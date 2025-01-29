What time does Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release?

When does Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release in your time zone? February is going to be a truly phenomenal month for massive RPGs, and the first one to throw their 15th century hat into the ring is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This hardcore RPG comes out swinging with an enormous host of quality of life improvements and a much larger world and story compared to its predecessor, but keeping all the same lures of in-depth life-sim-esque mechanics, direction-based melee combat, phenomenal voice acting... All that good stuff.

If you want to prepare yourself for the exact moment KCD2 arrives, you've come to the right place. In the guide below we'll reveal all the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release times for each region and time zone, so you can find out when the game will launch for you. We'll also go over the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 preload times on each platform so you can start installing this behemoth of an RPG ahead of time.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release time

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 releases on Tuesday, 4th February, but specific regions of the world will need to wait until the next day to start playing.

Here are all the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release times for each time zone:

08:00 PST in US West (4th Feb)

in US West (4th Feb) 11:00 EST in US East (4th Feb)

in US East (4th Feb) 13:00 BRT in Brazil (4th Feb)

in Brazil (4th Feb) 16:00 GMT in UK (4th Feb)

in UK (4th Feb) 17:00 CET in Central Europe (4th Feb)

in Central Europe (4th Feb) 18:00 SAST in South Africa (4th Feb)

in South Africa (4th Feb) 19:00 EEST in Eastern Europe (4th Feb)

in Eastern Europe (4th Feb) 00:00 SGT in Singapore (5th Feb)

in Singapore (5th Feb) 01:00 JST in Japan (5th Feb)

in Japan (5th Feb) 03:00 AEDT in Australia East (5th Feb)

in Australia East (5th Feb) 05:00 NZDT in New Zealand (5th Feb)

Check out the lovely map above for another look at all the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release times across the world. | Image credit: Deep Silver

These times apply to every system, so whether you're planning to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on PC, Xbox, or PS5, the above release time for your time zone is when you'll be able to start playing.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 preload times

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be preloaded several days ahead of time if you're on Xbox, but only a day or two in advance of release if you're playing on PS5 or PC. Here's when you can preload Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on each platform:

Xbox Series X|S: Tue, 28th Jan at 08:00 PST / 17:00 CET

Tue, 28th Jan at 08:00 PST / 17:00 CET PS5: Sun, 2nd Feb at 08:00 PST / 17:00 CET

Sun, 2nd Feb at 08:00 PST / 17:00 CET Steam: Mon, 3rd Feb at 08:00 PST / 17:00 CET

For reference, this is 16:00 GMT on these days for those of us in the UK!

That's all the release times for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (hopefully) elucidated to your satisfaction. Prepare for a veritable army of Henrys to storm 15th century Europe! Keep your eyes peeled on RPS after the game releases, because we'll be hitting this game hard over here in guidestown, with tonnes of useful hints, tips, strategy guides, and walkthroughs to help you kickstart your Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 journey!