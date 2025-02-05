How do you use a Torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? If you're returning to Henry's story from the first game, you may be initially a little befuddled when your muscle-memory hotkey for equipping a Torch doesn't work for you. Yep, they changed it. To be honest though, I think it's better this way once you get used to it.

In this quick guide you'll learn how to equip a Torch in your inventory in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how to toggle it on and off at will. We'll also go over some useful tips on when a Torch is useful to use, and how to get a Torch if you don't already have one.

How to use a Torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to equip a Torch in your inventory before you can use it. Once it's equipped, you can use the Torch at any time by tapping "R", or by holding "D-Pad Down" if you're using a controller.

To equip a Torch in your inventory you can either select the Torch in your items list and tap "E", or you can drag and drop the Torch into the slot just below your shoes slot on the right-hand side of Henry's portrait. Remember also that there are three different Outfits you can loop through in KCD2, so you will likely want to equip your Torch in the same slot for each of those three Outfits.

Equip a Torch into the slot just below your shoes to the right of Henry's portrait. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Carrying a Torch is important in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and not just for providing light. If you're in a settlement at night, then folks will get suspicious of you if you're wandering around without a Torch. They'll think you're a thief, or worse. So if you want to avoid suspicion, you need to activate a Torch if you're moving about a village or town after dark.

How to get a Torch

If you're wondering where to get a Torch from in KCD2, you probably haven't been doing enough looting or pickpocketing. Nearly every random NPC in the game carries a Torch on their person, particularly in civilized areas.

But if you're not interested in thievery, then you can take out a bandit and loot their body; almost all of them carry a Torch as well. Travelling the roads at night, whether on foot or via Fast Travel, will likely result in you running headlong into a bandit group. Once you're done with them, you can take their Torch.

One of these chumps is sure to have a Torch... | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Once you've got one Torch, you don't need another. Torches don't run out of durability, so there's no reason to ever have more than one!

That's all there is to finding, equipping, and using the all-important Torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more beginner's tips, check out our guides on how to make money, how to get a horse, how to play Dice, and how to clean clothes. You'll be an upstanding citizen of Trosky in no time.