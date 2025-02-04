Wondering how many main quests there are in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? The first Kingdom Come: Deliverance was undoubtedly large, both in map size and story scope. But Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is much more considerable in both respects, with over 30 main story quests which continue the stories of both Henry and Godwin, both key characters from the first game.

If you're not sure just how far into the main story you are, we hope to answer your questions below. In this guide, you'll find the full list of all main quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, along with a small, spoiler-thin outline of each quest to help you get your bearings through the game's massive, kingdom-spanning story.

All Main Quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There is a total of 32 main story quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Below we've laid out all the quests in order, along with notes where appropriate to help you figure out exactly how far into the game you are.

Here is the full list of all main quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

Last Rites Easy Riders Fortuna Laboratores Wedding Crashers For Whom The Bell Tolls Back In The Saddle Necessary Evil For Victory! Divine Messenger The Finger Of God The Storm The Sword And The Quill Speak Of The Devil Into The Underworld Via Argentum The Devil's Pack Taking French Leave The King's Gambit The Feast Exodus The Lion's Den Dancing With The Devil Oratores The Italian Job Civitas Pragensis So It Begins... Besieged Hunger And Despair Reckoning Last Rites Judgment Day

Below I'll mention some key information - such as points of no return, and when you'll switch to different regions and characters. If you want to avoid spoilers, then you can stop reading now. I'll try to keep major story spoilers to a minimum below, but there will be some all the same.

Spoiler warning! There are Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 main quest spoilers beyond this point!

Important Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 story points

Wedding Crashers (5) is the main quest where you are truly unleashed into the open world of Trosky, and can start doing whatever you like.

is the main quest where you are truly unleashed into the open world of Trosky, and can start doing whatever you like. For Victory! (9) acts as a point of no return for certain Trosky side quests and activities, so make sure you've done what you need to do before this quest.

acts as a point of no return for certain Trosky side quests and activities, so make sure you've done what you need to do before this quest. The Sword And The Quill (13) is the first main quest which takes place in the second map region, Kuttenburg.

is the first main quest which takes place in the second map region, Kuttenburg. The Devil's Pack (17) can be completed earlier on than specified in the above list, if you so desire.

can be completed earlier on than specified in the above list, if you so desire. Oratores (24) acts as a point of no return for certain Kuttenburg side quests and activities, so make sure you've done what you need to do before this quest.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

1. Last Rites

In this very brief tutorial main quest, you play as Godfrey, who is helping to repel the siege of Suchdol by Prague attackers. It's a very short quest with only a handful of tasks to get you used to movement and combat with a crossbow and sword.

2. Easy Riders

The second main quest, Easy Riders, introduces you to the duo of Henry (your main character) and his lord, Hans Capon, both of whom you'll recognise immediately from the first game. They're riding towards Trosky Castle to deliver an important message to Lord Otto von Bergow, but are forced to stop along the way and make camp - after which, events take a sudden turn.

3. Fortuna

Fortuna begins off the back of the previous main quest's events, where you and Hans must struggle to reach safety. You both take refuge inside the hut of an old herbalist, Bozhena, and figure out how to recover and progress from there.

4. Laboratores

After a cutscene where Henry and Hans fail to gain admittance to Trosky Castle, the main quest Laboratores begins at an inn in the nearby village of Troskowitz, where you must discuss what to do, as well as how to pay for your drinks with nary a Groschen to your name.

5. Wedding Crashers

Wedding Crashers is likely to take a very long time to complete compared with all the previous main quests. Your eventual aim is to somehow get invited to the wedding taking place in Semine Castle via working for either the Blacksmith or the Miller. But since this is also the moment where the open world of Trosky truly opens up for you, you'll be excused for setting aside the main story for a time as you explore and complete various side quests!

6. For Whom The Bell Tolls

After the wedding (and a brief Godwin cutscene), you're treated to my favourite quest of the game: For Whom The Bell Tolls. In this fascinating main quest, Henry finds himself inside Trosky Castle with no equipment of any kind. In a manner more akin to a mystery game, you must figure out a way to save Hans from his nearing fate just by talking, listening, sneaking, and making yourself useful in the right ways.

We've written a guide on this particular quest as it's so complex. So if you like, have a read of our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 For Whom The Bell Tolls quest walkthrough.

7. Back In The Saddle

Henry and Hans are safely reunited and able to stretch their legs once more outside of Trosky Castle in the next main story quest, Back In The Saddle. In this quest your destination is Nebakov, a fort in the lower Trosky region, to find one Lord Nebak and deliver him a message from Lord von Bergow.

8. Necessary Evil

Next up is the main quest Necessary Evil, a potentially rather dark and gruesome quest where you must interrogate a prisoner for information on the recent bandit ambush. It's up to you both how to get this information, and then how much to divulge once you report back to von Bergow.

9. For Victory!

This pivotal quest sees Henry and Hans joining a march towards Nebakov fort, where - in a similar vein to the beginning of the game - things quickly go awry.

10. Divine Messenger

Divine Messenger places you in the shoes of Godwin once more, who is hot on the trail of Henry and Hans. After some skulking about the region, you must make your way to Nebakov Fort before it's too late.

11. The Finger Of God

This next quest puts you back in control of Henry, who is now free to roam Nebakov Castle. It's another quest where you're free to take your time and explore the various different activities and encounters in the area, before going to sleep to trigger another important story beat where even more things go wrong.

12. The Storm

The Storm once again sets Henry and Hans on different trajectories after the events of the previous quest. In this quest, you must work closely with Godwin to turn the tables on a certain key individual from your past.

13. The Sword And The Quill

This main quest marks the first of a series of quests in the second main region of the game, Kuttenburg. Much of this cutscene- and conversation-heavy quest simply involves the journey to this new region, although you do also have a dinner to look forward to.

14. Speak Of The Devil

The next quest, Speak Of The Devil, reintroduces a familiar face from the beginning of the game: Dry Devil, who has apparently been taken captive. It's your job to track him down and return him to the Devil's Den pub.

15. Into The Underworld

In Into The Underworld, you must use your investigative skills to track down an individual known as Goatskin, who may or may not be a spy for Lichtenstein.

16. Via Argentum

Much of the next quest, Via Argentum, takes place in and amid a large silver mine near Grund. Your task there is to investigate the seeming theft of large amounts of silver ore from the mine.

17. The Devil's Pack

The Devil's Pack is a main quest that can technically be completed earlier than this point, although it makes sense to do it here. In this quest, Henry must track down and reunite the various members of Cert's old gang and bring them back to the Devil's Den.

18. Taking French Leave

This next main quest takes you to Rutthard Palace to hopefully gain admittance to Maleshov Fortress from Kunzlin Rutthard. As always though, things aren't quite as simple as planned.

19. The King's Gambit

This next main quest intriguingly switches between Henry and Godwin's perspectives, as you're tasked with various acts of diplomacy and pouring of wine while you gather key information.

20. The Feast

Again, The Feast switches between Henry and Godwin, who find themselves with different tasks relating to an attack on Raborsch by von Bergow's forces.

21. Exodus

In Exodus, your task as Henry is to warn the Jews in Kuttenburg to escape the impending wrath of King Sigismund, who has accused them of consorting with enemy spies.

22. The Lion's Den

In this lengthy quest, Henry is tasked with infiltrating the Praguers' camp by pretending to enlist with them, in order to find out key information about their upcoming battle plans.

23. Dancing With The Devil

Dancing With The Devil is an action-packed and tension-fraught quest where you must plan and execute a sneak attack on Maleshov Castle.

24. Oratores

Oratores is perhaps the longest quest in the entire game, covering many different tasks and areas of the map while you prepare for a grand and daring move that has enormous ramifications for the kingdom.

25. The Italian Job

Oratores was the planning stage; The Italian Job is the real thing. Once again you begin this quest as a (slightly tipsy) Godwin, and then continue the quest in a much more action-packed fashion as Henry as you prepare to fight Erik's approaching forces.

26. Civitas Pragensis

Civitas Pragensis is a narrative-filled beat of refrain and calm compared with what came before (and what comes after). Celebrations ensue, followed by a challenge to a duel.

27. So It Begins...

This is the beginning of the final stretch of main quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - the Praguers have launched an all-out attack on Suchdol, the same one which we caught a glimpse of in the game's very first mission.

28. Besieged

As the siege continues, you're tasked once again with extracting key information from a prisoner, with the help of Dry Devil. After that, you must complete various other tasks to maintain Suchdol's defence against the Prague army.

29. Hunger And Despair

Hunger And Despair is a low point in the story; the protracted siege continues, and a large portion of this quest involves trying to deal with the dwindling food rations in Suchdol.

30. Reckoning

Your desperate task in this brief main quest is to infiltrate the Prague army's camp and steal horses with which to ride for aid.

31. Last Rites

In this penultimate main quest, you come full circle, back to where you first began the game. Playing as Godwin, you must help put up a last-ditch defense of Suchdol against the Praguers.

32. Judgment Day

Judgment Day is the 32nd and final main quest of the game, and serves as the ending to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's story. Playing as Henry, you must save Suchdol and everyone inside it, and then deal with the aftermath.

