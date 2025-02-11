Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players actually want less authenticity, if this infinite shoe mod is any indication

What would do, oh what would you do?

Yes, what would you do, with an infinite shoe?

Would you melt it to make yourself infinite glue?

Or to infinite dogs 'pon which to infinitely chew?

Would you keep ajar infinite doors…alright enough of that. I'm very sorry. I had too much cheap energy drink for breakfast and it appears to have given me rhyming cancer. Also, the urge to browse the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mods, to see what players of the RPG were downloading most at the moment. I find there's usually a sweet spot before anything too substantial hits a game's Nexus Mods page where you can use the most popular mods as an interesting barometer to what sort of game people actually want to be playing. The theme here? Players seem to love the idea of a gritty realistic medieval game in theory, but actually secretly enjoy having the inconvenient edges sanded off.

The two most popular mods are currently one for infinite saving (see Edwin's experience for frustrating context) and instant herb picking ("We all know how good Henry is at his leg day game, but we’ve seen this animation enough times"). Right next to that are mods to stay clean for longer, and to carry more stuff. Less pesky simulation, basically, and very similar to the most popular mods for the first game. A bit further down is my favourite one though, tied closely with this "totally unnecessary reticle for bows and crossbows".

Infinite shoe durability does what it says on the shoebox - disabling the wear and tear Henry accumulates on his footwear while gallivanting around the Bohemian wilderness, and so eliminating the need to replace or repair his favourite pair. To me, this is both a little baffling (again, surely you play a game like KC:D II for this kind of frictive minutiae), but also very funny, simply because I find the idea of infinite shoes very funny.

So, this is a call out. The first person to mod a quest into Kingdom Come: Deliverance II where Henry meets the fabled Infinite Cobbler gets my kingdom, my horse, and one pair of my actual, finite shoes. There wasn't a massive quest modding scene for the first game, mind. The Cuman War mod allowed you to fight repeatable battles all over the map, and the Architect mod added base-building features, but otherwise the modding tools available don't seem to have been conducive to something like Skyrim's many fan-made stories. Ah well, we'll always have those shoes at least.

"Warhorse's historical open world RPG makes Elder Scrolls feel shallow," wrote Edwin in his review, "but its deft feudal portrayal is checked by the routine boy's fable at its core".