", "Skills", and "Combat" tabs of the "Player" screen. But make sure you unlock Perks as soon as you get Perk Points to spend, because they directly improve your power and ability to succeed in all sorts of different situations.

