How do you repair weapons in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? If this is your first trek into the Middle Ages saga of Henry Of Skalitz, then Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might initially surprise you with its intricate simulation mechanics. One of the more familiar and understandable mechanics will be that over time your weapon's durability will decrease, and you'll need to repair it to bring it back up to full strength again. But even here there's a lot of intricacy involved, as well as an entire weapon-sharpening minigame to discover.

In this guide, we'll walk you through every way to repair weapons in KCD2, from the manual approach of sharpening weapons at a Grindstone, to using Kits or paying professionals to automate the manual labour. We'll also explain how to repair non-melee weapons such as Longbows and Crossbows, as these require a slightly different process to repair them.

How to repair weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are three ways to repair weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: you can sharpen your weapon at a Sharpening Wheel; you can repair it from your inventory using a Blacksmith's Kit; or you can pay a Blacksmith to repair it for you. Each of these options has its own pros and cons, so let's go over them in more detail below.

1. How to repair weapons using a Sharpening Wheel

Sharpening a weapon at a Sharpening Wheel is the most time-consuming method, but it's also entirely free and requires no items (except the weapon you're sharpening, of course). There are Sharpening Wheels dotted about various settlements in both Trosky and Kuttenburg, and you're almost certain to find one in any Blacksmith's abode. They're marked on the map with a handy wheel icon to help you find them.

To repair a weapon with it, walk up to the Sharpening Wheel and hit E to interact with it, then select the weapon you want to sharpen. Once that's done, Henry will place the blade against the wheel. You can then tap Space to start the wheel spinning, and use the mouse to move and angle the blade. What you want to do is find the point and angle where sparks start flying. The more sparks, the better.

On the flipside, you don't want to see smoke rising from the blade. If you see this, then you're actually damaging your weapon instead of repairing it.

Once it's up to full durability, Henry will let you know, and you can hold down ESC to stop sharpening. If you have the "Razor-Sharp" Perk from the Craftsmanship Skill, then sharpening a weapon to 98% durability or higher will actually give your weapon a +10% slashing damage buff until its durability drops below 75%.

2. How to repair weapons using a Blacksmith's Kit

If you have a Blacksmith's Kit in your inventory, then you can repair weapons instantly, without having to use a Sharpening Wheel. This method of repairing weapons is also free, but the more you use the Blacksmith's Kit, the more its durability decreases until it is destroyed and you'll have to find a new one.

To use a Blacksmith's Kit, open up your inventory, select the Blacksmith's Kit under "Other / Utility", and tap E to use it. A small window will appear showing you all the viable weapons and items you can repair with this Kit.

Select the weapon(s) you want to repair (you can select more than one at a time). At the top-right of the window, you'll see how much of the Kit's durability will be used up in order to repair these weapons. Once you're happy, hit X to confirm and you'll repair the weapons instantly.

You can get Blacksmith's Kits mainly by buying them from Blacksmiths themselves, although you can also occasionally find them as loot in chests or camps. You may also find more general traders who can sell them to you.

3. How to repair weapons at a Blacksmith

The final way to repair weapons is to speak to a Blacksmith. There are two Blacksmiths working in Trosky, the first map: Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov, and Blacksmith Osina in Trosky Castle. Trosky Castle's barred to you until you've completed the "Wedding Crashers" main quest, so you'll likely need to visit Radovan to repair your weapons.

The downside to this method is that you need to spend Groschen to repair your weapons. The good news is that it's instant, just like using a Blacksmith's Kit; and also, you can get the Blacksmith to repair your armour while he's at it.

To repair a weapon at the Blacksmith's, just speak to the Blacksmith during work hours, and select the "Repair" option. Then you can select the weapons and items you want to repair, and you'll see in the top-right of the window how much Groschen it'll cost you. Once you're happy, you can either pay the money or attempt to haggle for a better price.

How to repair bows in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you have a Longbow or Crossbow that needs repairing in KCD2, then none of the above options will work for you. Instead, you need to either use a Marksman's Kit, or speak to a Carpenter.

The process is identical to its weapon equivalent; you can use a Marksman's Kit exactly like a Blacksmith's Kit, except that it works on bows rather than steel weapons. And you can speak with a Carpenter to repair a Longbow or Crossbow in exactly the same way that you'd speak to a Blacksmith to repair melee weapons.

That's all you need to know about repairing weapons and bows in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but there's lots more knowledge to pilfer from our guides!