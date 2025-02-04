Want to know how to wash your clothes and use Soap in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? It's a manky life, living in the Middle Ages; even more so when you're cutting up bandits and nabbing gear from corpses on the regular. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has multiple troughs of water in almost every major settlement where you can wash yourself for free, but this will only remove the blood and dirt from your body, not your clothes. So, how do you wash your clothes?

If you plan to do any talking whatsoever, you'll need to look respectable - and no matter how fine your attire, blood and dirt stains in your clothes will make everyone think you're either a beggar or a ruffian. Once you've found some clothes you like, it's important to keep them as clean as possible. Find out how to wash your clothes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 with our guide below, which walks you through both the official Bathhouse services and how to wash your own clothes using Soap.

How to wash clothes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Even when you're careful to avoid conflict, your clothes will soon turn scruffy and dirty through use until you wash them. There are two ways to clean your clothes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

Pay for a Bathhouse's services.

Wash your clothes yourself using Soap.

How to wash clothes at a Bathhouse

The easiest option is to pay for a wash at the Bathhouse, and doing this will also give you the chance to replenish health, clean your body of blood and dirt, and even enjoy some (off-screen) intimate times with a bathmaid. The downside is that it costs money, and particularly in the opening hours of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it's hard to get money fast.

There's a single Bathhouse establishment on each of the two open-world maps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The Trosky Baths are found next to the Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn, a short distance northwest of Zhelejov itself. Speak to the owner, Dorothy, outside the Bathhouse to get your clothes cleaned, provided you have the coin. If you're in Kuttenburg, the second region of the game, then the Bathhouse can be found next to the Devil's Den on the river north of Horschan.

How to wash clothes using Soap

If you don't want to pay for a Bathhouse to wash your clothes for you, then you can do it yourself. To wash your own clothes, you need to head to a "Laundry" spot. These rare areas can generally be found near running water, and once you've discovered one, it will be marked on the map with a trough icon. There's one right next to the Trosky Bathhouse, a short distance north next to the river. Another can be found in the forest east of the main road that leads south from Lower Semine Mill.

The other thing you need is Soap. You can purchase Soap from many different traders for a low price, or you can acquire the recipe to make Soap yourself using an Alchemy Bench. The easiest way to get the recipe for Soap is by purchasing it from Apothecary Emmerich in Troskowitz - or you can steal it from the top floor of the Bathhouse by the Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn. But even if you don't have the recipe, you can still craft it by following these instructions:

Gather 2 Thistle, 1 Dandelion, and 1 Charcoal. Add Oil to the cauldron. Grind the Thistle and add it to the cauldron. Boil for 2 turns. Add the dandelion to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn. Grind the charcoal and add it to the cauldron. Finally, pour.

(Once you create Soap for the first time, the recipe will automatically be added to your alchemy recipes book.)

Once you have Soap, head to one of the Laundry spots, and hover over the water. In the bottom-right corner of your screen you'll see an option to "Launder Clothes". Select this option, then select all the clothes you wish to clean. You can see at the top of the window how much Soap you have in your inventory, and how much Soap it will take to clean all the clothes you've selected. Once you're satisfied, confirm your choice and your clothes will instantly be cleaned, for free!

