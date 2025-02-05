Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to repair armor and clothes

Want to know how to repair armor and clothes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? The more scraps and scrapes you get Henry into in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the more you'll find the durability of your armor and clothing drops. The lower your armor's durability, the worse its stats, so it's important to keep them in decent shape to provide you with the maximum protection.

The procedure for repairing armor and repairing other bits of clothing differs slightly from one another, but they're related processes. Simply put: you can either do it yourself, or you can pay someone to do it for you. Below we'll walk you through both these options in our guide on how to repair armor, clothes, and boots in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to repair armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are two ways to repair armor in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Either you can pay a Blacksmith to repair it for you, or you can repair it yourself using an Armourer's Kit. Generally, it's better to repair armor yourself with an Armourer's Kit, because it costs less overall, and you can do it at any time, anywhere, just by going into your inventory.

Armourer's Kits can be purchased from Blacksmiths and other traders for around 50-60 Groschen each. You can also find them occasionally as loot inside chests or in camps. Once you have one, you can use it by opening up your inventory, selecting the Armourer's Kit, and tapping E to "Use".

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

Using an Armourer's Kit will open up a smaller window where you can choose all the pieces of armor you'd like to repair. But be aware that Armourer's Kits, like all kits, have a durability. The more you repair with them, the lower their durability gets until they are destroyed. You can keep track of how much of the Kit's durability you'll use up in the top-right corner of the smaller repair window that appears.

Once you're happy, hit X to confirm, and your selected armor will be instantly repaired to full durability!

How to repair armor via a Blacksmith

If you don't have an Armourer's Kit, then you can speak directly to a Blacksmith, such as Radovan in Tachov or Osina in Trosky Castle. Either of them will happily repair your armor as long as you can pay. Talk to a Blacksmith and select the "Repair" option, and you'll get a repair window just like using an Armourer's Kit. But this time, as you select items to repair, the top-right corner will show the amount of Groschen it will cost you. Tap X to confirm the trade and your armor will be instantly repaired.

Blacksmith Radovan can repair your metal armor for a price, or sell you an Armourer's Kit so you can do it yourself. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

How to repair clothes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You may be wondering why only certain parts of your outfit are available to repair when you use an Armourer's Kit or speak with a Blacksmith. That's because these repair methods only work on metal and quilted armor pieces. If you want to repair ordinary clothing, then you need to use a Tailor's Kit - or, if you're repairing shoes or other leather items, a Cobbler's Kit.

You can also get a professional to repair them for you, just like with armor. To repair clothes, you can speak to a Tailor, such as Bartoshek in the starting town of Troskowitz. And to repair boots and other leather items, speak to a Cobbler, such as Matthew in Trosky Castle. You can also purchase the appropriate Kits from these individuals in order to repair the items yourself from your inventory, just as you would repair armor with an Armourer's Kit.

So, in summary:

To repair armor: Armourer's Kit or Blacksmith.

To repair clothes: Tailor's Kit or Tailor.

To repair shoes: Cobbler's Kit or Cobbler.

That's all you need in order to repair all your armour and clothing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.