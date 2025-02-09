All Riddler Barley answers in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Not sure about the answer to one of Riddler Barley's riddles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? As you travel about the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you'll come across random encounters; some fruitful, others rather dangerous. Riddler Barley is one of the former - a wandering traveller who poses a different riddle to you each time you see him.

Riddler Barley's first riddle is fairly simple, but they quickly get quite perplexing, so don't be put out if you're not sure about one of them. He's a sneaky one, Barley! But it's well worth getting the answer right, because with each solved riddle Barley will reward you with either money or experience towards a Skill! Below we've listed all of the answers to Riddler Barley's riddles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and the reasoning behind each riddle.

All Riddler Barley riddle answers in KCD2

We'll go into detail with each riddle answer below, but if you just want the crucial info as quickly as possible, here are the answers to all four of Riddler Barley's riddles:

What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others?: My name. How much did the cat get?: 10. What was the coachman's name?: Jaromir. How many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour?: Five.

Riddler Barley can appear at pretty much any time, either when travelling the world normally or while fast travelling. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deep Silver

For each of Riddler Barley's riddles that you answer correctly, you'll be able to pick a reward of either Groschen or a permanent buff to a random Skill, just like learning from a Skill Teacher (but for free). If you pick all of the Groschen rewards, then you'll earn a total of 550 Groschen, but you'll lose out on the chance to earn Skill buffs.

Read on for more details on each of the riddle answers, the reasoning behind them, and what you can gain as a reward for each completed riddle.

First Riddle answer

The first riddle that Riddler Barley gives you is pretty easy, a taster of things to come.

Question: What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others?

What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others? Answer: My name.

If you look at the other possible answers, you should find that none of them make much sense compared to "My name", which really does belong to you but is used more often by others than by you yourself.

If you successfully answer this first riddle, then you'll get to choose a reward of either 150 Groschen, or for some of Barley's knowledge - which acts as experience towards a Skill. You'll get a choice of two Skills to buff permanently.

Second Riddle answer

From this point onwards, you'll be forced to put down a wager of Groschen before you get the chance to answer Riddler Barley's riddle. For the second riddle, you need to wager 100 Groschen, which you'll win back (plus Barley's stake) as a reward for the correct answer.

Question: Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a Groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five Groschen, every bee in the hive 15, and the spider in the loft bagged a full twenty Groschen. And now you tell me, how much did the cat get?

Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a Groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five Groschen, every bee in the hive 15, and the spider in the loft bagged a full twenty Groschen. And now you tell me, how much did the cat get? Answer: 10.

The key to this riddle is realising that each animal is paid 2.5 Groschen per leg that they have. Hens (two legs) are paid 5, Bees (six legs) are paid 15, and the spider (eight legs) is paid 20 Groschen. The way you get to this conclusion is essentially by asking yourself, "why those animals?", and in particular what's so special about the spider that it gets paid the most. Once you've figured out the system, it's easy to understand the cat (four legs) should get 10 Groschen.

If you complete this second riddle, you'll get your stake back no matter what. On top of that, you can choose a reward of either 100 Groschen or knowledge towards another Skill.

Third Riddle answer

For this third riddle, the ante is increased, and Riddler Barley expects you to put down a wager of 150 Groschen before you can hear his riddle.

Question: Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three lads boarded in Bohunowitz. When he arrived in Bojischt, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar's daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman's name?

Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three lads boarded in Bohunowitz. When he arrived in Bojischt, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar's daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman's name? Answer: Jaromir.

This riddle is more a test of memory than anything. No part of the riddle is important except the coachman's name, mentioned at the very start. And the key thing is that for this one riddle (and this riddle only), you're unable to ask Barley to repeat the riddle; that'd make it too easy.

If you successfully answer the third riddle, you'll get your stake back, and can choose to gain either an extra 150 Groschen, or more knowledge towards a random Skill.

Fourth Riddle answer

The fourth and final riddle given to you by Riddler Barley can only be attempted after you put down another wager of 150 Groschen, which you'll earn back for successfully answering the riddle. Here's the final riddle answer:

Question: A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn't have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning's roll call. Six of them were wearing body armour, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour.

A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn't have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning's roll call. Six of them were wearing body armour, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour. Answer: Five.

We're given four bits of key info for this riddle. 12 men, 6 of whom wear body armour, and 4 of whom wear helmets. But we also know that only 3 wore both a helmet and body armour. This means the overlap between the group of 6 and the group of 4 is 3. Picture a venn diagram:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

We can therefore work out that 1 has a helmet but nothing else, 3 have armour but no helmet, and - as we have been told - 3 have both helmet and armour. 1+3+3 equals 7 who have any kind of armour at all. So the remainder of the group of 12 that has no armour at all is 12-7, which equals 5!

Solve this final riddle and you get your 150 Groschen stake back. And then, as usual, you get to choose between pocketing Barley's stake (+150 Groschen) or getting a permanent buff to a Skill.

That wraps up this quick guide revealing the answers to all of Riddler Barley's pesky riddles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more handy guides like this one, check out our primers on how to get more Saviour Schnapps, how to get money fast, how to get a free horse, and all the Alchemy Potion recipes in KCD2.